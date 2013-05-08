NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose “May Suit Up” For Game 3 (Dummies Move Closer to Getting What They Want)

This is really getting closer happening isn’t it? Dummies who don’t understad anything about anything are going to bully Derrick Rose into returning to the court before he’s mentally ready to play, aren’t they? Against the Miami Heat, in a wildly intense playoff series after Derrick hasn’t played for more than a year, no less.

The other day, Rose spoke about his potential return before the Bulls kicked off their series with the Heat. From ESPN Chicago’s Nick Friedell:

A few minutes later Friedell tweeted that when asked about Steve Kerr‘s comments that Rose owes it to his teammates to play, Rose reportedly responded with “I’m still not ready.”

Again, “I’m still not ready.” That should be the end of it. Yet here we are this morning, with another rumor out there that Derrick “may suit up” for Game 3 in front of the home town Chicago fans. The rumor is from Hoopsworld.com, with no credible sources cited or even referenced to (just a “word out of Chicago is…”), so please take it for what it’s worth.

If the notion of Derrick Rose possibly playing in this series is a smokescreen by the Bulls aimed at giving the Heat one more thing to worry about or waste time preparing for, then cool (that would explain why Rose and/or the team has not just come out and said that Derrick is shutting it down for the season). But if this is really the byproduct of inane media and fans pushing a 24-year old back into action from a catastrophic injury that usually takes a year (MINIMUM) to fully return from, before he’s mentally ready to do so, then shame on all of them.

