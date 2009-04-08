NBA Rumor: Shaq Wants to be The Big Texan

So this is what it’s come to – potential NBA deals being hashed out over Twitter. Apparently Shaq has let it be known that he wants to play for Mark Cuban, a rumor that only gained some more momentum after the two were going back and forth over Twitter the other day.



From today’s azcentral.com:

DallasBasketball.com reported Wednesday that O’Neal is telling friends he wants Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to make it happen.

The report quotes an un-named “mutual friend” of Shaq and Cuban who said O’Neal is making no secret of his desire privately and that after the season “it won’t be private anymore.”

Of course, adding fuel to this Texas rumor fire is an exchange of “tweets” on Twitter.com between The Big Texter and Cuban, including one in which Shaq asks Cuban to email or call him.

Hey, maybe Shaq just wanted to tell Cuban about that paid party appearance he reportedly did at the Dallas nightclub Dolce Vendetta.

It went until 1 a.m. Sunday morning – with tip-off between the Mavericks and in-dire-straits Suns at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon.

And then there were Shaq’s comments after what was supposed to be a monumental game for the Suns that turned into a nationally televised monumental failure against the Mavericks.

“There are two types of business owners,” O’Neal said. “Do you want to win or do you want to save money? Period.”

He said he didn’t know which camp Suns owner Robert Sarver sleeps in, but Cuban spends money.

“I don’t think he wants to save money,” O’Neal told reporters, including The Republic’s Paul Coro. “I’ve been around 17 years and that’s what it is. You either want to win and don’t really care about the salary cap, or you want to be under the salary cap.

“At the end of the season, I’m sure everybody will be prepared for whatever happens.”