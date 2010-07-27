NBA Rumor: Louis Amundson To Bobcats, Warriors Or Raptors

During the playoffs, Louis Amundson transcended from the NBA’s All-Undrafted Team into a sought after free agent on the open market this summer. And while he was hoping he could have stayed in the Valley of the Sun, the signings of Hakim Warrick and Channing Frye have him looking for a new home. And according to Paul Coro of The Arizona Republic, that could very well be with the Bobcats, Warriors or Raptors.

“It’s too bad Phoenix didn’t value me enough to keep me around,” Amundson said. “I felt like it was a great situation and I gave everything I have. It’s a business and I’m trying to have a thick skin.” “We’re talking pretty seriously with a lot of teams,” said Amundson’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, who represents another free-agent big man (Mark Blount) that has the Suns’ interest. “He’s the best big on the market.”

Of those three teams, you have to think that Amundson would thrive the most playing for the Warriors. In an uptempo system much like Phoenix, his gritty style of play would be welcomed – especially with the loss of Ronny Turiaf. Also, although his minutes would be limited, he could be a solid contributor for the Bobcats.

