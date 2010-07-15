NBA Rumor: Shannon Brown To Re-Sign With The Lakers

Shannon Brown thought he was pretty smart. After winning back-to-back rings with the Lakers, he decided to opt-out of the final year of his two-year, $4.139-million contract (leaving $2.149 million on the table) and test the free agent waters. But just like Nate Robinson last summer, it appears no one was looking to Let Shannon Dunk on their squad. Despite Kobe Bryant wanting to bury the hatchet and grab Raja Bell for the Lakers, it appears Brown has moved closer to re-signing with Los Angeles.

The Lakers own his Brown’s “early bird” rights, which means they can sign him for up to five years and as high as the mid-level exception. While I doubt they would spend that much money on the reserve guard (the current mid-level exception pays $5.8 million in the first year), the Lakers would like to keep Brown in the mix. Last season, the 24-year-old played all 82 games and averaged a career-high 8.1 points in only 20 minutes per game.

What do you think? Should Brown go elsewhere? Do they Lakers need him?

