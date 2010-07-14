NBA Rumor: Shaun Livingston To Charlotte

We’re surely not the only ones, but we’re really rooting for Shaun Livingston. After he linked on with the Wizards late last season, things were looking good. Now, with Raymond Felton in New York, it appears the Bobcats have found their replacement.
According to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, the Bobcats are close to signing Livingston to help address their hole at point guard. In the 28 games he played for the Wizards last season, 18 of them starts, Livingston averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 assists per game. If he can stay healthy, you could see the averages double this season.
What do you think? How good can Livingston be?
I can’t help but root for him, too. Especially after the freakish injury he suffered.
Great for him. he deserves it after all the injuries and comebacks he has endured. I was just hoping it was on the Lakers… congrats MJcats!!!
not the smartest move for the bobcats if theyre hoping he replaces Felton (a starter). Livingston seems a good option to be a backup.
15.1 PPG, 8.2 ASST, 5.6 REB,
what about augustin
@ kwame: you have no place on this post! after all the criticism you’ve brought to MJ’s post basketball career, you just couldn’t pass up on the opportunity of making or suggesting another bad suggestion for jordan huh?? lol
PS: I’m just kidding. On a serious note, i’ve been wondering the same thing. Can’t help but to be happy for Livingston though!
damn. have you ever wanted a non producing prodigy to succeed anymore than shaun?
damn. i wish homey well. im always happy when he signs on and comes back to play. i dunno what it is about him, but i always wanna see him do well
big fan of his since he came out of HS wit that big fro…as a tall PG gotta support my brotha…even if he is playin under the demon coach
I wish him the best; he could easily have been out of the league with the type of injury he had but has found a way to get himself back to a solid contributing player. He’s really an inspiration to me as I’m about 11 months post acl surgery and trying to get my game back
No one deserves this more than Livingston, that injury was FREEEAAKKYY, still get chills watching it. If he gets decent run 15/7/5 aint that hard to imagine.
As much as I love DJ, he’s about like 2 years away from starting. Kid’s still got potential though and could be almost Steph Curry lite.
I’m so happy for this dude God is good and he blessed this dude big time he’s going to be real good I predict in Charlotte under Larry brown.most improved player watch