NBA Rumors: Joe Johnson gets a max offer, Ray Allen staying in Boston

So far Day 1 of NBA free agency isn’t going as fast and furious as some might have wanted, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a lot of meetings and movement already. Let’s take a quick look at all the action going on around the NBA at the moment:

* Before his scheduled meeting with the Knicks today, Joe Johnson reportedly received a six-year contract offer from the Atlanta Hawks shortly after midnight. And while a lot of people thought J.J. played himself out of a max deal in the 2010 playoffs, according to Yahoo! Sports, the Hawks’ offer is for $127 million, a.k.a. max dollars.

* Besides the Milwaukee Bucks, who locked in the first available player by agreeing to a deal with Drew Gooden, who else is getting off to a fast start? The Minnesota Timberwolves. Wasting no time, they signed draftee Nikola Pekovic to a three-year deal reportedly worth $13 million early this morning. Minnesota has also scheduled visits with two free agents, Rudy Gay (today) and David Lee (Sunday).

* Lakers guard Jordan Farmar is currently being targeted by the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers are trying to get Derek Fisher to come back, but L.A. wants him at 50 percent discount from last season’s $5 million salary.

* Another rumor gaining some moment is that the Celtics are going to

try and bring back unrestricted free agent Ray Allen, but if Ray’s price gets too high, look for the C’s to try and add youth to their roster. Sources have been reporting that a younger shooter, like Orlando’s J.J. Redick, could replace Allen.

* LeBron Update: The Nets have the first crack at the King, as they are schedule to meet with him today, followed by the Knicks tomorrow.