NBA Rumor: Shaq Wants To Join Tim Duncan In San Antonio

While the issue of whether the Big Three free agents will come together in Miami is going to be decided tonight, there is talk of another dynamic duo (at least if this was 2000) teaming up.

One day after I gave you his top five destinations, Shaquille O’Neal is now saying he wants to go to the San Antonio Spurs and team up with fellow Hall of Famer Tim Duncan.

Fanhouse wrote:

Shaquille O’Neal’s first choice is to join the San Antonio Spurs for one final run at a fifth NBA title, and he wants to play two more seasons before retiring, a source told FanHouse on Wednesday.

Atlanta is another team at the top of O’Neal’s list. Both teams have shown interest in the big fella, but one team that hasn’t is the Celtics:

O’Neal also is interested in Boston but the source said he realizes the Celtics don’t have much interest in him. A source confirmed to Povtak on Wednesday that, while the Celtics have great respect for Shaq, he would disrupt their chemistry. “He’d really like to go to San Antonio and team with Timmy (Duncan), and try to win one more title,” said the source about O’Neal, who starred in high school in San Antonio.

I had originally wanted to include San Antonio as one of his top destinations, but figured the Spurs are looking to add fresh legs. While it would be an interesting place for him, he went to high school in San Antonio at Robert G. Cole, I don’t know if this is the direction the Spurs should take to keep themselves in the top half of the Western Conference.

What do you think? Where should Shaq sign?

