NBA St. Patrick’s Day Collection

When it comes to holidays in the NBA, St. Patrick’s Day has to be up there. And I’m basing this statement off of one thing: the jerseys. The League is very selective in the special jerseys that they drop throughout the season, so the St. Patrick’s Day Collection is one you don’t want to miss – and only three teams get the honor with the special threads.

While normally it’s the Celtics, Bulls, Raptors and Knicks, because of the schedule this year that has them playing Boston, New Yorkers will have to wear their throwbacks. If you’re in-arena tonight, all three of those teams will be carrying the limited edition jerseys, along with hats and tees, while NBAStore.com is selling the Celtics and Bulls jerseys online.

Also if you tune in for the game tonight, you’ll notice that there are four additional teams – the Clippers, Bobcats, Mavericks and Jazz – who will be wearing a special St. Patty’s Day Shooting Shirt which will be also sold in-arena for only $24.

For other items in St. Patrick’s Day Collection, click HERE.

What do you think?

Other St. Patrick’s Day Articles:

– The 10 Luckiest Players In The NBA

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.