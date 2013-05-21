NBA Rumors: Clippers Interested in Pacers’ David West

After the Los Angeles Clippers‘ big men got mauled by the Grizzlies‘ duo of Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, it became clear that they need to get bigger and tougher along their front line if they hope to compete in their conference (among other things).

The Clips are reportedly eyeing a certified front line warrior in the Pacers’ David West, a free agent once the season ends. ESPN’s Marc Stein writes today that Clips are going to “make a hard run” at West once he hits the market.

The 32-year old West obviously has a good thing going with the Pacers, who thanks to a good mix of players and a burgeoning uber-star in Paul George, look to be a contender in the East for years to come. Plus, the Pacers can pay West the most to get him to re-sign.

The Clips have an ace to play though and his name is Chris Paul. CP3 singlehandedly made West an NBA All-Star when they played together in New Orleans. Do remember watching that team play? West feasted on wide open foul line jumpers every single night thanks to pick-and-pops with Chris Paul.

Can you see David West signing with the Clippers?

