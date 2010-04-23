NBA Rumor: Spurs Could Trade Tony Parker This Summer

Before the start of this season, I never could have imagined writing the above headline. Not that I’m part of the diehard Spurs faithful, or that I’ll be wearing a Tony Parker rookie jersey for Throwback Thursday next week, but rather because I couldn’t imagine Tony Parker wearing any other NBA jersey. His resume is impressive: three-time NBA Champion and All-Star, NBA Finals MVP and he even made the All-NBA Third Team last season. But as Austin Burton always points out, most people leave him off the list of the NBA’s best point guards almost every time. And because of that, San Antonio might send the nine-year NBA veteran packing this summer.
In a great article by Buck Harvey of the San Antonio Express-News, he discusses the Tony Parker of today. You know, the one that comes off the bench behind George Hill. The sixth-man role is one that Parker has never played and one that he doesn’t especially like, but it’s where he fits in at the moment.
So here’s the decision the Spurs will face this summer: Moving Parker might make sense, because Hill is cheaper and younger. But can the Spurs find equal value? The Spurs could use a shotblocker, or a more versatile big man, but would he mean more than what Parker has been and is?
As often the case with aging point guards, the front office has to look at it from multiple angles. Just as often as you have Rafer Alston traded so you can let Aaron Brooks play, you have Jason Terry and Jose Juan Barea playing alongside Jason Kidd instead of letting the vet go. Or take a team like Portland. Last summer they had Steve Blake and Jerryd Bayless on the roster, and they went out and signed Andre Miller.
When you look at the stats for Parker and Hill, they’re quite similar: Parker averaged 16.0 points, 5.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 56 games this season, while Hill averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds in 78 games. And both guys played 30 minutes a night.
Overall, it will be interesting to see what direction San Antonio goes this summer. Parker’s set to make $13.5 million next year in the last year of his deal, which means his expiring contract is one that many playoff teams would be willing to take on. On the other hand, if they’re comfortable with Hill running the show, he’ll make under $1.2 million next season.
What do you think? Should the Spurs trade Parker?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I’m not sure if the Spurs wanna do this. Tony is still young. Hill is good but not yet ready for starter role and specially for a playoff team. They need another solid 7 footer to help out Timmy in the paint and if possible an explosive scorer to help out the scoring droughts. Other than that the Spurs have a great system and a roster that can still beat any body on any given night.
i’m on the same boat. i can’t visualize Parker in anything but a spurs jersey.
I’m sorry Aron, but “16.0 points, 5.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds” is not that similar to “12.4 points, 2.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds”… that’s like me saying Dirk Nowitski (25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists) had similar stats this year to Corey Maggette (19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists). In both comparisons the variation is similar, but in both comparisons the differences are drastic. Not saying I completely deny your point, but statistically? Please…
how is Tony Parker’s rookie jersey any different from the one he’s wearing now.
Can anyone envision Hill ever being as good as Parker? I can’t. Ya he’s much cheaper, but so are Timmy and Manu’s backups as well..Anyone who really follows BBall knows how important a healthy Parker is the Spurs. He may not be as high profiled as some of the bigger names at the position, but when he has it rolling he can hang with any of them.
About time you pissed off a fan base other than the Raps fans.
So basically the Spurs are gonna trade TP cuz he’s not on some people’s lists of top point guards?!?
So one bad year of injuries and they gonna bounce his ass?
That’s funny cuz I swear Ginobili been hurt the last two seasons and he don’t make a lotta dude’s top shootin guard lists…but I guess he was on the tradin block too so ignore this post
@RC
Hill is starting. In the playoffs. Now. Ready or not, he’s doing it.
@Quedas
The stats aren’t exactly the same, but this is only Hill’s second year in the League.
@K Dizzle
I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but of course the Spurs are thinking about it. Should they make the move? Personally, I think they should. The reason they trade him is because they don’t lose that much with Hill at the PG spot, and they get more pieces to help an aging team. Are they gonna win this year? No. Next year? I don’t think so. It’s time to start rebuilding around Hill and Blair, knowing that TD and Manu will be key vets for the next couple years as well.
There was a time when I had Tony Parker as the best point guard in the league. I think I overrated him. He’s not really that great at managing the pace of a game, is sometimes a liability on defense and has a tendency to shoot more than he should. All that being said he’s still a great player and I can’t really see George Hill being as good as him. It could happen, but I don’t see it. Even with all that I’m on the fence on this one, if the Spurs could get a decent big man, or a key player in a trade it might be worth their while.
AP, you’re crazy. There’s is no way that the Spurs will trade him or is even thinking about it. Tony Parker is the backbone of the team and the Spurs are NOT in a rebuilding process yet. They obviously would not have signed Ginobili to an extension if they were thinking about rebuilding. This is nonsense.
If any teams are thinking about trading their star point guard, it would be the Hornets.
I get the point of the article…expiring contract, still a good player, and the need for another shot blocker…but I don’t think it’ll happen.
There are other ways to get a quality big man to help Duncan down low.
And if Parker is sent packing…who’ll backup Hill? Roger “shooting guard” Mason? Fixing 1 problem but creating another doesn’t seem like progress.
The only way Parker doesn’t stay is if he asks for too much $$$ from the Spurs front office once negotiations start.
Parker is better than Hill. For whatever reason Pop bringing guys off the bench either to limit minutes or jump start the offense or whatever. I actually think he just likes playing power games with NBA players. Can’t complain because he has won SA 4 rings, but I really think that is more a function of his luck (TD) and his skills in the draft than his actual in game coaching.
Either way in a sport where you only play 5 guys you want them to be the best 5 guys. Parker is better than Hill. They won’t trade him unless they get good value in return.
@ Aron, I’m sorry, but almost any starter in the league can put up 12 points and 3 assists. 16 points and 6 assists is WAY more rare, and this was a weird year for Parker.
i cant see this happen but stranger things have happened.what can they get for parker is the big question..if you get a decent young vet and some draft picks i would consider it..hey how about if you swap for darren collison..i would consider that….while we are on the pg subject i do not see cp3 stay in nawleans!
Not a very good comparison, Aron. Parker has been injured (off and on) pretty much all season, and like Quedas said, those stats aren’t similar at all. Wasn’t Tony an All-Star last season, and the season before?
Hill hasn’t proven himself in the playoffs yet either.
I hope they don’t trade him. I can’t imagine Hill being considered one of the “Big Three”. Then again, Aron is pretty biased against the Spurs, so I can see him just trying to stir shit up against a team he doesn’t like. So where’s the article stating that he might be traded? Or is this just another Aron Phillips bullshit rumor? (I’m not doubting you, Aron, I’ve just never heard about this until now)
i feel the stat that should be compared is the numbers Hill was putting up when parker was hurt.
14pts, 4ast, 3rebs and 1stl vs
16pts, 5.7 ast, 2.4 rebs for parker for the season avg.
AP has a point saying Parker is good trade bait as hill does do a decent job while Parker was hurt BUT i don’t think the spurs would trade Parker unless Don Corleone comes in and gives the spurs a deal they cannot refuse!
Pop wants a good defending PG. Hill is better than Parker in that area, but he’d trade them both for Chris Paul. Parker’s defense is the reason he ends up in Pops doghouse a lot of the time, but he attacks the basket and finishes in the paint as good as anyone. Hill can never collapse a defense like Parker, which hurts the Spurs 3-point game. Going with Hill over Parker is moving away from their inside-outside offensive philosophy. The better lineup for next year is 1-Paker, 2-Hill, 3-Ginobili, 4-Duncan, 5-(hopefully Tiago Splitter). The trade bait should, and probably will be Jefferson.
karizmatic
u didnt overrated him im not sayin he used to be or is the best pg but you could make a case for him. injuries slowed him down this season his game didnt suddenly drop off.
patrick
luck??? wow of the 4 coaches that have won 4 or more rings pop is the one that had the less BY FAR to work with.
phil jordan/pippen then kobe/shaq
riley i dont even have to tell u this one
red how many hofers did he have at one time??? 10 mannn.
pop is considered either the best coach or second best in the league for something and luck isnt it.
You should have used George Hill’s stats as a starter and you wouldn’t be catching all this hell…
Hill was playing well enough while Parker was injured that Pop is still starting him to maintain the chemistry from those rotations. And now Parker is playing Manu’s role from 2005 as a spark off the bench!
You’d be surprised how many Spurs fans hate on Tony Parker in the forums for being a scorer rather than a playmaker. That’s why they tried to sign Jason Kidd in 2003!
Actually a bunch of Spurs fans seem to be comfortable with trading Tony, because the ball moves so much better when Hill is in the game with Manu as the playmaker instead. Which is exactly why they just resigned Ginobili, as he has changed his style to be more of a distributor and not take so much damage.
Hill is going to be an elite defender at a level Parker could never hope to reach. Yet if you’ll notice, Hill has already begun to develop Tony’s penchant for breakneck drives to the basket. Plus he already has the sweet midrange J that took Parker about five years to get, in addition to the corner three!
It was George Hill, not Richard Jefferson, who was primed to become the Spurs newest weapon in the playoffs before he got hurt the last week of the season.
Parker should stay. Jefferson should go. Parker has been an integral part of the Spurs family for too long to let him get away. Jefferson has proved that he just doesn’t fit in. So… I STILL BELIEVE!!!!! 2010 THE YEAR OF THE SPURS!!!!! GO SPURS GO!!!!!
Trade Parker to LA, the hot wifey would prolly love it…lol
Nah, if it’s about cost cutting then trading Parker to shoulder the cost of the RJ trade isn’t the answer.
TP and Hill have similar stats only because it was an injury plagued year for Tony. He can do better than that, obviously. Hill put up those stats on a 50-win 7th seed playoff team, while Parker gives more on a borderline 60-win top-seeded team.
I speak for Laker fans everywhere when I say Tony Parker would not work in the triangle..
OH! Paul Pierce just drilled a dagger in all Miami hearts
Pakers biggest strength was his ability to score in the paint.He led the league with points in the paint for 1 or 2 seaons but now after all the injuries and getting older Paker’s and Hill’s skills are about the same.More than anything the Spurs need what they thought they were getting with Jefferson,a scorer.Joe Johnson comes to mind but I don’t think the Spurs have the cap
Fuck the triangle, ballhog Tony would not work being in the same team with ballhog Kobe.
(1) If TP was starting along Manu, Pop wouldn’t have any scoring force off the bench. He had 23 yesterday and is only warming up after being hurt.
(2) TP would probably enjoy a trade, since the Spurs window is closing, probably definitely since it’s a small market.
Parker’s a scorer, not a point guard. Always has been, always will be. Though he’s probably too good, he’d be suited to coming off the bench as a combo guard. Dude could average more than a point per minute against second units. Nonetheless, speculation like this brings in to light Austin’s ridiculous history of over-rating TP (when comparing to others), and that absurd Finals MVP in a series in which Parker was the Cavs’ secondary consideration on defense. Or, do we think the Spurs know not what they’re doing, should this article contain truth?
Again, typical underrating Tony Parker. First, those stats are not that similar, plus those stats are taken of this year. A year where you and I both know that hasnt been parkers year, he was facing injuries and other difficulties all season long, you cant just base your comments just on this, this isnt the normal parker, the parker we are used to see.
Second, are you kidding me, even comparing hill with parker and even considering hill being at the same level as parker? Considering hill replacing parker and being just as good for the team?
That’s crazy and disrespectful towards parker, towards his qualities and to what he has accomplished in his, yes I should say, magnificent impressive career. Hill maybe in the future, but not now, certainly not now.
It’s unbelievable how underrated parker is in the USA. It goes even so far that he doesnt even get the basic respect a player of his caliber needs to have. Parker is one of the best pg’s in the league currently playing in the NBA. And dont look just at this season, because this has been a injury plagued year for him, look at the bigger picture, look at his career, the real parker.
If the Spurs can keep Tiago Splitter away from Real Madrid this summer, I don’t really think the Spurs will have that big of a need for another big. I’d say a bigger need would be a good wing player, even though Richard Jefferson has been sort of alright as of late. As a Spurs fan, I say keep Tony, out of instinct.. I think if you move anyone it’s RJ and/or Roger Mason Jr.. Even though the big fish will be this summer, I’m sure there are at least a few teams that would like to clear some cap space and RJ’s deal is expiring after next season.. if we could somehow trick Chris Wallace into giving us Rudy Gay…