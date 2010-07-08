NBA Rumor: Shaq Wants To Join Tim Duncan In San Antonio

While the issue of whether the Big Three free agents will come together in Miami is going to be decided tonight, there is talk of another dynamic duo (at least if this was 2000) teaming up.
One day after I gave you his top five destinations, Shaquille O’Neal is now saying he wants to go to the San Antonio Spurs and team up with fellow Hall of Famer Tim Duncan.
Shaquille O’Neal’s first choice is to join the San Antonio Spurs for one final run at a fifth NBA title, and he wants to play two more seasons before retiring, a source told FanHouse on Wednesday.
Atlanta is another team at the top of O’Neal’s list. Both teams have shown interest in the big fella, but one team that hasn’t is the Celtics:
O’Neal also is interested in Boston but the source said he realizes the Celtics don’t have much interest in him. A source confirmed to Povtak on Wednesday that, while the Celtics have great respect for Shaq, he would disrupt their chemistry.
“He’d really like to go to San Antonio and team with Timmy (Duncan), and try to win one more title,” said the source about O’Neal, who starred in high school in San Antonio.
I had originally wanted to include San Antonio as one of his top destinations, but figured the Spurs are looking to add fresh legs. While it would be an interesting place for him, he went to high school in San Antonio at Robert G. Cole, I don’t know if this is the direction the Spurs should take to keep themselves in the top half of the Western Conference.
What do you think? Where should Shaq sign?
lol this combo would b nasty if it was 2000 but umm its 2010 now
Oh GAWD. Give it up Shaq…give it UP
Spurs are aging fast already.
what do they need with a 38yr old center with no lift?
bah. San An should pass on this.
however, i would like to see Shaq in Atl.
Shaq will play until he’s 40. i can see him returning to his old stomping grounds on a bunch of 1yr contracts.
new jersey. texas. and dare we think it…los angeles
Spurs aint THAT desperate. Dime’s trying to make Pop choke on his wine.
Shaq should sign with a seniors league. He is as bad a LeBron trying to keep his name in the news constantly.
I think any team that signs Shaq at a reasonable price is getting a good pick up. He’s big, can take up space, knows the game, can be a leader, still feared physically. Seriously, if he’s like your 5th best player or 6th best player, that’s not that bad.
ill take him if the price ir right. if it were the year 2000 u can add kobe and bron to miami and it wouldnt matter.
maybe this is a plot by Timmy and the Big (insert noun here) to stop Kobe getting his 6th??
At this point, Shaq’s nickname should be Rent-A-Center…
@9 Hilarious
@8 It sure is… In the legacy article about Kobe needing to Win 5 to separate himself from Shaq and Duncan as the ring leader in the post Jordan era. Shaq at this point in his career would rather walk away with a tie than lose to Kobe by 2 or as much as I hate to say it… 3
From a coaching standpoint it is a horrible move. NEITHER Shaq or Duncan can guard the pick and roll which is how they lost to the suns this year. So not only do they have to find a way to win 50 games, they have to pray the seeding allows them to avoid pick n roll teams.
i agree with ian, for the right price (read cheap) im ok with shaq coming back to SA. he doesnt do what he used to but he is still a top 3-4 center in the league on any given day. the way pop manages minutes she should be able to get some life out of him as well. he is no longer a #1-2-3 option but on a spurs team where he would be 4th option at best (5th is rj or splitter are around) he fits just fine.
Dwight, it wasn’t so much the pick and roll that the Spurs messed up on (they did awesome against it vs DAL), it was the fact that they were playing the Suns and never realized that they had to STAY WITH THE SHOOTERS!! See the Lakers’ defeat of Phoenix. Now that STAT isn’t in PHO anymore, I think it’s between SA and LAL, and a pick up of Shaq at a reasonable price would be HUGE for the Spurs against LAL. Not to mention picking up Matt Barnes would be huge as well!!
The key phrase is “at the right price”. As a Spurs fan…I wouldn’t mind having Shaq as a backup playing limited minutes.
The bigger question though is whether or not he could accept a smaller role than ever before.
@92021SpurMD
Between SA and LAL? What about OKC? They really scared the champs last season
@Dwight Schrute – the ring leader since MJ is Horry and the best player since MJ is Duncan (at least for right now. This time next year I may change it to Rapey Hands over in LA.) It ain’t just about rings…
the lakers.
Shaq should retire already. He’s making me forget that he once was the most dominant force in the league with all this crap that’s he’s doing.
He reminds me of that old dude in karaoke bars who keeps hogging the mic, not realizing how bad he really is.
You guys is smokin..
If Shaq goes to SA we got problems.. Shaq is still the BIGGEST body on the court and got the fundamentals to use that body..
Aint like dudes droppin 4&2 in 15 minutes of tick..
I cant stand the man either but having 2 big 7ft bodies out there who can play with their backs to the baskets and pass with the best of them is a handful no matter how old they are..
Timmary is still 15&10 off top and Shaq is 10&5 off top.. not bad..
Mateus, with Durant, OKC is always gonna be scary. But let’s be serious, when it became ultra serious, OKC got blown out in the last two games. You honestly think at this point in time that SA wont do the same? I’ll give it to them, they are ready for the semis, but they aren’t beating LAL or SA. I’m with LakeShow, SA is a problem with Shaq, but that doesn’t mean he still shouldn’t be cheaper.
Shaq grew up in San Antonio, I always tought he might return one day. He’d play limited minutes but would still produce effectively in those limited minutes. Our offense is a slower system so he fits. Defensively, him and Duncan, Him and Dysse, or Him and Blair would work out. It would also be a way to keep Jefferson and have him only play the 3 instead of Pop trying to have him play the 4
ian, i remember going to cole games when he was there and watching him play. i went to tom c clark so we where not really rivals but the cole games where always packed. he also already owns a nice 10k sq ft or so house in the dominion so he has a place to stay lol. had it built for his mom a long time ago.
92021SpurMD – Game 6 was one Pau Gasol box-out from going to OT. How exactly was that a blow-out? Come on now
post 20
is another Ian damn.
dwight
heres the problem duncan 4 rings as the man , shaq 3 , kobe 2.
if not then its like celts fan said its horry as the man.
but the players i rank td,kobe,shaq career wise if i take them in their primes kobe is my last pick.
Yes I think he should come. I don’t think it could get any worse that what it is already. Maybe he would give the Spurs that extra edge they need to win another championship.