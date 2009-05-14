NBA Rumor: Warriors Plan to Pursue Chris Bosh

When I woke up this morning I noticed the same headline on a bunch of different NBA news services. It went something like this: “Warriors New GM Is Not a Puppet Under Nelson’s Control.” Needless to say, whenever new leadership is presented to the public as NOT being a puppet, that person is 100% under someone else’s control. It works like that every time.
It didn’t even take a full day to confirm those initial suspicions. Word out of Golden State is that new GM Larry Riley, who is getting paid less than every other GM in the League, wants to make a push to get Chris Bosh from the Raptors.
So what’s so fishy about that? If Toronto were to even consider this deal, they’d undoubtedly ask for Anthony Randolph as part of the package in return. The only thing that would make Don Nelson happier than telling Jamal Crawford to pack his bags is to get Randolph on the next plane out of town.
To make the dollars work, it looks like the Warriors would also need to include Andris Biedrins in this deal. Supposedly, Nellie isn’t all that fond of Biedrins either even though he was a double-double guy shooting close to 60% last year. (Then again, I don’t think that in tight economic times that those numbers are worth $9 million per year.)
Though Randolph has a perpetual sour face, he’s got a ton of people rooting for him to realize his supposedly Top-10 talent. (That’s not top-10 in his draft class, that’s top-10 in the entire League according to many.) Why are the Warriors eager to get rid of that player for someone who many consider overrated and definitely not a Top 10 player? Oh, and throw in another proven rebounder who can play Nellie-ball.
Riley wasn’t hired by Nellie, though he could very well be executing Don’s orders. He was hand-picked by GSW owner Robert Rowell, the villain behind Monta’s moped-gate. According to intrepid blogger Tim Kawakami, Rowell didn’t bother to consider any other candidates before signing Riley.
On that Rowell comment about his consideration of other GM candidates. Note that he didn’t say that he interviewed other GM options. Because I’m told that he didn’t. In fact, league sources say that Rowell didn’t talk to anybodyâ€“or even survey the field, ask for permission, anythingâ€“before locking into Larry Riley.
Across the country, people knew the names and positions of everyone in the Knicks front office back during the Isiah fiasco. It’s the same in Golden State right now. But even if we know who’s-who, it’s totally unclear as to who’s in charge. The only thing we know for sure is that this Larry Riley fella ain’t the one calling the shots.
Source: Mercury News
it would be a good deal cuz Bosh can flourish in the system, but he would have an Elton Brand on the 76ers thing cuz he like to post up and face up-not really something for a run and gun system.
I think they should keep Andris. He’ s too good a rebounder and player for the Nellie system.
Bosh is what Anthony Randolph is gonna be in a few years, Nellie should just let him get playing time.
That’ll be a really good deal when Nellie leaves or they start calling for his head midway through the season. Why would you bring guys in for Nellie’s system only to have to dump them when Nellie bolts? Bosh = garbage.
so stupid to dumb Biedrins. The dude is young.. centers like him don’t “get it” overnight. Someone smart like LA, Portland, Houston, or Boston is gonna grab him and make Nelson and the entire warriors organization look like fools.
and im not just sayin that bc i grew up in the same country as Andris
Anthony, Jamal and Andris for Chris Bosh, this deal may work for both side. I mean Raptors are not the loser in this deal. But I doubt Raptors may find something better than this deal. I mean they can trade Bosh for another all star and draft picks if they want to.
All the Warriors need to do to get rediculously better is to FIRE DON NELSON and hire someone who doesn’t have a stick up their ass. All the Warriors need is chemistry and a coach they like and respect. As for the roster– the Warriors are one guy away from a great team. I would say a crazy big man like Shaq or a great point guard like J-Kid.
The only way toronto should trade Bosh to Golden state is if they get Biedrins AND Monta Ellis and some picks or filler
G-State would get there go to bigman
Toronto would get a scorer from at a wing position, Finally get a centre that can rebound the ball and isn’t scared to do the dirty work and it will allow Andrea to move to his natural PF position.
i would rather have beastdriens over bosh straight up….
Who cares.Neither team would do shit after the fact anyway.
Rap’s will move CB4 this summer…there’s no way he’s going to sign long term.
Randolph and Biedrins for Bosh..I would take it for both sides…although T.O needs one of them GS guards but Donnie loves to hoard them.
Randolph is going to be better then Bosh
Awesome! The Warriors will aquire another good ( not great ) player with absolutley no defensive prowess. Of course you know what they say offense wins championships? I thought I read some where the Toronto was getting the franchise taken away from them because the NBA didnt want to be associated with Canadians?
Said it yesterday…Bosh franchise player of a lottery team…
Yo why did Skip just kiss the ref on the top of his head? Wow….I usually defend Skip, but what the….?!
lets say Monta Maggette Bosh wouldnt do shit next season? yea fukkn right
@14 If you rewind it you can see him say ” no homo ” ….
im a raptors fan and i wud love to see amare for bosh
if this occurs, will renounce my fandom. (w’s)
Its about time damn D. Howard wasnt smiling like a school kid the whole game.. He didnt even smile in the post game interview, maybe now he knows what it takes to win.
This seems like one of those trades where it looks like nobody gets anything of value. Randolph has a bevy of skills in that skinny body, but how many perimeter oriented bigs does Toronto need. Bosh is the only guy on the team now that can kind of score on the block. Biedrins will at least let the softest #1 pick ever, to drift out and shoot his beloved jumpers. And isn’t Jamal a free agent? Why would he agree to go there? If anything, send Monta. He’ll give them a scorer and take that huge stupid contract off the books.
MOTHERFUCKING A!!!!!!!!!!!
Goddamn im tired of this shit.. now we look lazy on fucking offense!!
rockets be fuckin’ lakers up early
I’ve never seen one man be allowed to create so much havoc..
Scola is running amok like this is the euroleague and the refs is GIVING it to him..
And i couldnt sworn right before that Brooks 3 Artest went up and down..
all in all greatly officiated game! is this how the team with SECOND best record in the NBA gets treated?? Cuz the first is getting away with a lot of shit from what im hearing..
As long as crackhead Don Nelson is with Golden State, the Warriors will be a complete mess, with or without Bosh.
Oh, and by the way:
BEAT L.A.! BEAT L.A.! BEAT L.A.!
[www.youtube.com]
Another great outing from Bynum.
Zero points against Chuck “Freethrow” Hayes who plays Center at 6-6, and my man Luis Scola.
I love it when internationals kick american high school ass.
Even if Kobe goes postal in game 7 and Lakers advance, K-Mart, Nene and especially Birdman will eat Bynum alive.
I luv it.
I don’t see the Warriors giving up too much talent without Bosh assuring them that he’ll re-sign there.
I think this rumour is mostly paper-talk and unrealistic dreams from the Warriors front office.
Rowell was stupid to give Don Nelson a contract extention. Don Nelson is pig! He would like nothing better than for the Warriors to fire hiom so he can sit on his fat ass and collect his remaining contract. The Warriors need a coach that runs an effeciant offensive system and coaches his players to play defense. The Warrios also need traditional PF. Hopefully Crawford will opt out. He is a bum!
Hey DK,
Toronto is not losing it’s franchise. Where did you hear this crap about not being associated with Canadians. Anything you’ve ever heard Stern say was about redefining the game as an international game. If you have issues with that because you’re small minded, good luck with that.
Oh, and the Bosh haters? The guy was the post for your Olympic team last year. He played more and put up better numbers than Howard. Kobe and Lebron both gave him major props in interviews. In the first month of the season he was averaging 28 points a game and 13 rebounds. Then his girl starting dragging him through the courts…
The major reason Toronto tanked this year is we traded depth for a solid starting line up and then they all got hurt one after the other. That and Bosh’s ex dragging him through the court messing with his head. Look at our record later in the year after we got healthy and Marion got acclimated to the team. We started setting up playoff teams and knocking them down.
If you don’t do a little homework you look like an idiot.
warriors need a point guard, not another power forward… I think warriors need to get Steve Nash, Billups, Williams, CP3, or a true point guard.