NBA Rumor: Manu Ginobili Offered $13.5 Million By Real Madrid

When I first heard this rumor, my initial reaction was, “Thank God!” Manu Ginobili has been a hand-check and hard-foul waiting to happen for too long. He’s won his rings, he’s built his legacy, now it’s time for him to bring his “Euro game” back to Europe. According to FIBA.com, Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid are rumored to be offering Ginobili a contract worth $13.5 million for next season – which is much more than the $10.7 million he’s making this season in the final year of his deal with San Antonio. For the love of guards and the Western Conference, please take the money and run.
At 32 years old, Ginobili has done all that he has to in the League. He’s won three rings, he’s made the All-NBA Third Team and he’s been an NBA All-Star. Plus, his wife is due to give birth to twins and it’s noted that he would like to spend as much time as possible with his family. All these signs point to Ginobili at least being open to the possibility of finishing his career overseas.
The Spurs aren’t getting any younger, and even in their attempts, they don’t seem like title contenders anymore. It might be time to throw in the towel.
What do you think? Should Ginobili sign overseas or should he sign with an NBA team this summer?
my nba watchin days would be over last fuck up i can take from the spurs. they dont make many but when they do they go all in.
1. spurs pickin elliott over rice (im still pissed at this one)
2. scola trade
3. richard fuckin jefferson (this one should count as two)
5. no manu
dont get wrong i like elliott but that was glen fuckin rice.
If Manu leaves the Spurs will officially be in “rebuilding” mode..
Talk about a quick turn of events..
But if he continues playing like the Manu of old i can imagine an NBA team picking him up with another superstar..
How bad could it be to pick up Bosh and Ginobli or Stat and Ginobli?? Stat and Ginobli on the pick and roll?? DAMN..
@ Ian
So i hate to kick the dead horse but ummmmmmmmmmm
Who was right this past off season :)
@Ian: i feel you on the Elliot/Rice draft choice but Elliot did hoop for yall and hit that big shot with his heels hanging over the line and countless others. Glen Rice couldnt get over the hump until he joined the Lakers and then his wife ruined that brief run.
Scola trade was dumb and i have no idea what they were thinking when they acquired Richard BUM AZZ Jefferson.
its time for them to rebuild around Parker, Hill and Blair
come on..
I just want to hear it lol
Wow…not sure how to take Aron’s feelings here haha
aron has officially become the worst writer in the dime office. take your bias and hate out of the article. i am surprised you guys didnt put some “and in other news lebron just finished……….”. come on where is it? where is the lebron/kobe love in this one, i know your gonna comment with something about them right? tell us how the same team offered them 50mm or something?
ian, im with you on all of that, well, never been a glen rice fan so i am only partly with you on that one.
Ethnocentric American writer,
yay!!
Would you want Paul Pierce to take his game to Europe?
It’d be a damned shame for Manu to finish up his career in the league, unless he gets to the age he still can’t drop buckets and swat bats out of the air.
I guess I want Kobe to go back to Italy, so I understand in the end.
$13.5million to be a flopper?!!?
Rangerjohn makes a good point. This article is too anti-Manu. No disrespect to you Aron, but this was posted yesterday:
[sports.yahoo.com]
“This, of course, left Ginobili’s agent pretty upset when a rumor surfaced that his client would be heading to Europe to play for Real Madrid for 10 million Euros or $13.36 million, according to the San Antonio Express-News. The agent is saying there is no truth to this at all and that the 32-year-old Ginobili is fully planning to stay in the NBA next year.”
Poor reporting. This just seems more like an excuse to hate on Manu/Spurs than a legit article.
Rumors are just that…rumors. What happened to Lebron playing in Greece?
I think Manu stays in the NBA and with the Spurs.
And about the Spur organization “Fuck Ups”…
1. Elliot was solid and a good pick. We aren’t talking about Adam Morrison.
2. Giving up on Scola (and his buyout problems) was the worst in my opinion. I imagine it was a financial move.
3. Last off season…everyone and their mom was praising the Spurs pick up of Jefferson as a A+ move. Yeah, it wasn’t…but don’t pretend you didn’t buy into it as well. I did.
5. The Manu rumors are about as valid as LBJ in NYC.
It’s totally Sun Zi move on Ginobili’s agent to get that price out there for NBA teams to beat! Genius…
Now that’s how you lead into an article. Total hate and bias… You guys are becoming less the Basketball mag.. more the internet opinion blog everyday.
Keep up the great journalism!
the Scola move was the end of the Spurs dynasty, but this would be the official nail in the coffin. I hope Manu doesn’t leave the NBA; I can’t think of 5 players I would rather watch play the game over Manu
Manu is a legend, a HOF lock IMO
@rangerjohn & Mike Mihalow
Sorry you guys feel that way. As you know from stuff on Dime, we don’t just re-post the Associated Press report on things. We put our own twist on it. Not every post is 100% serious and there are different ways to get points across.
As for Bill Bixby, there is definitely a difference between content in Dime Magazine and on DimeMag.com. And even on DimeMag.com, the content is varried across the board.
@ Rangerjohn: in case you didn’t notice, you are the one who posted something on here about Lebron and Kobe, not Dime.
TERRIBLE article-
is austin burton the only good writer dime could find?
why all the hate on manu aron?..on another note has anyone told you that you look like rudy fernandez’s brother?
Hey Aron Phillips, you should try to get a job with fox news. Your styles mesh perfectly and you guys can hate on anyone not american.
Stop hatin’, Aron!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Aron i hate the spurs and Manu especially. Go on hate on him some more, its fun.
He still plays well in this league, and so he won’t be going over to Spain and play second grade ball.
@quest???
Haha. Yeah, I’ve heard that before. And you know how the ladies love Rudy… I wish that worked with me – but I’m not over 6-0.
Also, don’t know why it came across that way, but I don’t hate non-American players. Not one bit. Just like Bruce Bowen, hated the player, but not his game. Dude can play, no doubt about that.
@dvs
I agree that he can still play NBA-level ball, but look how quickly that drops off. No way Manu makes close to that much money next season, so why not go overseas? I’m all for it. And it’s not “second grade ball.”
Now that Bowen is gone, Manu is the only guy making me not like the Spurs. If he leaves, I can go back to rooting for them.
And I know I’m not alone.
I think aron needs articles like this to get him back in the zone.itta b on point articles and tthen a stinker from left field.i remember that article about the toronto franchise a coupla maonths back.mind you I really don’t care for the raps but damn.and now manu.u crossed that line cuz.im just cusrios to know if you knew it or this is the prelude to decent posts.
lakesrs all dizzayy !!
ps typing on the palm pre sucks.
jh
what kinda of logic is that elliott was solid??? so i can pick okafor over howard because okafor is solid?? doesnt matter who is better?? elliott had no business goin 3rd over rice.
on jefferson
didnt work so its a fuck up.
lakeshow
yeah u were right now FU :)
ranger
not a rice fan either but comon he was the best pick for us it gave the admiral a true sidekick for him to contend before duncan came in.
@ Aron
leave the spurs fans alone lol
It’s a real down year: they sign Jefferson, Parker can’t stay healthy, their stud steal 2nd round pick plays the same position as their franchise player, Lakers are rollin…rough season
@17
yeah your right i am the one who brought them up, but maybe you should re-read my post. dime is notorious for having both of those guys under their lips.
Damn why everyone hatin on Aron lol
thats not bias thats just jabbin.. and it aint like he jabbin at a saint.. Ginobli was/is one of the most hated players in the NBA with his style of play..
People so sensitive nowadays..
Note to DIME writers: i dont think you guys should comment on All-Star caliber players “possibly” leaving their franchises. Certain fan bases just cant handle the THOUGHT lol
Bigups to Ian who didnt whine lol
What I’d like to know is how much they paid Manu to wear that stupid borderline gay pose/outfit…
that is an AMAZING picture hahah – why is he in a living room??? if youre gona have that kind of ridiculous pose you might as well be near some cacti in the desert. they’re in san antonio after all.
anyway- i think manu is one of the best players to watch- but i think itd be a good thing for him to leave. more money, more fam time, more winning- his team and his body are on the downswing, so might as well blow up the extremely successful team and let the spurs start over
theres definitely no point in playing for another team other than the spurs for manu. am i right?
Might be a good look for him if they are going to give him all that money.
this pic makes him look like a giant in a little ass room…
if i was offered 13 mill to play in Madrid and about 6 mill to play in Texas i know which one id choose.
it took 30 posts to address the picture…
He looks like a Gay Prostitute in a sleazy Motel
@ Name (required)
…and if you were offered $15 to smoke a pole you’d be $15 richer
If its a “take the money and run” ok, that makes sense
it read more like “go back to Europe, South Americaner!”
“we don’t just re-post the Associated Press report on things”
No, but you could have at least read their post, where Manu’s agent immediately shot down this “rumor”. Like I said, just poor, opinionated reporting all around (lol at the Fox News reply).
If I want to read crap like this, I’d go to so some fanboy blog for an opposing team. I assumed Dime, whether it be Dime Magazine, or Dimemag.com (since they’re so different), had standards. I’d like to see an article berating LeBron, Pierce, or Kobe now. Put a twist on that, Aron.
man if all you motherfuckers hate dime writers SO much, the just get off the fucking website. Plain and simply, find something else to do that won’t make you angry. Maybe go outside get some fresh air… maybe play the game you fucking chatter about so much. The ONLY thing I’m tired about Dimes website is the amateur know it alls telling DIME what IT should be. Let them fella write and take it for what it is. If you have a counter point, then make your voice heard. If your gonna just shout the same shit over and over, don’t waste your life on something that makes you angry. Let Dime me Dime.