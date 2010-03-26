NBA Rumor: Manu Ginobili Offered $13.5 Million By Real Madrid

When I first heard this rumor, my initial reaction was, “Thank God!” Manu Ginobili has been a hand-check and hard-foul waiting to happen for too long. He’s won his rings, he’s built his legacy, now it’s time for him to bring his “Euro game” back to Europe. According to FIBA.com, Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid are rumored to be offering Ginobili a contract worth $13.5 million for next season – which is much more than the $10.7 million he’s making this season in the final year of his deal with San Antonio. For the love of guards and the Western Conference, please take the money and run.

At 32 years old, Ginobili has done all that he has to in the League. He’s won three rings, he’s made the All-NBA Third Team and he’s been an NBA All-Star. Plus, his wife is due to give birth to twins and it’s noted that he would like to spend as much time as possible with his family. All these signs point to Ginobili at least being open to the possibility of finishing his career overseas.

The Spurs aren’t getting any younger, and even in their attempts, they don’t seem like title contenders anymore. It might be time to throw in the towel.

What do you think? Should Ginobili sign overseas or should he sign with an NBA team this summer?

