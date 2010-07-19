NBA Rumor: Matt Barnes To Cleveland

When you’ve a versatile player such as Matt Barnes, there are often multiple teams that are interested in your services. So after the season ended, the Orlando Magic free-agent forward has had quite a few opportunities. From filling out the roster in Miami, to potentially winning a ‘chip in L.A., Barnes’ name has surfaced from coast to coast. But now, according to Cavs beat writer Brian Windhorst, Cleveland is in the mix.
From what Windhorst reported, the Cavs have had numerous talks with Barnes and the interest is mutual. The Cavs like his toughness, and Barnes is looking for playing time – something that he will most likely not receive much of in either Miami or L.A. Talks are likely to continue this week.
What do you think? What team would be best for Barnes?
The Cavs are going to be worse Thani thought if they’re idea of post Lebron rebuilding is a team that gives Matt Barnes consistent PT. There’s a reason he’s a sought after deep rotation guy. He’s a guy who can fill gaps situationally as needed to REACT to your opposition. He’s not the kind of guy who forces your opponent to change their gameplan bc he’s on the floor.
He will recieve plenty of playing time in Miami because we are still looking for a back-up 2 guard for Wade and we still need a tough defensive player for guys like Kobe and Ray Allen when Wade is taking a break. Plus if Wade or Lebron gets hurt his minutes would really go up and Desean Butler wont be healty for a while. I dont know if Desean Butler is quick enough to keep up with the 2 guards of today even though i think he can keep up with the SFs of today and maybe Mike Miller can play the 2 instead even i think he will be playing both positions. Theres also no telling if Desean Butler is going to still be the same promising player he was looking like he was destined to be once he turned pro. If the Cavs are going to kick out that Mula, i say Barnes needs to take the only big payday he may ever recieve so that he can take care of his family.
great move, if it happens
He’s made the minimum for seven years, he’s looking to get paid. Don’t blame the guy for going to a shitty team if he’s going to get good money.
He’s not looking for playing time, like Diggity Dave said, he wants that paper. Don’t think Cleveland should offer him that many years since they rebuilding and all but hey by all accounts go for it. They have to sign SOMEONE.
Spurs or heat are the only 2 viable fits out there
Don’t the Clips have cap space still?
They got a sweet starting 5 if they bring Barnes in as the defensive stopper 3-man.
For real: Baron, Gordon, Barnes, Griffin, Kaman is a nice starting 5. Bringin Aminu and DeAndre off the bench is a good look.
Come back to Cali, Barnes!!!
with the spurs next to jefferson and ginobilli coming off the bench like he likes to do !!!
Toronto my nigs!