NBA Rumor: Minnesota To Buyout Delonte West & Sebastian Telfair

So David Kahn strikes again. After pulling off a trade for Delonte West and Sebastian Telfair in exchange for Ramon Sessions and Ryan Hollins, it appears the guards won’t be sticking around for long. According to Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the T-Wolves will almost certainly buy out the remaining $4.6 million year left on West’s contract for $500,000 by an Aug. 5 deadline, while Telfair will probably be traded or bought out of the remaining $2.7 million owed to him.
While there may be a method to Kahn’s madness, I haven’t quite figured it out yet. But one thing is for sure, Minnesota will be players in free agency during the Summer of 2011. Right now, their highest paid player is Darko Milicic at $5 million for next season.
What do you think? Should the T-Wolves keep West or Telfair? Where do you think they’ll end up?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
highest contract is darko?
damn, maybe he does have a plan.
Good thing they’re not keeping Delonte and Beasley together, cause that’s trouble right there.
its as if he is trying to improve his team second to first worst record in the L.
I want Kahns job. id never move to Minnesota but i dont think you really need to watch the team or even be within a thousand miles of them to do it better than Dave does.
You can’t be a player in free agency in 2011 if your GM is a complete lunatic. Despite the cap room, how can free agents trust you’ll build anything even close to a winner when you traded Al Jeff for a toothbrush and a single sock with a hole in it, then traded Sessions, Hollins AND a pick for the rights to waive a bi-polar discarded lover and ANOTHER PG, who you had and gave up on, then took back just to buy out the salary?
I’m sure Sessions by himself could have landed more in trade value than this…couldn’t Indiana have made use of him at the point for like Brandon Rush or something? Charlotte could use Sessions as well… and Flynn is out 3-4 months with hip surgery, so wouldn’t that make Ridnour the only PG worth anything at all running the offence? I wonder if Rubio is in Spain thinking “WHa di bumboclat is Kahn doing?”
He is the worst GM in the league by far but getting rid of Sessions contract was actually worth it here. Nonetheless, it’s sad when your best offseason move is dumping a contract (unless your Pat Riley).
Minnesota may have a ton of cap space in 2011 but the biggest free agent names (Melo, Duncan, T Parker, etc) will not sign with the Wolves. After that it’s a bunch of role players. A small to mid market team like Minnesota will end up over paying a 2011 free agent role player thus hampering themselves financially long term.
The only bright side to Kahns madness is that they might be so bad this upcoming season that they might get the top pick in the draft next year.
KAHHNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
Forget Minnesota, they’re a lost cause.
But I could write an article on why the Cavs should go after Arenas. They’re built for a player who can score and pass. Arenas might not be able to defend, but offensively, if he’s even close to his old self, he’d be an engine that could get them at least to the 40-45 win mark.
@Scott – that could never happen – then there’d be *two* Gilberts jockeying for attention – that’s one too many
Nah it’s a good move for them to release them, Telfair is done, and West is probably done as well just based on personality.
So, the Wolves are rollin out maybe a starting 5 of
Ridnour
Brewer
Webster/Wes Johnson
Love/Beasley
Milicic
In the western conference, they could actually be worse than last year’s Nets…
Finishing up the depth chart from above…
Ridnour/ Flynn
Brewer/ Ellington
Webster/Wes Johnson/ Hayward
Love/Beasley
Milicic/ Koufos/ Stiemsma
Solid.
Hmmm, maybe I’ll play NBA 2k with the Timberwolves and see if I can win with that team, in the video game, maybe I can even do a better job than KAAAAAAAHN
Maybe the owner is looking to sell, or move the team. Either that, or he’s smoking crack and Kahn is his pusher man.
Kahn really believes in that Rubio kid. His team is built around the premise that Rubio swoops in and fixes everything turning them into a contender in a few season. Can’t wait to see that turn out. Still don’t understand the clearing of cap space, YOUR NOT GOING TO SIGN A MAJOR FREE AGENT
He compared Darko’s passing to Vlade Divac in front of Chris Webber. Kahn is crazy. I thought Kevin McHale was awful for the crap talent he surrounded KG with but now he looks relatively awesome. That franchise is cursed. Rubio won’t come. Rubio is going to leave sunny Spain and winning to go to Minnesota? Even if they have the worse record, they won’t get the top pick next draft. Marbury ditched them. Gugliotta left as well. KG has been the one bright spot and as soon as he left he won a championship. Tie between the Clippers as most cursed franchise?
@Scott
If you are a small market team like Cleveland you got to follow the OKC model which is really the San Antonio model. You got to slowly build through the draft and find the gems. Spurs didn’t get their big trio overnight. They had to get Manu and TP over time. I think San Antonio and OKC are lucky that they somehow got superstars that have humble low key demeanors who don’t care so much about the bright lights and glitz but that is your best hope and it does require a high draft pick to even realize that hope. I can see that OKC team being the new Spurs very soon. In other words, you gotta be patient. That is one factor that messed up the Lebron situation. Management should have surrounded him with good young talent to grow with like Durant and Duncan. Instead they opted for free agents like Donyell Marshall and Larry Hughes. They should have waited patiently and done what the Spurs and OKC had done. If the draft talents bust at least you still have cap flexibility. You don’t have to be perfect in the draft. I think OKC should have gotten Curry instead of Harden but they are still sitting pretty. Don’t go for the short term answer in Gilbert Arenas. That is the same kind of thinking that got you in trouble in the first place. Just being in the playoffs is overrated. You need to contend or you are better off getting talent through the draft as the last few years of the draft have shown that the talent can be had fairly late into first round(Noah, Curry, Jennings, etc.)
When Donnie Walsh and Pat Riley cleared space, they were considered smart and savvy. When David Kahn does it, he’s a lunatic. Just because two of those three work in big markets and have players like Dwyane Wade and the other has to work with a cold-weather market and Al Jefferson doesn’t make them entirely different.