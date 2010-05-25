NBA Rumor: Phil Jackson Back To The Chicago Bulls

#Phil Jackson #LeBron James #Chicago Bulls
05.25.10 8 years ago 19 Comments

Other than the Celtics losing Game 4 last night at home, the talk of the basketball world was that a familiar face in Chicago Bulls basketball could be returning home. No, not that guy, but rather his coach. According to Chris Broussard of ESPN The Magazine and two sources with knowledge of the situation, the Bulls have reached out to Phil Jackson through back channels to gauge his interest in returning to the franchise he won six NBA titles with.

There has been no direct contact between Bulls officials and Jackson, according to the sources, but people close to both parties have spoken and come away with the belief that Jackson would be open to a potential reunion in Chicago next season.

This morning though, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune has said that the reunion “seems unlikely.” In addition to a team source downplaying the story, Johnson also dug up Jackson’s own words from May 4.

“No, I’m not,” Jackson said, when asked if he’d be interested in succeeding Vinny Del Negro. “I think it’s a wonderful job for whoever takes it. It’s a team on the rise and there’s some young talent that showed their ability to come back after probably a devastating first two months. Then from January on they played pretty well.”

Whether or not Jackson returns to the Lakers next year is still up in the air, but if management is set on reducing his $12.5 million salary, he might have to look elsewhere. From Chicago’s standpoint, clearly this is a power play to try and land LeBron James. Other than the cap space and young talent on the roster, the chance to play for a Hall of Fame coach and 10-time champion in Jackson could be too much to pass up.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Phil Jackson#LeBron James#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDimeMagLatest NewsLeBron JamesPHIL JACKSONReal StoriesVinny Del Negro

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP