NBA Rumor: Louis Amundson To Warriors, Hornets Or Pacers

Big men who hustle usually do not have problems finding work. After solid contributions to the Suns’ Western Conference Finals playoff run, Louis Amundson may finally come off the free agent market really soon. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein of ESPN, the Warriors, Hornets and Pacers are looking into obtaining his services (which is different from previous reports). Although Amundson has expressed how much he wanted to stay in Phoenix, all three of these teams offer great opportunities for him to contribute in a big way.
The Warriors are famous for their high octane offense. With their new ownership looking to change the image of the team, Amundson can contribute some physical play on their frontline alongside David Lee. The Hornets are trying their best to build a complete team to keep Chris Paul in town, and defense wins games. His signing could definitely help New Orleans’ cause. The Pacers are really thin at the power forward spot since they traded Troy Murphy. They really need more offense at that position, but there are not too many players available to fit that need. Therefore, having more bodies competing for that role will force all of their fours to get better.
What do you think? Where should Amundson sign?
Follow Casey on Twitter at @MrMack3142.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
is David Kahn running the Phoenix Suns too? Here you have a big man who wants to stay, whose service and size you need now that STAT’s gone, and you don’t extend him an offer?
The Pacers need him in the worst way.
Anybody taking bets on who’s going to punch him in the face this year?
I think this article is just an excuse to post that picture. Dime feels special that they are the ONLY ONES in the world who downloaded that desktop background.
I would say Indy picks them up, mostly because Indy seems to love white guys and Louis is kinda white. Phx really should keep him, if he was playing beside LeBron, he would have a 50 million dollar contract right now…
just saw him at The Grove in LA and it looks like Louis will go wherever his Girlfriend tells him to go . . .*head down* “yes’m” . . . . so hilarious!
The Nuggets complain that they need another big man, well – there’s been one waiting all off season.
Speak for yourself control… I’m rocking that desktop right now. :)
I was just wondering why Lou hadn’t signed with anyone yet, this morning. I’m surprised PHX hasn’t signed him yet. But I guess if he moves, Indy would get him some more time. Warriors and Hornets I wouldn’t want anything to do with.
I think Amundson would probably fit well in New Orleans.
But my real question is where is Atlanta in all of this…they could use some front court help, even if it is signing an undersized big man…anything to make a roster change that would have Horford playing the 4 instead of the 5 and even if that doesn’t work they can use all the big man help they can get…do they not have enough money to sign anyone else? What’s going on?
This guy will help a bunch of teams.
Denver should have looked his way prior to getting Al Harrington.
PHX should lock him up. They need some toughness and REBOUNDING! Unless Turk, Frye and Warrick grow some and start rebounding like a 6’10” guy should
CP3 can make this guy look like David Lee. If he wants to get paid next year, that is where he needs to go.
If Indiana gets him, then we can say Bird would have had a pretty successful offseason