NBA Rumors: Joe Johnson gets a max offer, Ray Allen staying in Boston

So far Day 1 of NBA free agency isn’t going as fast and furious as some might have wanted, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a lot of meetings and movement already. Let’s take a quick look at all the action going on around the NBA at the moment:
* Before his scheduled meeting with the Knicks today, Joe Johnson reportedly received a six-year contract offer from the Atlanta Hawks shortly after midnight. And while a lot of people thought J.J. played himself out of a max deal in the 2010 playoffs, according to Yahoo! Sports, the Hawks’ offer is for $127 million, a.k.a. max dollars.
* Besides the Milwaukee Bucks, who locked in the first available player by agreeing to a deal with Drew Gooden, who else is getting off to a fast start? The Minnesota Timberwolves. Wasting no time, they signed draftee Nikola Pekovic to a three-year deal reportedly worth $13 million early this morning. Minnesota has also scheduled visits with two free agents, Rudy Gay (today) and David Lee (Sunday).
* Lakers guard Jordan Farmar is currently being targeted by the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers are trying to get Derek Fisher to come back, but L.A. wants him at 50 percent discount from last season’s $5 million salary.
* Another rumor gaining some moment is that the Celtics are going to
try and bring back unrestricted free agent Ray Allen, but if Ray’s price gets too high, look for the C’s to try and add youth to their roster. Sources have been reporting that a younger shooter, like Orlando’s J.J. Redick, could replace Allen.
* LeBron Update: The Nets have the first crack at the King, as they are schedule to meet with him today, followed by the Knicks tomorrow.
The hawks are about to cripple their cap for half of the next decade. Guarantee we’ll be on this message board talking about how bad this deal was in 2-3 years
Farmar – Lakers= scrub
Lakers – Farmar= less shitty at pg
why would the Lakers want him back when more electrifying pg’s are on the market?
$127m for JJ? I love JJ and all, but come on son!!!
Hawks don’t care about winning the chip… they care about making it to the 2nd round… that means $$$$ nothing more….
I agree about Johnson..good player, but damn 127 million? Didn’t the fans boo him in ATL?
No offense to JJ, but this is a terrible move.
Fisher, put all your five rigns on your middle finger and and show ’em to Mitch and Jerry Bust… JJ, even though I wanted you out here in NY… but thats a lot of cake homie, and you know, you aint worth that much, just stay there… Dolan and Bloomberg, replace lady liberty with Lebron James and we got this!
wow, the lakers are trying to cut salaries on everybody aren’t they?
Maybe ATL misread the words, “sign-and-trade” and thought it said “sign and pray”?
adios farmar – talk about taking things for granted. he’ll never win again. good luck tryin’ to be the man somewhere else. this ain’t ucla days – 365 to be exact.
discount for fish – he’s nowhere near what he thinks he’s worth and $2.5mil along w/staying in l.a. for your daughter’s health’s sake is a win-win. shut up, thank your lucky stars and sign. their offer to you is more sentimental than that of necessity.
Johnson – it ain’t about winning. he was just given a gift. sign because you ain’t gonna get that kind of contract anywhere else.
LBJ – the last prodigy to come along since Magic Johnson. son: you go wherever you want but make sure bosh is along for the ride. “it’s you & me, forever… it’a new day…” will i. am
btw: lakers aren’t trying to cut salary, just their losses. that team was exposed last season and we were fortunate to go against boston to seure a win. yes: we were lucky to play boston and even luckier that perkins wasn’t avail for game 7. orlando or cleve would’ve killed us. in buss we trust!
uhhh little bit of a misleading title dime. the celtics are just trying to keep allen, there’s no news that he’s STAYING in boston.
btw jj = shorter rashard lewis
While I strongly disagree with Lakers’ attempt in cutting Zen Master’s salary (11 rings, Dr.Buss!), I think they sort of make the right call on both of their PGs.
No doubt, D.Fish’s pedigree in the playoff is huge, and most importantly, they need to keep Kobe happy, but D.Fish’s defense has deteriorated a lot at this age. Lakers’ attempt seems like one where they try to generate as much salaries-to-be-offered available (while keeping Fisher) so that they can throw it at a higher quality PGs than what it will yield with a typical mid-level exception.
Farmar is worthless outside of Lakers. For that, I agree.
Well Atlanta will be going nowhere for the next 6yrs. If i was Joe i would sign that in a heart beat.
what i want to know is who will sign for the league minimum just to fill out roster spots… like really
looks like more and more it’s becoming a reality.. sucks to be an atlanta fan.. i live here, but good thing i’m not one..
Atlanta fan chiming in. It does suck.