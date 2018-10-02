Getty Image

Over the last nine years, the NBA’s scoring title has gone to one of five players: Kevin Durant (4), Russell Westbrook (2), Carmelo Anthony (1), James Harden (1), and Steph Curry (1). Last year, it was Harden who won the scoring title en route to an MVP award as well, averaging 30.4 points per game and beating out Anthony Davis by a full 2.3 points per game.

Davis will enter the 2018-19 season looking to unseat Harden and become the first true big man to earn the league’s scoring crown since Shaq did so in the 1999-2000 season when he averaged 29.7 points per game. Despite all that history being against Davis, he’s still a co-favorite with Harden to win the award this season, per Bovada.

The offshore sportsbook released odds on Tuesday for what NBA player will lead the league in points, rebounds, and assists per game. Harden and Davis are tied atop the points sheet at 3-1, followed by LeBron James (13-2), Giannis Antetokounmpo (7-1), and Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard (12-1). LeBron is an interesting name because it’s been more than a decade since he won his only scoring title back in 2007-08, even if he is always a threat to find his way near the top.