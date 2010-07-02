NBA Rumors: Knicks close to landing a superstar

Apparently Amar’e Stoudemire knew what he was doing by turning down $96 million from the Suns, because he’s reportedly about to get $100 million from the New York Knicks.

Having already made their free-agent pitch to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki and Joe Johnson, the Knicks have apparently made Amar’e a five-year, $100 million offer. The two sides don’t actually meet until Saturday, however. Should they bring Amar’e into the fold by this weekend, New York builds a stronger case to entice guys like LeBron and Wade, who are still deciding.

In other news/rumors:

* John Salmons took Milwaukee’s five-year, $39 million offer. The Bucks now have a bevvy of scorers on the wing between Salmons, Corey Maggette, Chris Douglas-Roberts and Michael Redd. For Brandon Jennings, he should be able to focus on playmaking and not feel like he has to score 30 a night for his team to win.

* Whereas Paul Pierce only talked to the Celtics before agreeing to re-sign, Dirk has been playing the field a bit. Dirk met with the Knicks in New York, and actually no-showed a scheduled meeting with the Mavericks today. It’s still believed Dirk will eventually stay with Dallas, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

* The Pistons have been talking to Matt Barnes, Ray Felton and Brendan Haywood.

* News of Rudy Gay‘s $80 million deal had a lot of people comparing Rudy to Andre Iguodala, another Tier-2 type player who is getting paid like a Tier-1. About a year ago we ran a “Who’s Better?” debate between Gay and Iguodala. Re-read it and see if you think anything’s changed since then.