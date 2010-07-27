NBA Rumor: Louis Amundson To Bobcats, Warriors Or Raptors

During the playoffs, Louis Amundson transcended from the NBA’s All-Undrafted Team into a sought after free agent on the open market this summer. And while he was hoping he could have stayed in the Valley of the Sun, the signings of Hakim Warrick and Channing Frye have him looking for a new home. And according to Paul Coro of The Arizona Republic, that could very well be with the Bobcats, Warriors or Raptors.
“It’s too bad Phoenix didn’t value me enough to keep me around,” Amundson said. “I felt like it was a great situation and I gave everything I have. It’s a business and I’m trying to have a thick skin.”
“We’re talking pretty seriously with a lot of teams,” said Amundson’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, who represents another free-agent big man (Mark Blount) that has the Suns’ interest. “He’s the best big on the market.”
Of those three teams, you have to think that Amundson would thrive the most playing for the Warriors. In an uptempo system much like Phoenix, his gritty style of play would be welcomed – especially with the loss of Ronny Turiaf. Also, although his minutes would be limited, he could be a solid contributor for the Bobcats.
i bet you guys are the only people to download that desktop off suns.com
He’d definatly be a fan favorite in TDot! They need a grimey player like him!
I like how you’re recommendation for where he’d be a good fit exclude the Raptors. And how you’re all ‘fuck bein a raptor’. That’s cool and I’m a Raptors fan.
Personally I would like to see the Raptors not sign another player to their squad. They are young and will be fun to watch, just gotta let the youth develop.
Will Ed Davis be better than Bargs in 3 years? Just wondering.
Ed Davis will be no better than Amir Johnson in three years.
A few more tats on Davis and they’d be like twins then!
Amundson is a player I feel would be much better served joining a contender rather than the Bobcats, Warriors or Raptors. Those are nice teams but he’s one of thoe players that is extremely valuable to a team looking for a chip.
He’d be a good fit in Houston actually.
Hell, if Yao could get his Don Draper swag back, they’d be a hell of a contender, they’re built as a team but have some sick individual talent.
If Lou wanna play for free, the Heat need help up front..I mean, let’s be serious. he’d be the first man off the bench…
@ Scott #7
+1
The Raps have enough big men.
The Warriors could use a big man with the injuries to Lee and Udoh. I wouldn’t mind him on the team, so long as he cuts his hair. He looks like a giant douche on the court.
I’m sure Larry Brown would like him in Charlotte.
I don’t understand how the Suns would be interested in Mark Blount but not Amundson? It must be a money issue.
As a Lakers fan, I have great respect for the energy and toughness this guy brings. I’m not even sure I’d want Warrick over him. There’s no question that Warrick has more raw talent, but blue collar guys like Amundson are harder to come by.
Every team can use a guy who has one of those faces you just want to punch…
the Warriors is the best spot for him, but I could also see him on the Bobcats contributing
Warriors would be the best fit, though seriously hes a mini-Varejo in all defense no offense. Not sure he’d succeed in Raptors when they already got Reggie doing the dirty work.
The Raptors have to learn their best bet is having a defensive center and make Bargniani play the 4. They have a raw one in Alabi and with a couple years development, can turn into a mini-Dikembe
I don’t know what the Suns were thinking cause especially out West a team need all the bigs they can get. I mean Frye is basically a 6’11 sf, Collins should’ve been somewhere over in Europe years ago,their only “real” bigs are Warrick & Lopez?
O yeah outta those 3 the Bobcats have the better team and coach so if Lou wanna win are least have the best opp to, then he should go there but he’ll prob follow the money
I think we can all agree this guy has a pro-active mentality on the court always hustling to make a play.
This guy would be a perfect pick up for the Warriors. First our rookie PF Udoh is out until January this leaves no replacement for Lee without playing Nellie small ball.
Second the warriors have expressed their interest to beef up their defense.
You can see they actually mean this b/c they picked up defensive player Dorell Wright. Amundson would be another way to show the Warriors will no longer accept being scored on an avg. of 112 a night.
Plus Amundson ignites the bench encouraging all players on the court with his hustle. This position was foremly filled by Turiaf but if anything Amundson fits well into Warrior direction and mentality.
oh forgot to ask does Amundson play SF position at all?
Whoever gets lou will love him! He is one of the best hustle players i have ever seen and does all the little things. Great defensivly and though it doesn’t always look pretty, he gets the job done on offense as well. Can jump out of the gym. We will really miss him in Phoenix. I would rather have him than Warrick.