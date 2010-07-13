NBA Rumor: Tyson Chandler traded to Dallas for Erick Dampier

#Michael Jordan
07.13.10 8 years ago 22 Comments

Hours after a seemingly done deal sending Tyson Chandler to Toronto was squashed by Bobcats owner Michael Jordan, Chandler has been dealt again — this time to the Mavericks.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the trade has Chandler and Alexis Ajinca going to Dallas in exchange for Erick Dampier, Matt Carroll and Eduardo Najera.

After the Bobcats acquired Chandler last season in a trade for one-time franchise centerpiece Emeka Okafor, Chandler averaged 6.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. In the playoffs he came off the bench for 15 minutes and 3.5 points and 2.5 boards per game. Jordan was reportedly reluctant to trade the 7-foot-1, 27-year-old because Charlotte would be left thin in the frontcourt, but apparently Dampier was enough to eliminate that problem. Then again, the ‘Cats could just waive Damp, whose $13 million contract is not guaranteed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSAlexis AjincaDimeMagEduardo NajeraEmeka OkaforErick DampierMatt CarrollMichael JordanTYSON CHANDLER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP