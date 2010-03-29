NBA Rumor: Yao Ming Could Opt Out Of His Contract This Summer

About a month ago, I wrote an article about why all the max contract players in the NBA were going to become free agents this summer. While at the time I had Yao Ming in the “non-max” category along with guys like Paul Pierce, Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Redd, I wrote that it was their decision whether or not they were going to opt out or extend. Word out of Houston is that Yao is going through this dilemma right now. While many believed that his foot injury and extensive surgery would prevent him from opting out after this season, it appears he simply hasn’t made up his mind.

From Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

“I’m sure I’m not sure until after we discuss (it),” Yao said. “We have not started (to) discuss it yet, so I’m not sure, either way. I have to talk to my agent first before we start to decide where I need to go. If you ask my agent, he will say, ‘I have to ask Yao and we will start discussing it.'” Yao’s agent, John Huizinga, had no comment.

Yao is not expected to begin on-court workouts until July, so I’m sure he’ll delay his decision until the last possible chance he can. While Rockets GM Daryl Morey has made personnel moves to fit Yao in the middle, his decision will put the Rockets in a predicament. Luis Scola, making under $3.5 million this season, is a free agent this summer is well. If Yao was to leave, they would certainly need to lock him in longterm.

If Yao was to opt out and test the open waters, sentiment is that teams would certainly throw more than enough money his way. Whether or not his performance on the court is the same as we’ve become used to, the marketing dollars off the court would more than make up for it. Could you imagine the media circus in New York if Yao was on the Knicks? Or the draw from the Asian community if he played for the Warriors? It will be interesting to look back on the Yao era in Houston when it’s all said and done – whether that is this summer, next summer or in 10 years. The exposure that the franchise has garnered – along with the collateral benefits – could be more than any other player in the NBA’s history.

What do you think? Will Yao opt out? Should he opt out? Where will he play next season?

