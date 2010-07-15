NBA Rumor: Shannon Brown To Re-Sign With The Lakers

Shannon Brown thought he was pretty smart. After winning back-to-back rings with the Lakers, he decided to opt-out of the final year of his two-year, $4.139-million contract (leaving $2.149 million on the table) and test the free agent waters. But just like Nate Robinson last summer, it appears no one was looking to Let Shannon Dunk on their squad. Despite Kobe Bryant wanting to bury the hatchet and grab Raja Bell for the Lakers, it appears Brown has moved closer to re-signing with Los Angeles.
The Lakers own his Brown’s “early bird” rights, which means they can sign him for up to five years and as high as the mid-level exception. While I doubt they would spend that much money on the reserve guard (the current mid-level exception pays $5.8 million in the first year), the Lakers would like to keep Brown in the mix. Last season, the 24-year-old played all 82 games and averaged a career-high 8.1 points in only 20 minutes per game.
What do you think? Should Brown go elsewhere? Do they Lakers need him?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
they should keep him but not for mle. its too much. i wish lakers get some decent backup center and with ebanks, caracter and brown, lakers should be ok in their quest for three peat
Cavaliers- Max Deal
Brown needs to get a deal at least worth the 2.15 he gave up. He shouldn’t expect much more for a tweener guard. He might not have many suitors. He is very explosive, good defender on the bigger guards like Billups and D. Will, but 5.8 is a little high for a guy who played 10 mins a game.
They should try to get him 4 yrs starting at 2.5 or 3. The lakers would be the winners if they could get him at a low number for a few years because he is only going to get better. I don’t usually like talking about potential, but the holes in his game are things that get better as players get older. He will tighten up the handle a little bit and the spot up 3 can improve. No reason this guy couldn’t be a bruce bowen or raja bell in a couple years. And right now you are excited everytime he gets in transition or gets a step on his defender.
he is completely one-dimensional. that being said, they need a scoring pg. plus, with the loss of farmar, their bench is looking iffy
@5
lose farmer and get blake.
that sounds like an improved bench to me.
he’s a $3mil a yr player. no more, no less.
I’m cosignin what datdood and Heckler said.
Shannon’s a good piece to bring back. He’s been in the system for a minute, never bitches about shots or playin time. Due for a little increase in salary.
i dunno if he’s worth the mid level. i feel like he’s replacable, wither with a D leaguer or a vet minimum. [diaryofamiseducatedblackman.com]
I agree with Heckler. Hes no more than a 3mil a year guy and the Lakers would have to be crazy to just let him walk for nothing and bring in another guy who could mess up there team chemistry since Raja Bell is off the board for them and my Heat. If we would have had a mid-level exception this year Raja Bell was a lock to be a Heat. Hes been reping us on the radio stations even before we got the new and improved big 3 but we just didnt have anymoney left and i know he has a family to feed. Maybe we can give Utah a second round pick for him next year and i guess this means Desean Butler will be the backup 2 to Wade unless we plan on signing slow a$$ Stack House because Rasual Butler should get a 5yr 30-35 contract offer from somebody.
Smart move. He doesn’t have a positions – he’s a tweener guard – but he’s perfect in the triangle.
Shannon would be wise to go get a 3rd ring. He’s loved out here and got some major exposure. Where else would he have gotten in the dunk contest? Farmar’s after money and will shrivel up like Turiaf and Ariza.
I’d keep him just for his highlights
He’s a good depth player and effects the game in a positive way when he’s on the court. I’d say $3 mil is his salary ceiling. He’s a good player to have when you’re looking for certain matchups, whether it’s defending an athletic guard or on offense when his defender can’t match his athleticism. He’s in a perfect situation on a winning team for the duration of whatever contract he gets. He’d be crazy to go elsewhere and the Lakers would be smart to lock him up for a few years.
S.Brown is a good 7 or 8 man off the bench. For most Athletic guards eh actually has a respectable J and won’t embarrass himself handling the rock. Just nothing more than like 3-4 mil a year.
COME ON BACK!!!!!!!
Chemistry is just as important and anything and dude always played whatever role was asked of him.. Plus having someone so explosive behind 2 more fundamental PG’s is a plus..
Kudos to Raja for sticking it to Kobe and the lake show to play in Utah of all places. He must still really hate Kobe!
Nice if shannon stays for cheap – and by that I mean 1.8mill which is all the Lakers have left of their mid-level at this point.
Bay Area Thundercats- Free. Where he can jack up as many shots as he wants. Turn the ball over as many times as he wants and receive zero criticism for it.
Well, honestly, Shannon Brown is probably thinking to himself: “How the hell is JJ Redick makin’ $6+mill a year, when just last year he was considered Benchwarmer of the Year/Lottery Bust, and I can’t even make half the Mid-Level.”
There is something very, very wrong with this picture. JJ Redick is making $19M over 3 years. If you can hand JJ Redick more thant he Mid-Level, than it probably justifies just about every single Joe Johnson contract out there.
Lakers can pay Shannon Brown what ever they want up to 5.8 million per year as they own his bird rights, the money does not go against their MLE (5.8 million) of which they used 4 million to sign Steve Blake. That leaves 1.8 million for a b/u center. Signing Brown would make the most sense now that Raja Bell is off the table, Raja did not sign with the lakers not because he didn’t like Kobe, but more because he DID like money. Mitch’s next decision after Brown will be if their is a b/u center to be signed better than Mbenga.
i say keep him..i agree to 3 mil..but if he wants more he has to score more..make more shots when we depend on it…i like him cuz he pumps up the crowds..and gets the fans involved…like the dunk in game 6..also he is a great defender…
yee I say we cut Kobe and get brown I mean wat can brown do for u?? Nah I kid I really like and enjoy watching that kid he has potential to being a great player now signing him for 3 mil sounds fair but if he plays better improves stats he will eventually get that paper but for now his focus shud be becoming a 3 time champ oh yea 3 more than leBust! And later talk money he cud only get better
Shannon as a back-up guard, point at times, shooting guard at times, and primarily to to jump start the fast breaks and get with teams like OKC fresher legs in the next season coming up. Can he play a big role in the Finals once they play Miami Heat? Is he worth 5.8 mil for the next few seasons and not even considered as a starter unless Kobe gets hurt? Shannon, get your 2.5-3 mil for now for 1 more season or even 2, then improve your overall game, then start for another team with major playing time and earning your big time paychecks. We would love to keep you but not for 5.8 milly off the bench.