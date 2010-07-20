NBA Rumor: Larry Hughes To Heat, Lakers, Celtics Or Bobcats

Remember when Larry Hughes signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Cavs to provide to play Robin to the Batman of LeBron James? Well, that didn’t really work out. But maybe now he can be the Casey Jones to somebody’s Ninja Turtles. According to Bill Ingram at HOOPSWORLD, Hughes has reportedly narrowed his team search down to the Heat, Lakers, Celtics and Bobcats. Three shots at a ring, and one shot at significant playing time.

In 14 games (two starts) with the Bobcats last season, Hughes averaged 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.1 minutes a night. With a young nucleus in Charlotte, I’m sure Larry Brown wouldn’t mind having him back. But at 31 years old, and with 12 NBA seasons under his belt, you can tell that Hughes is thinking NBA Finals.

Of the Heat, Lakers and Celtics, he’d be choosing between backing up Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant or Ray Allen – arguably the three most elite shooting guards in the League. At the end of the day, it will most likely come down to who offers the most money.

What do you think? Which team would be best for him? Which team needs him the most?

