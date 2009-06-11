NBA Rumor: Mike Brown Could Be Out in Cleveland, Pat Riley In?

I don’t think Mike Brown has anyone fooled into thinking he’s a great X’s and O’s coach; you can see that for yourself in any Cavs game you’ve ever watched. He’s clearly a solid defensive coach, but personally, I don’t remember ever seeing him ever draw up a play for his team – that duty falls almost exclusively to assistant John Kuester. And at best, Brown’s offense seems like it’s 90% clear-outs for LeBron, which when you have LeBron James on your roster is fine, to a point. Having very little offensive direction proved to be a killer in the Conference Finals, as the Magic were able to pack it in and bottle up LeBron, and it seemed like Brown had no answers.



It sounds like Cavs ownership and management has taken notice. From RealGM this morning:

Some key members of Cleveland front office feel Mike Brown was badly out-coached by Stan Van Gundy, according to sources. One source said Cavs management wasn’t only disappointed in the losses, “but equally disappointed in the (two) wins” in a series that went six games. It is believed that owner Dan Gilbert is among those who thinks the Cavs need an upgrade on the sidelines, while general manager Danny Ferry is standing strongly behind Brown. Frank Isola of the New York Daily News filed a similar report and suggested a big name such as Pat Riley could be possible for the Cavaliers.

One of Riley’s specialties seems to be taking away jobs from successful coaches right when their teams are on the verge of championships, so maybe it’s not that far-fetched….

Source: RealGM