NBA Rumor: Manu Ginobili Close To Signing A 3-Year, $40 Million Extension

Forget about the rumored offer of $13.5 million from Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, it appears Manu Ginobili isn’t going anywhere. According to Johnny Ludden and Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, Ginobili and the Spurs are close to reaching an agreement on a three-year extension that would keep the 32-year-old in San Antonio for perhaps the rest of his career.

There are still a couple of significant issues to be resolved within the next 24 to 48 hours, but the two sides have established the framework of the extension â€“ which could be a worth a total of up to $40 million over the three years â€“ and think the deal could be completed by the end of the week. Ginobili’s agent, Herb Rudoy, is expected to meet with Spurs officials after the team returns from Phoenix. Spurs chairman Peter Holt made it clear he wanted to re-sign Ginobili, even though the small-market team is expected to pay a luxury tax of about $10 million this season.

For Spurs fans, this is great news. There is no one on San Antonio that has been playing better than Ginobili. Also, while the nucleus is getting older, the trio of Tony Parker, Ginobili and Tim Duncan has a chemistry that you literally can’t teach. As their younger stars such as George Hill and DeJuan Blair develop, they should continues their success.

What do you think? Should Ginobili sign an extension with San Antonio? Should the Spurs sign an extension with Ginobili?

