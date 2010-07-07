Raymond Felton Is The Hottest Point Guard On The Market

Funny. For all of the All-Star games and All-NBA teams piled up by this free agency class, there is a serious lack of lead guards available. When Chris Duhon and Steve Blake are two of the first ones signed, you know it’s ugly. The best of the bunch might be former Bobcat Raymond Felton.
Felton’s a good player and has started every game he played in during the past three seasons. His career averages, 13.3 points and 6.4 assists, are solid. Yet, he has never fulfilled the potential many thought he sported when Charlotte made him the fifth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft.
It doesn’t matter whether or not he actually is a starter on a contender. He’s about to get starter money.
Yahoo! Sports reported he will command more than the mid-level exception and that New York, Miami, Indiana, New Jersey, Dallas and Memphis have already called.
This is what the Charlotte Observer had to say:
The Knicks will take a hard look at signing Raymond Felton, but don’t be surprised if Luke Ridnour becomes their point guard, after New York committed to a huge contract for Amar’e Stoudemire. They like Felton. But they’d prefer to sign a point guard to a short-term deal, and that probably isn’t to Felton’s benefit. Ridnour has fewer options, so he’d logically take the chance for the exposure he’d get as a starter in New York.
Many have considered places like Miami and New York possible destinations to pair him with Dwyane Wade and possibly LeBron James. I don’t see it. Felton has talent, but he’s best with the ball in his hands. He can’t shoot and really wouldn’t do well playing off those guys.
His true shooting percentage is awful for a point guard (55th out of 69 point guards). He is just a 28 percent three-point shooter and converts around the rim at a worse rate (45.8 percent) than all but three players out of those with at least 200 attempts. If he can’t shoot on the perimeter and doesn’t know how to finish inside, how will he ever fit next to Wade, let alone in Mike D’Antoni‘s New York offense?
The Knicks need a shooter at that spot. Stoudemire wants Ridnour. Felton is the better player, but not the better fit. Plus, New York seems intent on keeping their flexibility for next summer. No way is Felton taking a one or two year deal.
His best fit might be Indiana. Up-tempo team without enough ball-handlers, Felton has to love his chances there. As of now, the spot would be his to lose.
No matter what he does, Felton is taking advantage of his position this summer.
What do you think? Where should Felton sign?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Seems like a good strategy to pick up on Ridnour, especially if New York has the chance to get the rights to Rubio in 2011.
he should stay where he is.
I hope not. I want him gone from the bobcats and let DJ run the show,
I think he’d work out fine in D’Antoni’s system. It is kind of sad that he will get a nice payday. I almost think it’s not worth it. I’d take my chances on someone from D-League or undrafted… Teams would be smart to explore ALL options before committing too much money for too long of a period of time to someone undeserving. (PACERS!)
raymond felton actually sucks as a point guard.
he is a decent basketball player, but he cant fulfill the job description of a starting point guard.
hes not a leader. he cant run an offense. he cant anchor a defense. he cant hit up jumpers. in fact, im starting to 2nd guess that he can do anything above average.
Luke Ridnour is just as bad of a shooter. The Knicks should trade with the hornets for Darren Collison
@ 5 Heckler
You’re on point. The article should read thusly:
“Funny. I’m about to say that Raymond Felton is the best of the bunch of free agent point guards, and later on cite facts about how terrible he is.”
Hm.
@ 6 Random
Luke Ridnour is a better shooter than Ray Felton, actually. He happens to be a better PG, too, in my opinion. He’s kind of like Kirk Hinrich, Steve Blake, and Kyle Lowry – all very good PGs, starting caliber, but they just have a logjam of Guards in front of them.
@Heckler
actually, he is able to anchor a defense. Him and Wallace were the Bobcats’ best defenders in the past years and he’s probably the best defensive point guard in the league, among Rondo and Lowry. It wasn’t his fault alone that Jameer Nelson went nuts in the playoffs. Most of Nelson’s points came after a pick and pop with Barnes/Lewis and therefore Diaw is the one who should get the most blame.
“show me the money”… felton