NBA Rumor: Minnesota To Buyout Delonte West & Sebastian Telfair

So David Kahn strikes again. After pulling off a trade for Delonte West and Sebastian Telfair in exchange for Ramon Sessions and Ryan Hollins, it appears the guards won’t be sticking around for long. According to Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the T-Wolves will almost certainly buy out the remaining $4.6 million year left on West’s contract for $500,000 by an Aug. 5 deadline, while Telfair will probably be traded or bought out of the remaining $2.7 million owed to him.

While there may be a method to Kahn’s madness, I haven’t quite figured it out yet. But one thing is for sure, Minnesota will be players in free agency during the Summer of 2011. Right now, their highest paid player is Darko Milicic at $5 million for next season.

What do you think? Should the T-Wolves keep West or Telfair? Where do you think they’ll end up?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.