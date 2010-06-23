NBA Rumor: LeBron and Kobe Could Battle for Los Angeles

Jalen Rose posted this a short time ago on his Twitter feed:

“(research/sources say) It is almost CERTAIN that LEBRON JAMES WILL NOT be returning to the CAVS!”

Maybe most interesting though is what Rose lists in parentheses at the end of his tweet – presumably what he’s hearing from those same sources are the favored destinations for LeBron.

The tweet ends with: “(Bulls/Heat/Clips)”

James sharing the building with Kobe in LA and creating the greatest in-city rivalry in NBA history could be special…

Can you see LeBron ever sharing a city with Kobe Bryant?

