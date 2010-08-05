NBA Rumor: Larry Hughes To Boston Or Charlotte

It appears as more pieces fall into place, Larry Hughes‘ landscape is becoming clearer. Two weeks ago, we reported that Hughes had narrowed his list to the Heat, Lakers, Celtics and Bobcats. You know, three shots at a ring, and one shot at significant playing time. Well, now that the Heat and Lakers have basically filled out their rosters, it’s down to Boston and Charlotte.

According to Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports, Hughes is looking good in workouts and the Celtics and Bobcats both have interest in him. At 31 years old, and with a $70 million contract under his belt, he could either backup Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, or log some more minutes for a young Bobcats team.

What do you think? Which team would be best for him? Which team needs him the most?

