NBA Rumor: Tyson Chandler traded to Dallas for Erick Dampier

Hours after a seemingly done deal sending Tyson Chandler to Toronto was squashed by Bobcats owner Michael Jordan, Chandler has been dealt again — this time to the Mavericks.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the trade has Chandler and Alexis Ajinca going to Dallas in exchange for Erick Dampier, Matt Carroll and Eduardo Najera.

After the Bobcats acquired Chandler last season in a trade for one-time franchise centerpiece Emeka Okafor, Chandler averaged 6.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. In the playoffs he came off the bench for 15 minutes and 3.5 points and 2.5 boards per game. Jordan was reportedly reluctant to trade the 7-foot-1, 27-year-old because Charlotte would be left thin in the frontcourt, but apparently Dampier was enough to eliminate that problem. Then again, the ‘Cats could just waive Damp, whose $13 million contract is not guaranteed.