NBA Rumor: Larry Hughes To Heat, Lakers, Celtics Or Bobcats

Remember when Larry Hughes signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Cavs to provide to play Robin to the Batman of LeBron James? Well, that didn’t really work out. But maybe now he can be the Casey Jones to somebody’s Ninja Turtles. According to Bill Ingram at HOOPSWORLD, Hughes has reportedly narrowed his team search down to the Heat, Lakers, Celtics and Bobcats. Three shots at a ring, and one shot at significant playing time.
In 14 games (two starts) with the Bobcats last season, Hughes averaged 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.1 minutes a night. With a young nucleus in Charlotte, I’m sure Larry Brown wouldn’t mind having him back. But at 31 years old, and with 12 NBA seasons under his belt, you can tell that Hughes is thinking NBA Finals.
Of the Heat, Lakers and Celtics, he’d be choosing between backing up Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant or Ray Allen – arguably the three most elite shooting guards in the League. At the end of the day, it will most likely come down to who offers the most money.
What do you think? Which team would be best for him? Which team needs him the most?
Celtics, more PT
Lakers, maybe a ring but he will be in Jackson’s doghouse at some point
Heat, a combination of both a chance at a ring and more PT
The Lakers would benefit most i think
The C’s are too old and the Heat have enough chemistry issues to feel out and try tweeking as the season starts
Where’s Charlotte again? lol
heat for sure
Charlotte for PT…i could see him fit in well with the Celts.
Once i saw the Heat. I already knew what his choice was. I doubt Riley wants him though even though he could be a good back-up to DWade but i think hes thinking more about Partying with the Heat in the conversation than playing time because once Deseasn Butler is healthy hes coming for that back-up spot to DWade.
I saw Hughes play with Knicks, honestly Penny has more game left than Hughes. This malcontent low percentage shooting bum should never be signed b4 Josh Howard at this point.
Some team that is interested in an underachiever who is frequently hurt could really benefit by having him on the team.
stop dumping on Hughes! Philly never should have traded him in the first place. He’s been a journeyman long enough. Obviously I’d like to see him with the Lakers being a laker guy and Lou native. I know Kobe will make him step his game up. Larry if you’re reading this, get to the Lakers. St Louis is behind you.
How exactly he would fit into the lakers plans, I don’t know. Sasha is that tall defender who can harass the point guard ala Harper. Blakes been signed to handle the ball and relieve Fisher at times. Basically he’d take Brown’s place and Blake takes Farmar’s. Would he be an upgrade over Brown…hmmm…not sure. Different players. I think between him and Blake though ball movement and decisions would be better though. The speed and ability to push the ball not so much. Either way I’m confident Phil Kobe and Fish find a way to win with it.
hahahaha.
a shooting guard who CANT shoot.
why is larry hughes still in the league?
damn you danny ferry.
he should go to the Hornets.
Lakers don’t want or need Hughes. He’s not a good fit for the Triangle. What does he offer the Lakers? erratic play?
I don’t like him for the Lakers, but that’s primarily because I’m a Lakers fan. He could be a good fit in the system, actually supplying a big guy who is capable of playing both guard positions. The best thing for him to do is to stay in Charlotte. Boston should pick him up, he could definitely play on their second string not as a back up to Allen, but as a backup to Rondo, especially if they are going to insist on having Nate Robinson play the 2 off the bench.
Larry Hughes is crap. i’m surprised Lebron would want him on his team after seeing the dude shoot 35% FG on the cavs while getting an absurd amount of open looks.
geez sorry i mentioned LA guys
lol
Hughes better not go to the Celtics, fucking jacker ass would ruin team chemistry.
I see him going to the heat and just jacking off the bench, thats basically what he was made to do.
Hell, just go to Charlotte and give Larry Brown a heart attack. Anything but go to the Celtics.
defense. thats what he does u morons. he led the league in steals once or twice. can run just about any offense. smart. coach on the court. and he can play 3 positions.
so cute, Larry Hughes got his agent to defend him.
Btw, AI led the league in steals. So did CP3. Jason Kidd was top 5 this year in steals. Does that make them elite defenders? Yeah, didn’t think so.
I’m a Bobcats fan and I don’t want him back. Dude’s awful offensively.
Don’t usually do this, but I’m skipping straight to the “Leave a Reply” section on this one. Dude is a no conscience jacker who I haven’t heard from in years. After he left my Wizards (after his last good season) I followed him only to root against him…before I realized that he didn’t need any more people rooting against his bum ass.
I’ll be sick if he gets A.) a ring or B.) another big contract.
Larry H to Celtics, it would be the best option for him not to be bandwagon, stupid or a loser. Most PT and would make him look like a dumbass as usual…
Too bad he didn’t realize then that when he signed with the Cavs their star (LeDouche) was a ROBIN who never was really a BATMAN…
No way the heat or the lakers are after this guy, if there is a rumor that they are interested Larry Hughes or his agent started it
OMG the lakers need to stay away from him, like with a hundred yard pole.
can’t imagine an undisciplined player like Hughes in the triangle.
i dont want Larry Hughes on my team.
and when i say ‘my team’ i mean my local C-grade bullshit competition
noooo!! he’s gonna bring the curse with him!
Heat or Celtics.
Since he did go to Cleveland and the missed the finals at Detroit one year and the next Hughes played point (out of position) and they went to the finals, you would have to say, the Hughes/Lebron team went the farthest. Say what you will, but thats the facts. Lebron is still playing St. Vincent/St. Mary ball, Riley is going to have a show down with that crap. Hughes is a steal, even last year he was leading the league in steals for awhile with New York. Then D’Ant got into spats with Nate, Hughes and others and scared off all the free agents.
Harry Lughes is trash .
Hughes does not interest the fan that just watches one end of the court, offense. Hughes going into what, his 13th year is one of the top defensive players in the league, easily taking 5-8 points off the other teams score (gm’s, coaches know this, hence his long career and value to a team). In addition, Hughes is a straight up decent guy, very charitable and never a problem on or off the court, except to say, I want to play (I will take that from any player).
Plus, he can play the point, 2 guard and small forward and get a streak of hitting 20 a night, with 4-8 assist and 5 rebounds, which he did last December starting for New York. For a few mil, he is well worth the bench strength, and all of these teams are not going injury free this year, or maybe you think they will? Hughes has had his injuries, but starting over 500 of 700 games at 30 minutes a game, and being 180 lb at 6 foot 5, that’s just plane statistics that match others who are built like him. Still has speed to cover the passing lanes, with high steals per minute and can run a team with the clock with flawless execution. Either you have the skills to be among the top 400 players in the world are you don’t. It is just a matter of where.