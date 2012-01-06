NBA Rumors: Knicks, Bulls and Warriors potential Destinations for Dwight Howard

We know, we know. You’re sick of the never-ending Dwight Howard drama and rumors. We’ve received more than one just-let-us-know-when-he’s-traded message from you guys, so we’ve backed off a little bit. But we still have to bring you the latest. There are rumors of three new emerging potential destinations for Dwight outside of the usual Nets/Lakers/Dallas plays in Golden State, Chicago and New York. So here we go:
CBSSports’ Ken Berger puts forth two scenarios, with the first being Chicago so that adidas could unite Dwight and Derrick Rose. I’m not buying this. In fact, I’d say that while this would be incredible for the Bulls and their on-court future, it probably won’t sit well with Rose, Howard or adidas. Adidas enjoys having Rose own Chicago; they’d rather have Howard in another market. Sneaker deals on the Rose and Howard level are massive, massive undertakings that involve incredibly detailed, far-reaching marketing strategies – these guys don’t want to share. It works in Miami with LeBron and Wade because of the Nike/Jordan distinction, but selling Rose and Howard on it would be much harder. And yes, sneaker issues for NBA players could conceivably outweigh the allure of winning rings. That’s just the way it is.
Berger’s second scenario focuses on the Knicks and Amar’e Stoudemire. From his post:
If the Knicks keep struggling, the focus will spread from the coaching to the roster, and sources advise not to be surprised if the notion of a possible deal sending Amar’e Stoudemire to Orlando for Howard gains traction. If the Magic opt to convert Howard into a superstar of reasonably comparable stature, they could do a lot worse than selling Stoudemire — a central Florida native — to their restless fan base. The biggest issue would be Stoudemire’s uninsurable knees, but there is risk involved in every scenario Orlando will be presented with between now and March 15. From the Knicks’ standpoint, such an arrangement would break up the ill-fitting offensive combo of Stoudemire and Anthony and allow the versatile Chandler to move to the power forward spot, where he’d be a terror as a weak-side shot blocker and in Stoudemire’s spot as the roll man in D’Antoni’s pick-and-roll offense. A deeper question exists in whether Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan would sign off on trading Stoudemire, who was the only star willing to commit to the Knicks and embrace the challenges of New York in July 2010. For the aforementioned reasons, sources say it’s plausible but unlikely that the Knicks and Orlando would be able to get any such talks off the ground. For one thing, it makes too much sense.
As good as Amar’e is, if I’m Orlando, I’d much rather have something that looked like the earlier-rumored Nets’ package of Brook Lopez (even with the current foot injury) and a trove of first-round draft picks. That seems to be a much smarter play than Amar’e and his litany of knee issues.
Finally, we get to Golden State, a team that Yahoo!Sports’ beast Adrian Wojnarowski says is willing to part with their abundance of assets to “rent” Dwight for the rest of the year in the hopes of signing him to a long-term deal after the season. The price for Golden State would be steep – either Steph Curry or Monta Ellis plus a package of other pieces and picks. But considering the Warriors were allegedly close to dealing Ellis for Andre Iguodala last season, you’d think they’d be more than ok trading him for Dwight Howard. Obviously, this scenario also hinges on how Steph Curry recovers from his serious ankle injuries. If the ankle situation is going to diminish Curry long-term or even jeopardize his career, that makes Ellis their best trading chip. Then they can’t afford to move him for a rental ad chance on Howard leaving them during free agency for nothing.
How do you see the Howard situation playing out? Where will he end up?
Hasn’t it been 4 years since Stat had ant knee problems?
How could you say Lopez and picks is better than Amare? I would guess that the NYK would throw in someone like Feilds and maybe a 1st round pick or 2. The Nets and Lopez both suck. No way Dwight goes there for any reason even if Deron is there.
@Pat Cass
Lopez & picks isn’t all that great because Lopez isn’t all that good. MAYBE the 1st or 2nd of the 5 firsts that NJ wants to give up, may be worthwhile but by 3,4,5 those picks will be in the very high 20s to along with a 12-16 overall slot.
Amare and whatever else is included would be better, if and only if NY takes Hedo.
G-state should try to pawn off Curry. Make him the off guard while Ellis does the heavy lifting. Dwight-Lee-That 3 point shooting guy-Ellis-Pat Cassidy would be a nice line up. Dwight taps into the Asian market on the west coast even more. Will be playing with a traditional 4 and guard that gets into the lane at will. Curry-Ekpe-Boom Dizzle > AK47 poster-some picks-and a 49ers jersey should do the trick.
Why the fuck are the Lakers not making a play for him! Bynum isnt going to last, hell last night he nearly hurt himself. Gasol is done. Ship him out. I can name like five guys I would immediately get rid of: Gasol, Artest (fuck his stupid made up name), Blake, Walton, and Murphy. There are more but the roster would be depleted. I actually take back all my shit talking on Bynum, if not for him,the Lakers would not have won but maybe one game so far this season.
Anyway, it really gets burned out to read about every single Trade RUMOR… not the actual trade. Nevertheless it’s good to hear about the trades that are being talked about between teams. It just gets tiring, REAL tiring after awhile. It’s like the whole Carmelo Anthony drama, back then I found myself saying to my self “is he going somewhere or isn’t he already.” And the same thing is happening with Dwight Howard.
The truth is I’m a Magic and D.Howard fan, and it pains me to hear and read about all these rumors about trading Howard. But after so long I’m actualy starting to wish that this all ends already and let him go somewhere else, just get something and/or someone good in return. Otherwise after awhile all this just turns into a mess. For example Dwight Howard is frustrated, doen’t play well and shows it, doesn’t want to be there anymore …(oh wait is this already happening), and team management doesn’t want to give him up cause he’s one of the best basketball players in the NBA. And really its not his fault, why didn’t the Magic do things right and get D. Howard some more talented players around him, maybe even a coaching change.
A frontcourt of Melo, D-Ho and Chandler would be even worse than Melo-Amare-Chandler.
The only deal that makes sense is the rental GState is offering. Can’t trade to NJ since Brook is injured. Maybe Orlando should just trade for better role players instead of trading their superstar. Just a thought. Either that or get rid of Otis and/or SVG.
Anyway, its good to hear the trade talks going about, but why not break out with news about THE ACTUAL TRADE. No more “Trade Rumors” about D. Howared please. Just let me know when something is actually gonna happen. Its not like we’re preparing for an earthquake or something.
Cause like comment #2 I can also break out with a trade rumor: “JKSports is reporting that the Magic are in trade talks with the Sacramento Kings hoping to work out a deal that would send All-Star center Dwight Howard to the Kings for troubled forward-Center DeMarcus Cousins, 1st round draft picks in 2013 & 2014, and cash considerations.”
Now tell me that this rumor isn’t a legit possiblity. C’mon, Kings get rid of Cousins’ whining and the Magic send Howard to the West Coast-change of scenery and a new start with a young team. Dwight Howard gives that team relevance and an identity.
Since I haven’t watched an Orlando home game yet this season, I’m curious about how the fans are treating Dwight. With his back-and-forth attitude on whether he wants to stay, and all the trade rumors, are they booing him? Are they still supporting him? Is it that Cleveland-to-LeBron “please don’t leave” type of cheering? It’ll be interesting to see the reception he gets at the All-Star Game.
the problem with NY isn’t a Center, it’s a lack of a decent PG. get steve nash out of Phoenix already.
I agree with nyk Dantoni and Amare only looked good with Nash at pg. He loves nyc and it could be a great fit for a final shot at the title. He might sign a vet min contract next year and play his last 1-2 seasons at the garden. Knicks need help bad!
@JBaller — Amare only looked good with Nash? Did you watch him last season?
It’s true Amare played well last year. I think both Felton and Chauncey were good fits with him. I want to see him and the Knicks win, but I think he is really at his best when he has a point guard to get him the ball where he needs it. I should have said he was at his best with Mash, but who wouldn’t be?
Correction, Nash, obviously
Dwight in NY with Melo The Jacker wouldn’t work.
Dwight in NJ with D-Will would work, but they’d be isolated as NJ would have to give up everything to get him.
and as much sense as the GS trade makes, I don’t know that Ellis would be that much better for Dwight than Jameer is.
he really needs to play with a proper PG. someone who can score but also wants to set Dwight & others up more. no idea why Orlando haven’t tried to get Steve Nash out of Phoenix, or tried for Felton or Dre Miller over the summer.
well, I do know, our GM is a moron.
