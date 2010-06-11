NBA Rumor: Tyson Chandler testing the free agent market

For us regular folk, in economic times like these, we know that when you’re supposed to hold onto a secure job when you have it. This isn’t the time to make radical career changes, take long-term leave to go backpacking across Europe, or throw all your savings into that idea to invent a new form of grilling bacon.
NBA players don’t have those problems. So reading the ESPN reports that a “source close to the situation” says Tyson Chandler is thinking about opting out of his $12.6 million contract to test the free-agent market, it’s actually believable.
Just two seasons removed from what would be considered a career year, when he put up 11 points and 11 rebounds a night, was one of the League’s top rebounders, and a highlight-reel regular while catching lobs from Chris Paul in New Orleans, Chandler had another injury-plagued campaign this year. He played in just 51 games with the Bobcats and averaging 6.5 points and 6.3 rebounds. In the second half of the season, Charlotte coach Larry Brown seemed to have more trust in 59-year-old Theo Ratliff than he did in Chandler, a 27-year-old, nine-year vet.
It had been assumed a no-brainer that Chandler would take the $12.6 million and stay in Charlotte, seeing as his recent injury history alone would keep him from making that much again. But quite a few franchises have a lot of money to spend this summer. And NBA teams always need 7-footers who can run the floor, rebound, and play defense. Factor in that Chandler is under 30, and if he simply doesn’t like playing for the Bobcats and can make decent money — $6-7 million a year still pays the bills last I checked — Chandler might just be making the right move for himself.
Would you want Tyson Chandler on your team? How much do you think he’s worth?
I’m a bobcats fan and i would LOVE it if he opted out. He’s not awful, but is about 8mil overpaid, and needs a great pg to create any offense for him. overrated in his own mind.
Not $12.6 million.
his punk ass cant stay healthy.
I bet Charlotte is VERY thankful he wants to opt out!
What a dumbass…the economy is down, the cap went down. Teams may have cleared cap space, but it doesn’t mean they’ll spend it foolishly and that’s what Chandler is hoping for.
Like “THE GREAT WHITNEY HOUSTON ” would say….H-E DOUBLE HOCKEY STICK TO THE NAH!!! Get your paper now X-TRA TALLIMS…cause after the Jordanaires drop you…”IT’S WELCOME TO MCDONALDS CAN I PLEASE TAKE YOUR ORDER” or the 1ST Annual Tyson Chandler Basketball Camp for Pre-K thru 3RD grade kids!!!
He will still get a 5-6 mil deal next year when his contract is up. He will still be under 30 and maybe have a year that sees him play more than 2/3 of the season. This guy has had that foot/ankle problem for 2 years now, does he believe GMs are going to forget about that?
Good move for security if he gets signed but teams didn’t unload their bad contracts to sign a center with 0 offensive game and questionable health.
bad move though in my opinion if he does it, 12 mil in the hand beats 20 mil in the bush.
Worst move since Bonzi Wells passed up that $30M extension from Sac. and ended up balling in China less than 2 years later.
He’ll get signed long-term somewhere after next year anyway. Why not keep the $12M?! He won’t make that in the first 2 years combined of his next contract if any GMs know wtf they’re doing. He knows Isiah’s not in the league anymore, right?
He’s probably thinking about opting out to join one of the other big name free agents this offseason. Maybe he’s willing to take a pay cut to play with a contender.
he’d be a nice backup center for bynum. actually if he was playing right now, he would be the starting center.
LOL @ “(Chandler) knows Isiah’s not in the league anymore, right?”
Big-time blunder. Unless Tyson has good money management skills (which is doubtful), he prolly won’t see another $12 mil in full in his career again, ever.
The only way Chandler sees 12 mil in a single season is if he hires Rashard Lewis’ agent.
Remember when he and eddy curry were Chicago’s answer to david robinson and tim duncan?
they were the “twin towers” of the next generation.
@13
they were the twin towers. until eddy told tyson to ‘touch it’! HAHAHAHAHAHA
Man this guy has got to be crazy. I dont know who is advising him and i doubt an agent would be that stupid to tell him to opt out of that. He will be lucky if he makes that in the rest of his years combined. lmaol “(Chandler) knows Isiah’s not in the league anymore, right?” THAT WAS PRICELESS!
hes worth about 5-6 million a year… hes got the potential to do 10 and 10 and maybe 2 blocks a night.. the injury plagued history cuts him down to 5-6 million. id take him as a backup on the sixers.
i agree for 5m a year as for the MIAMI HEAT TEAM…