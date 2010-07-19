NBA Rumor: Matt Barnes To Cleveland

When you’ve a versatile player such as Matt Barnes, there are often multiple teams that are interested in your services. So after the season ended, the Orlando Magic free-agent forward has had quite a few opportunities. From filling out the roster in Miami, to potentially winning a ‘chip in L.A., Barnes’ name has surfaced from coast to coast. But now, according to Cavs beat writer Brian Windhorst, Cleveland is in the mix.

From what Windhorst reported, the Cavs have had numerous talks with Barnes and the interest is mutual. The Cavs like his toughness, and Barnes is looking for playing time – something that he will most likely not receive much of in either Miami or L.A. Talks are likely to continue this week.

What do you think? What team would be best for Barnes?

