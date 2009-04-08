NBA Rumor: Shaq Wants to be The Big Texan

So this is what it’s come to – potential NBA deals being hashed out over Twitter. Apparently Shaq has let it be known that he wants to play for Mark Cuban, a rumor that only gained some more momentum after the two were going back and forth over Twitter the other day.
From today’s azcentral.com:
DallasBasketball.com reported Wednesday that O’Neal is telling friends he wants Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to make it happen.
The report quotes an un-named “mutual friend” of Shaq and Cuban who said O’Neal is making no secret of his desire privately and that after the season “it won’t be private anymore.”
Of course, adding fuel to this Texas rumor fire is an exchange of “tweets” on Twitter.com between The Big Texter and Cuban, including one in which Shaq asks Cuban to email or call him.
Hey, maybe Shaq just wanted to tell Cuban about that paid party appearance he reportedly did at the Dallas nightclub Dolce Vendetta.
It went until 1 a.m. Sunday morning – with tip-off between the Mavericks and in-dire-straits Suns at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon.
And then there were Shaq’s comments after what was supposed to be a monumental game for the Suns that turned into a nationally televised monumental failure against the Mavericks.
“There are two types of business owners,” O’Neal said. “Do you want to win or do you want to save money? Period.”
He said he didn’t know which camp Suns owner Robert Sarver sleeps in, but Cuban spends money.
“I don’t think he wants to save money,” O’Neal told reporters, including The Republic’s Paul Coro. “I’ve been around 17 years and that’s what it is. You either want to win and don’t really care about the salary cap, or you want to be under the salary cap.
“At the end of the season, I’m sure everybody will be prepared for whatever happens.”
It’s definitely interesting that from this article it seems like the love is one-sided. We can’t really see how adding a one-year-older Shaq to the mix really helps the Mavs all that much, unless as the article points out, they could conceivably trade Erick Dampier and Jerry Stackhouse, whose $7.25 million contract expires at the end of next season. For those two contracts (Damp is under a monster contract til the end of 2010-11), Dallas could probably get younger pieces right?
Source: AZCentral
Big Shaq…lol
whatever… who cares about Shaq anymore?
Dudes a cancer… Not gonna be able to count on him for a full season anyway… The deal is only good for getting attention, which isn’t always a good thing.
Shaq needs to stick with a team and stop hopping around hoping to land one more ring
[disekt.com]
the big marbury
NOOOOOOOOO!!!!! I am wearing my Dirk jersey as I write this and I could not be less excited about any player coming to the Mavs. Truth be told, I was wearing the jersey yesterday and just had a rough night. I need a shower.
Well, apparently JKidd is jumping ship to Cleveland after the Mavs get killed by the Lakers in round 1 so I am not sure why Shaq is so keen to hop on the Dallas bandwagon.
Shaq’s becoming a total sideshow. And twitter is retarded.
lmao at dallas if this happens. shaq needs to go quietly into that good night.
how would that work with him and dirk fighting for minutes in the post, oh wait never mind.
hey where is youngfed? guess i will have to cover for him again.
RANGERJOHNS BANGER OF THE DAY
this one goes out to my boy timmy d
[www.youtube.com]
Shaq would make the MAVS contenders next year he only needs to average 15pts and they will go far and put fear into any1 with the Dirk/Diesel inside outside combo
Shaq aint making a damn soul a contender.U about 4 years to late bro.Shaq need to go get with AI and Mcdyess and go on a hoop it up tour.They’ll get some chips then.
@SRB
Love it!
Shaq just knows Mark Cuban will overpay for him
(a fool and his money….)
@ rangerjohn…banger of the day…hilarious.
Has any HOF bounced around so much?? Now Dallas??
The big Shaq-adillo
lol @ doc… for real.
“Hoop it up”… Classic.
@LakeShow84 Moses Malone played for 2 ABA teams and 7 NBA teams. He was inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2001.
Why wouldn’t dude shut up and shit fall where it will? Amare comes back AND maybe Sarver’ll keep the lottery pick this year. Could be anyone from Earl Clark, Terrance Williams, Dejuan Blair to a nice back-up point to groom for Nash’s job like Lawson or Curry(who’d be money in the phoenix system). Diesel needs to stop talkin and stay healthy for next season
All Shaq is turning into these days is the ‘BIG MOUTH’.
ranger you cracking me up taking Youngs place lol.
I can’t believe folks admit to having Dirk jerseys lol.
Just can’t see Shaq in an Dallas joint. Specially after clowning dudes like Erika!
Go easy on the Dirk jersey… What else are washed up white dudes supposed to wear?
man you better go buy a petrovic jersey or something and use that dirk jersey to start your fire place. and someone asked if any other HOF jumped around some much? umm jason kidd? Zo?
and dudes a cancer, but when lebron was all in his “i might go to new york phase” that was good for the nba lol
Bron knows how to market himself… Shaq knows how to piss people off. He’s just embarrasing himself.
The Big Sunset needs to just go down.
hey Kerr, tell me how my ass tastes
Shaq is doin nothing wrong. I dont blame shaq. Whether kidd leaves or stays, the mavs will be contenders with shaq for sure. the mavs have been needing that consistant inside presence for SO MANY YEARS. im sorry but dampier and diop didnt do jack sht. And who cares if he hops on diff teams, you guys might as well hate on guys like barkley, payton and even pippen. If you were in Shaq’s shoes would you want to stay in Phoenix? I personally wouldnt. Might as well start fresh with a fat contract and give it a go.
…..ur saying shaq?shaqtastic, shaqfu,shazam,steel,mr. rap cd, clothing line, heat pads, one of the most dynamic and well known athletes of all time, doesn’t know how to market himself?
lebrons a corprate kiss ass, shaq doesn’t really care what people think. thats the difference.
we dont want that dallas trash nooo to dampier or stackhouse. hope the suns find a way to get rid of shaq he’ll never be considered a phoenix sun.how can you call yourself great when you cant even lead a team to the number eight seed? even though his numbers are up he needs to GO
lmao at “we dont want that dallas trash ” that shit is funny coming from a SUNS fan. last i checked the mavs MADE THE PLAYOFFS with that trash and the suns GOT BLOWN OUT by the same dallas trash!
lmao suns fans are the worst, most delusional fans in the league
uhhhh last i checked they were the number 8 seed woooow . dont act like the mavs havent been blown out by the suns before pleeeaaase. im not saying the suns are good this season obviously they arent they arent in the playoffs. and come on if you consider dampier to be anything besides trash you are delusional
Who fucking cares what this asshole wants?
suns fan, sure the suns have beaten the mavs, but last i checked the suns have not gone anywhere in the last how many years? mavs at least made the finals, with the “trash”. lmao at suns fan calling ANYONE TRASH, with the crooked eyed nash, the “black jesus” duechebag, the “big talkstomuch”, and who else? oh yeah grant “ankles” hill. come on matt barnes? amunson ? who else? um the brazilian blur ha! i always loves steve kerr, and his dedication to the spurs has completely destroyed the spurs worst enemy. its like steve kerr is the manchurian candidate of the nba HAHAHA!!!
Rangerjohn, you’re an idiot. Dallas suck and Phoenix suck this year. Both having aging teams and are gonna rebuild in the coming year or two. Dallas have no player anyone really wnats aside from Dirk and maybe JET. Maybe I’m mistaken but if offered the Mavericks would take the brazilian blur in a heartbeat, maybe even amundson. Barbosa is twice the player of Barea. At least we didnt get knocked out by GSW in the 1st round. We’ve only ever lost to teams that either reach the conferance finals or the finals. the suns fan is right, why would we want another overpaid center to get rid of one in the first place. I’m sure Dampier has his fans but come on. Rebuilding here!!
ALL I KNOWIS THAT, SHAQ GETS WHAT SHAQ WANTS. YOU’LL SEE