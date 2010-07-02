NBA Rumors: Knicks close to landing a superstar

Apparently Amar’e Stoudemire knew what he was doing by turning down $96 million from the Suns, because he’s reportedly about to get $100 million from the New York Knicks.
Having already made their free-agent pitch to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki and Joe Johnson, the Knicks have apparently made Amar’e a five-year, $100 million offer. The two sides don’t actually meet until Saturday, however. Should they bring Amar’e into the fold by this weekend, New York builds a stronger case to entice guys like LeBron and Wade, who are still deciding.
In other news/rumors:
* John Salmons took Milwaukee’s five-year, $39 million offer. The Bucks now have a bevvy of scorers on the wing between Salmons, Corey Maggette, Chris Douglas-Roberts and Michael Redd. For Brandon Jennings, he should be able to focus on playmaking and not feel like he has to score 30 a night for his team to win.
* Whereas Paul Pierce only talked to the Celtics before agreeing to re-sign, Dirk has been playing the field a bit. Dirk met with the Knicks in New York, and actually no-showed a scheduled meeting with the Mavericks today. It’s still believed Dirk will eventually stay with Dallas, but it’s something to keep an eye on.
* The Pistons have been talking to Matt Barnes, Ray Felton and Brendan Haywood.
* News of Rudy Gay‘s $80 million deal had a lot of people comparing Rudy to Andre Iguodala, another Tier-2 type player who is getting paid like a Tier-1. About a year ago we ran a “Who’s Better?” debate between Gay and Iguodala. Re-read it and see if you think anything’s changed since then.
amar’e stoudamire can do some things. but $100mil for a big man who doesnt rebound nor protect the rim?
then what exactly are you paying him for? just straight pick-n-rolls? alley oops?..except the knicks have no one to throw the passes.
is he really that much of an upgrade over david lee?
david lee had better numbers last year playing with far lesser talent and also playing out of position
This free agency season is all about making the big payday. If Amare accepts this deal, dude is P-A-I-D! FLA boy representin’! Fuck it, Suns haven’t done anything during his entire tenure there, time to move on to the next one…
New York ist continues to overpay guys. Haven’t they learn anything????
I thought Amare said the most important thing was to win a championship? Why did he go to the Knicks then? have fun in NY amare with your 3 rebounds per 40 min
The knicks are just fuckin desperate at this point.
I’d say that 6-10 points of Amare’s per game average last season were a direct result of Steve Nash. NY better hope they get a point guard or Amare’s tenure as a Knick could fall very short of expectations.
Also, if I’m Lebron, this signing doesn’t do anything for me.
@Heckler you are forgetting he can’t pass either LOL
So who is the superstar we are getting? Cause I know they don’t mean him for pick-n-rolls…Too bad I saw this coming so long ago
Well New York, enjoy your new Eddy Curry. An overpaid center who doesn’t rebound. The reason he didn’t sign with Phoenix was because they had an injury clause on the last two years of his contract. Insurance will not cover his eye or knee if they were to get injured again. The Knicks “risks” never work in their favor. This one won’t either.
Austin,
Dirk probably did not meet with the Knicks. There are no reports of negotiations so far. I guess you’re just assuming that the Knicks made their free-agent pitch to Dirk? If not, I’d like to see a reliable source.
He just met an old buddy – Stevie Nash, that is.
I can not believe anyone would pay Amare that type of cash. He isn’t worth near that much. The dude can’t play D or rebound. (I guess that is why he will fit right in, in NYC)
When are people going to realize that anyone who played with Steve Nash automatically saw a positive correlation occur in their stat sheet. Guys like Raja Bell, Michael Finley, Shawn Marion… All those guys made their career by playing with Nash.
You can pick and roll all you want, you’ll come up with boogers if you’re not playing with Nash though.
that’s one less big man to deal with in the western conference . . . they better get a PG that can feed Amare the ball
Dwyane Wade is scheduled to have a second meeting with the Bulls, this time in the presence of his agent on Friday night.
Brace yourselves, as this is about to get interesting. Add in the fact that LeBron James will meet with the Bulls last tomorrow, after the Cavs, as well as the fact Chris Bosh is also just sort of hanging around in Chicago, and this could get messy. It’s not possible for the Bulls to land three max free agents, but they could easily get two of these three guys to take a little bit less money. Again, our guess is Wade and LeBron end up going back to Miami and Cleveland, but this latest news is an absolute bombshell.
Stoudamire is ass
@ Amir
a lot of players made steve nash better too. its NOT a 1 way avenue. steve nash was nothing special before he joined phoenix the 2nd time. he was decent in dallas, but nothing special. not mvp caliber and shit, not even an allstar.
HIS career has been enhanced by playing with joe johnson, amare and shawn marion.
remember, shawn marion was an allstar in 2004—long before steve nash got to phoenix. and matrix was putting up the same type of numbers even after nash teammed up with him (17pts, 11rebs). and amare stoudamire was ROY (2002) with steph marbury as his point guard.
not to mention, after steven nash left dallas, the mavs went to the finals; with jason terry running the point. and the very next season, the mavs won 67games (5th best ALL TIME) WITHOUT steve nash.
(playoffs flops aside) dallas actually was a better team WITHOUT steve nash.
and steve nash became a better player (mvp caliber) after teamming up with shawn marion, amare stoudamire, joe johnson, quinton richardson and the like (diaw, bell etc).
sometimes…
its not just averaged players helped by stars, sometimes its the stars who get helped by playing with the right average players!
@ unkown – Don’t know where you got your info but the Cavs are the last to pitch Lebron on Saturday, the Bulls are first.
No way in Miami, there is no team there to surround them its down to the windy city and Ctown. Wade could got to Chitown with Bosh and Miami will be left holding the bag, that would be ugly, even uglier than the Cavs.
@amir, Michael finley dont deserved to be mentioned there because nash was not the player in dallas that he is in phoenix and finley could actually score the ball of the dribble unlike those other dudes.
Have some of you idiots not been paying attention the last few days? EVERYONE is overpaying for players. The only players who are actually worth max contracts are wade and lebron. This has nothing to do with the knicks past. If they land amare, there’s a good chance he can attract some elite talent himself. The knicks will still have room for another max player and curry’s $11 mil expiring contract. Players like paul, parker, and carmelo could even come into play
Congrats to the knicks!!! You guys bad luck have finally raned out and you finally have got your man…
I’d rather have Stoudamire than Bosh – I dont see Bosh in the uptempo style – If Wade goes to Miami & LeBron to Clev – then qhat are the Knicks suppose to do dumbasses – as long as they dont get Johnson at that $$ I’m happy. And Im sure Stoudamire defense is better than Lee. So if Stoudamire plays center – does this still mean the knicks can grab Lee or Boozer if they dont get LeBron??
Agree with Doug ^^
Can someone explain to me why everbody is on Stoudemire’s nutsack (dominant PF/C, athletic, power finisher), but then when he MAY sign with the Knicks, all of a sudden he’s an injury prone pussy?
Enough with the Knicks hate. There was an article early last week that the Knicks may get shut out of Free-Agency. I think Stoudamire is a good piece IF he signes. If not, whatever.
I’d prefer David Lee at half that $…
Problem is David Lee wont get 1/2 the money Stoudamire gets – If Rudy Gay gets what he gets – then Lee will get $15 mil per year from some team who was left out in the cold, like the Nets – so I would give Stoudamire $17Mil befoe I give Lee $15Mil. My god, look what Gooden & Darko got.
Teach me how to Dougie
Point guard Steve Blake, who played for the Clippers last year, has agreed to a four-year, $16 million deal with the Lakers.
The Lakers are also talking about signing Mike Miller, which would be two huge coups. As it stands, Blake was a top point guard in this free agent class, so not only did the Lakers get him to help replace Jordan Farmar, they kept another team from signing him. And our guess is Lakers fans couldn’t be happier about replacing Farmar with Blake.
I’d rather offer Lee a 12 million dollar a year deal!
Would love to see David Lee and maybe even Chandler to the Suns in a sign-and-trade.
All of a sudden, Amare’s putting up 18 and 6 while Lee is putting up 22 and 10 in PHX for about 80% of the cost. With TWO good knees.
Lebron to New Jersey along with Ray Allen
Brook Lopez
Derrick Favors
Lebron
Ray Allen
Devin Harris
New Jersey picks up a couple bench pieces (maybe shaq, mike miller?)
Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh to Chicago
Noah
Bosh
Deng
Wade
Rose
I’d rather have David Lee than Amar’e too!