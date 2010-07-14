NBA Rumor: Shaun Livingston To Charlotte

07.14.10 8 years ago 11 Comments

We’re surely not the only ones, but we’re really rooting for Shaun Livingston. After he linked on with the Wizards late last season, things were looking good. Now, with Raymond Felton in New York, it appears the Bobcats have found their replacement.

According to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, the Bobcats are close to signing Livingston to help address their hole at point guard. In the 28 games he played for the Wizards last season, 18 of them starts, Livingston averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 assists per game. If he can stay healthy, you could see the averages double this season.

What do you think? How good can Livingston be?

