NBA Rumor: Marcus Camby Working On An Extension With Portland

During the Blazers/Suns game last night, there were more than a few people commenting on Twitter how other NBA teams – most notably Denver – should have made a play for soon-to-be free agent Marcus Camby before the trade deadline. Well, it appears the Blazers aren’t going to let him go anywhere. According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, Portland is working toward securing Camby to a contract extension.

Sources said Monday that the two sides had already been negotiating toward a new deal that would keep Camby off the free-agent market this summer. One source said a deal, if completed, would likely span two years in excess of $20 million.

After losing centers Greg Oden and Joel Przybilla to season-ending knee injuries earlier this season, the Blazers realized the need for an elite big man in Portland. While Pryzbilla has a $7.5 million player option for next season (which he’ll most likely cash in on), his health concerns along with Oden’s are something Portland can’t afford to mess around with.

What do you think? Should the Blazers sign Camby to an extension? For how much? If you’re Camby, do you re-sign with Portland or test free agency?

