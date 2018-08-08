Getty Image

The NBA announced its first wave of games for the 2018-19 season on Wednesday afternoon, as the league revealed the nationally televised matchups for its opening week, Christmas Day, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The league will kick things off with a pair of highly-anticipated games on TNT on Oct. 16, as the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Boston to take on the Celtics at 8 p.m. Once that wraps up, the Golden State Warriors will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m., with their ring ceremony happening before the game. Here’s how the rest of the league’s nationally televised opening week slate looks:

Oct. 17: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 17: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 18: Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m., TNT

Oct. 18: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Oct. 19: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 19: Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 20: Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Oct. 20: Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 21: Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Fast forward to December and the league confirmed the Christmas Day matchups we all learned on Tuesday night. The New York Knicks will have their annual Christmas game, playing host to the Milwaukee Bucks at noon on ESPN. Carmelo Anthony’s old team will travel to take on his new team at 3 p.m. on ABC, as the Thunder and the Rockets will play in Houston. The Eastern Conference’s marquee matchup on Dec. 25 takes place at 5:30 p.m. on ABC when the Sixers once again travel to Boston.