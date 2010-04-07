NBA Rumor: Manu Ginobili Close To Signing A 3-Year, $40 Million Extension

Forget about the rumored offer of $13.5 million from Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, it appears Manu Ginobili isn’t going anywhere. According to Johnny Ludden and Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, Ginobili and the Spurs are close to reaching an agreement on a three-year extension that would keep the 32-year-old in San Antonio for perhaps the rest of his career.
There are still a couple of significant issues to be resolved within the next 24 to 48 hours, but the two sides have established the framework of the extension â€“ which could be a worth a total of up to $40 million over the three years â€“ and think the deal could be completed by the end of the week. Ginobili’s agent, Herb Rudoy, is expected to meet with Spurs officials after the team returns from Phoenix.
Spurs chairman Peter Holt made it clear he wanted to re-sign Ginobili, even though the small-market team is expected to pay a luxury tax of about $10 million this season.
For Spurs fans, this is great news. There is no one on San Antonio that has been playing better than Ginobili. Also, while the nucleus is getting older, the trio of Tony Parker, Ginobili and Tim Duncan has a chemistry that you literally can’t teach. As their younger stars such as George Hill and DeJuan Blair develop, they should continues their success.
What do you think? Should Ginobili sign an extension with San Antonio? Should the Spurs sign an extension with Ginobili?
Manu comes with a lot of risk, but there’s one absolute – he sells tickets in San Antonio. The price seems a little high because of his age, but if they get another championship out of it it’s worth it. He also shows the young players what it takes to win in tough games.
three-year sounds about right. He can still ball. Good deal IMO
if i was ginobili, i would have tested the free agent market.
“if i was ginobili, i would have tested the free agent market.”
Like Hedo???
40 million dollars would do more than satisfy me…shiet, you’re set for life and then some. Test free agency why? It’s not like dude doesn’t already have a championship. If he’s happy in SA, makes sense to take this deal and retire a Spur.
How many more cars and houses do you need, anyway???
Damn! Good deal for the Spurs if he stays healthy.
Shoot, if we got Kobe for about that amount, we coulda grabbed another good free agent this summer….oh well
@Mike Mihalow
Haha. What’s that for? My blatant Manu hate in the last post?
thank u i had nightmares of a manu , kobe , artest , paul , bynum starting 5 for the past month.
fuck u richard jefferson
k dizzle stole my thunder.
manu is yr older then kobe, playing at a very similar level right now (and has in the past as well) and has less games on his body (not by much but less none the less)
so is kobe worth twice as much over the same stretch of time as manu? NO WAY!
think of how much room the lakers would have for more tallent to up that crap bench if he had taken less money like tim duncan did.
on top of it all, the spurs are looking better in the future considering jeffersons contract comes off the books next year, and mcdyess can be an exp contract next season as well. parkers contract is also and he would be the one spur i expect to bolt to another team. think about how scary the lakers would be with a guy like tony in place of fisher/farmar. copy shopped them out of the market of a player like him.
ok im rambling, been a long day lmao
Well i guess i don’t get to scare spurs fans anymore by telling them Manu is as good as gone. I hope for the Spurs sake it means he will skip the worlds this year
word is he is agreeing to no more national team
@Aron
lol, you know it!
Maybe Manu can afford some Rogaine or some sort of hair treatment program thing now…
I think in two years Manu is going to be known as “the expiring contract of Manu”. He’s just too old and too injury prone to really be worth that contract. He’s doing aight right now, but I just don’t think he can keep his current production up this high.
@808 what u say is true, but you can never get enough money. Also with the history of ex nba stars going broke, I would try to get as much money as I could so that I, my childrend, and my grandchildren would be set for life. Remember that once a player stops playing, the income stops coming in. This means that you have at least 40 more years worth of living without receiving that amount of income.Unless he is extremely business savvy, he will most likely have losses on his bank account every year. In summation, get that money before it runs out!
quest
only idiots run out of that much money. you dont have to be business savy hell u dont have to earn one more penny for the next 40 years. just dont buy 20 cars u can only drive one.
back @ quest
I’m agreeing with Ian. Ain’t no way these dudes with multi-million dollar contracts supposed to be going bankrupt. It ain’t even about being “business savvy” either. It’s about not being stupid with your money.
Sheeit…These dudes make more in one game than I do in one month….yet you don’t see me or my kids starving. Then again, I only have 3, not 17. And I don’t drive a Bentley either.
“I got a family to feed.”
Remember that?
control – played out, man, come up with something original maricon
Confirmed
