NBA Rumor: LeBron and Kobe Could Battle for Los Angeles

Jalen Rose posted this a short time ago on his Twitter feed:
“(research/sources say) It is almost CERTAIN that LEBRON JAMES WILL NOT be returning to the CAVS!”
Maybe most interesting though is what Rose lists in parentheses at the end of his tweet – presumably what he’s hearing from those same sources are the favored destinations for LeBron.
The tweet ends with: “(Bulls/Heat/Clips)”
James sharing the building with Kobe in LA and creating the greatest in-city rivalry in NBA history could be special…
Can you see LeBron ever sharing a city with Kobe Bryant?
Crap. That would be terrible. I never thought of the Clips as a destination, but dang, it’s pretty compelling. And if he battles Kobe in LA, the hype will become unbearable every time he does something “great”. Oh man, it gets worse the more I think about it.
And that team would be SICK!!!! B-Diddy, ‘Bron, Kaman, and…BLAKE GRIFFIN?! Oh snap.
No, I cannot.
Rose is old and dumb. No love.
Also, let’s take into account that they would never meet in the finals. Th two greatest players could wind up knocking out one another in the first round. Cmon.
not even Lebron can bring up the JV Squad . . . the seats at staple are and will always be purple . . .but I do like the idea of Lebron staring at our Championship Banners to remind him of who owns LA!
True…I can’t exactly see ‘Bron doing this, basically for all the reasons he would have to leave Cleveland. Who leaves the Cavs for the CLIPS? No one does.
As long as Kobe and the Lakers are prominent in LA, any Clippers team regardless of who they obtain will be considered the #2 team there. And if LeBron is considering the Clippers, why not just stay with Cleveland? His star power can’t be marketed any larger being on a team that routinely achieves less than Cleveland year after year. On top of that, Donald Sterling as an owner running LeBron & Co.? Almost like having Barnum & Bailey bringing circus wagons to your city for a circus and clown show.
It’s actually NOT a bad idea and you COULD still flip Blake for Bosh in Sign and Trade as well if you really wanted to.
Clippers have pieces there and what they ate missing IS Lebron aka dominant SF.
____, Wade, LeBron, ___, ___ –> fill in the blanks..not that it would matter. LeBron+Wade=highlights.
Baron, Gordon, LeBron, Griff, Kaman
Rose, Hinrich, LeBron, Taj, Joakim (with Luol possibly being moved in a sign and trade for Joe Johnson or Bosh)
These teams would be deadly.. Ultimately, LeBron chooses the Bulls.
1. Grew up a Jordan/Bulls fanatic
2. Couldn’t be “the man” in Miami
3. 6 titles vs one playoff series win for the Clips over the past 500 years.
4. Kobe and the Lake Show own LA.. would LeBron want to play for the biggest joke franchise in sports? especially the season AFTER the Lakers won ANOTHER title?
5. ..honestly.. who wants to play for the clippers?
The Bulls allow LeBron to play in a top-3 market city which has led the league in attendance for the decade (including this year), on a team which would allow him to be the biggest star yet still have the pieces to allow him to win (Rose, Noah).
But then again, what do i know? i’m no jalen rose.
I think that Jalen is right in that the field (everyone but the Cavs) has a much better shot to get LeBron than him re-signing. What I’m not sure about is whether he’d play for Donald Sterling and become the face of a historically bum franchise, regardless of the other guys they have now.
@Knicksfan84 – Why in the world would you trade Griffin for Bosh? What James has always been missing is a low-post player he can depend on and who will take the rebounding load off of him.
One reason this will never happen: Donald Sterling.
I don’t think sooo…
jalen rose also predicted a month ago that bosh and lebron were headed to the knicks… he knows nothing about anything that he gets paid for…”analyst”
Not gonna happen…Jalen Rose’s tweet is missing a key cog that ESPN’s own Stephen A. Smith had reported to be in the lead last week. Can you guess that team? The New York Knicks. And now, all of a sudden they are not mentioned. Sounds like William Wesley or Chris Broussard has Jalen’s ear. Time will tell…
KnicksTweets
[knickstweets.net]
Jalen Rose doesn’t know shit. He’s just trying to stay relevant and grab some headlines with his name in them, during this free agent circus.
No way LeBron goes to LA…
Kobe can get away with murder in that city and he would have to win multiple championships in LA to get to Kobe level in that city…. but the Clippers would be seriously fun to watch with LeBron on that team
If LeBron came to LA, it would be bball overload all year round. ESPN would be dominated by him and Kobe anytime bball is mentioned. LOL @ the thought. but on a sidenote the reason the Lebron to clips is mentioned is Sterling is in negotiations with David Geffen(friend of LeBrons) to sell a majority too. So if that goes thru then we might have the clips actual closer to getting Lebron then others. This was noted on several websites and newspapers when LBJ was in LA for meetings with Geffen and clip officials and his friends went to game 2 and lbj stayed away not to cause a commotion and speculation.
first off, NEVER believe anything coming from an ESPN (so called) analyst or insider. they are the WORST at nba basketball sports reporting.
2nd, LeBron aint MAN enuff to role into LA and try to lift the Clips. they would have a good squad on paper, but he aint got the balls to battle Kobe for headlines. he’s better off (ego wise) battling MJs legacy in Chi-town (but I dont see that ever happening).
if LeBron was smart and wants to win, LA Clips and/or NJ Nets would be his best bet. those teams would be set up to win for the next 8yrs with him in the lineup.
real question is…..
Does the city of Los Angeles really need the Clippers? seriously?!!? why not move this team to Seattle?
goat, jalen rose is doin his job u idiot…
somee people jus like beef smh at goat
@ Heckler
Because the city of Seattle deserves better than that.
kobe best player and thats kobe city
If Lebron goes to the Clips, it wont be with that core team the Clips have now because I would think the Cavs are not stupid enough to let Bron go w/o getting something in return. Would have to be a sign and trade I would think
Lebron doesnt want to play Robin to anyone. So if he goes to “Kobe’s City” and plays on LA’s “JV Team”, it wont be pretty for Lebron. Stick to the script, take over the world by going to NY
stephen a hasnt worked at ESPN for like three years…
Bron in LA could work if the Clipps moved to the DuckPond out in Anaheim…
LA = BIG CITY, BIG LIGHTS
LeBron to Clippers = Biggest star in Clippers history, 2nd All-Star after Chris Kaman and Baron Davis
As a long time L.A. citizen this would be the greatest thing to happen to the city since the Raiders, Lakers, and Dodgers in the mid-80’s.
I would be the first guy to line the Staples Center Store LA for my LeBron jersey.
I would think that (hate that lazy phrase) al g doesn’t understand the meaning of free agent.
Sucks for Lebron that where he goes is gonna show if he’s about money or winning.
“Lebron sharing a city with Kobe Bryant” ?? more like kobe sharing a city with lebron. and no way that’s ever happening– l.a. is kobe’s turf, and if lebron ever does come here, kobe will make sure lebron knows whose town it is. namely by winning more championships lol
jalen heard this from “worldwide wes” who tells us everyday a different lebron destination….only lebron knows…..and bulls fans: lebron adored jordan, yes, but he is obsessed (to a fault) with his image and therefore, him going to clippers with kobe there is the same as him going to bulls in jordan’s shadow
If LBJ signs with the Clips, expect him to sffer a career threatening injury within the next 18 mos. Its inevitable. The Clips curse. Don’t do it, Lebron. Worst decision of your life.
Theres not enough room in Staples for the egos of Kobe and LBJ.
Like I’ve been saying since day 1…Lebron to LA makes the most sense basketball wise. If all he’s worried about is being the man and calling shots he might as well stay in Cleveland. If he wants to join the best “team” with the best chance at winning that he’s had he should come to LA. Sure he go join another “megastar” in NY, NJ, or MIA but that dosen’t guarantee anything. It would be him plus Wade or Bosh and a bunch of role players. In LA they have the pieces needed to take Lebron to that next level. And yes this is Kobe’s town (for now) but Kobe is on the decline and he isn’t going to be dominating forever. 100+ games every season takes its toll on a body. Lebron to LA in 2010.
Sources close to Lebron’s mother and family in Akron say ththat unless Cleveland works out a mega deal that would sooth his guilt about leaving his hometown, James will definately stay in Cleveland. Cavs ownership have committed to him to do whatever it takes to not only bring home a championship but build a dynasty that will outshine Jordan and the Bulls. James wants that plus the ability to come home now and then without catcalls and hatred.