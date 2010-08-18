NBA Rumor: Louis Amundson To Warriors, Hornets Or Pacers

#Golden State Warriors
08.18.10 8 years ago 10 Comments

Big men who hustle usually do not have problems finding work. After solid contributions to the Suns’ Western Conference Finals playoff run, Louis Amundson may finally come off the free agent market really soon. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein of ESPN, the Warriors, Hornets and Pacers are looking into obtaining his services (which is different from previous reports). Although Amundson has expressed how much he wanted to stay in Phoenix, all three of these teams offer great opportunities for him to contribute in a big way.

The Warriors are famous for their high octane offense. With their new ownership looking to change the image of the team, Amundson can contribute some physical play on their frontline alongside David Lee. The Hornets are trying their best to build a complete team to keep Chris Paul in town, and defense wins games. His signing could definitely help New Orleans’ cause. The Pacers are really thin at the power forward spot since they traded Troy Murphy. They really need more offense at that position, but there are not too many players available to fit that need. Therefore, having more bodies competing for that role will force all of their fours to get better.

What do you think? Where should Amundson sign?

Follow Casey on Twitter at @MrMack3142.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSINDIANA PACERSlouis amundsonNEW ORLEANS HORNETSPHOENIX SUNS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP