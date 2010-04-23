NBA Rumor: Spurs Could Trade Tony Parker This Summer

Before the start of this season, I never could have imagined writing the above headline. Not that I’m part of the diehard Spurs faithful, or that I’ll be wearing a Tony Parker rookie jersey for Throwback Thursday next week, but rather because I couldn’t imagine Tony Parker wearing any other NBA jersey. His resume is impressive: three-time NBA Champion and All-Star, NBA Finals MVP and he even made the All-NBA Third Team last season. But as Austin Burton always points out, most people leave him off the list of the NBA’s best point guards almost every time. And because of that, San Antonio might send the nine-year NBA veteran packing this summer.

In a great article by Buck Harvey of the San Antonio Express-News, he discusses the Tony Parker of today. You know, the one that comes off the bench behind George Hill. The sixth-man role is one that Parker has never played and one that he doesn’t especially like, but it’s where he fits in at the moment.

So here’s the decision the Spurs will face this summer: Moving Parker might make sense, because Hill is cheaper and younger. But can the Spurs find equal value? The Spurs could use a shotblocker, or a more versatile big man, but would he mean more than what Parker has been and is?

As often the case with aging point guards, the front office has to look at it from multiple angles. Just as often as you have Rafer Alston traded so you can let Aaron Brooks play, you have Jason Terry and Jose Juan Barea playing alongside Jason Kidd instead of letting the vet go. Or take a team like Portland. Last summer they had Steve Blake and Jerryd Bayless on the roster, and they went out and signed Andre Miller.

When you look at the stats for Parker and Hill, they’re quite similar: Parker averaged 16.0 points, 5.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 56 games this season, while Hill averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds in 78 games. And both guys played 30 minutes a night.

Overall, it will be interesting to see what direction San Antonio goes this summer. Parker’s set to make $13.5 million next year in the last year of his deal, which means his expiring contract is one that many playoff teams would be willing to take on. On the other hand, if they’re comfortable with Hill running the show, he’ll make under $1.2 million next season.

What do you think? Should the Spurs trade Parker?

