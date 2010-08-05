NBA Rumor: Larry Hughes To Boston Or Charlotte

It appears as more pieces fall into place, Larry Hughes‘ landscape is becoming clearer. Two weeks ago, we reported that Hughes had narrowed his list to the Heat, Lakers, Celtics and Bobcats. You know, three shots at a ring, and one shot at significant playing time. Well, now that the Heat and Lakers have basically filled out their rosters, it’s down to Boston and Charlotte.
According to Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports, Hughes is looking good in workouts and the Celtics and Bobcats both have interest in him. At 31 years old, and with a $70 million contract under his belt, he could either backup Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, or log some more minutes for a young Bobcats team.
What do you think? Which team would be best for him? Which team needs him the most?
This is what I think, they need to retry the big three again in Cleveland with Larry Hughes. For those of you who don’t remember, Jamison/Hughes/Arenas used to play together for the Warriors (very young) and a few years later for the Wizards (not too disciplined- had trouble with the Cavs and Chicago in the playoffs), why not the Cavs (Veteran Savvy)? They already have Byron Scott who runs the Princeton offense that they ran in Washington. The cavs should use their LeBum trade exception and trade Mo Williams + Trade Exception for Arenas + draft pick (or any combinations to get Arenas). Then sign Larry Hughes.
Starting Line up of
Varejao
Jamison
Parker
Hughes
Arenas
I hate the NBA know everybody is a bunch of ring chaser’s what happen to the Zeke’s, MJ’s, Magic’s, Kobe’s (K-Hova), and Bird’s and Dreams. I HATE EVERYTHING BOSTON!!!! GO DETROIT
Too many damn “Smeagols/Gollums” in the NBA right now – always chasing “The Ring(s)”…
@Youngfed and sh!tfaced – that’s not fair. When guys sign w/ crap squads for more $$$, we say they only care about the money. It’s especially unfair to go after role-players for that. These guys ain’t chasing anything, they’re being chased by the next flight to Poland. Sure, you’d prefer a contender, but some of these guys just wanna be in the league one more year. Go after superstars, ain’t nothing wrong w/ Matt Barnes, Steve Blake, Shaq (he’s a role player at this point, regardless of his legacy and abilities 10 years ago,) and Larry Hughes trying to carve out a role w/ a contender.
oh, and Larry Hughes is a complete bum. He’s the epitome of useless. Can’t shoot at all. Please God let him take his “talents” to anywhere but Boston.
No team needs Larry Hughes, but I think the best fit for him is right back where he was in Charlotte.
Comment #1
Robocop can’t be serious.
Larry Hughes looks like silk the shocker
I also think chicago should trade D-Rose for D-Will straight up!. That way you can have the Chicago Jazz in effect! Tom Thibodeau is a primarily a defensive couch. If you get D-Will on Chicago you should start a line up of
Noah
Boozer
Korver
Brewer
D-Will
and have D-Will run the same flex offense as the Jazz are running and assimilate Deng/Gibson/Noah over time so that Noah bumps off Korver in the line up.
the guys at Redsarmy had a PERFECT line on this when discussing potential depth at the 3 still out there:
“Larry Hughes’ name has been coming up recently. But the problem is whenever I hear his name I have a stroke.”
couldn’t have said it better myself.
@Alex robocop
hey dude, wake up.. maybe you are dreaming..
At only 31 and 12 years in the league, often getting the most toughest defensive assignments, Hughes is a bargain for anyone.
Hughes takes 5-7 points off the player he is guarding and still fast enough to cover the passing lanes.
Hughes is a defensive player first, one must recognize that, leading the league in steals for a season and last year doing the same during December when D’Ant played him most of December. Still has speed and starting over 500 of his 700 games with 30 minutes on the court, and no dramatic fall off, this is simple, get him.
In addition, he can play the point, 2 guard, and small forward at 6 foot 5.