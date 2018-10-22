NBA Staff Picks And Betting Guide For 10/22/18

Getty Image

The first Monday of the NBA season is here, and with it come nine games in the Association. Each team in the league has now played two games, so we’re slowly but surely learning a little bit about each. In this space, we’ll explore the betting lines for each of those games, along with some trends for each, before we get to our staff picks (combining what was two posts into one now).

If you’re just here for staff picks, those will be found at the bottom. For today’s betting guide, let’s begin.

Charlotte Hornets (+9.5) at Toronto Raptors, O/U 226 (OPEN: Toronto -9.5, O/U 221)

The Hornets have been underdogs in all three games they’ve played this season, and have covered them all. They covered the opener at home with a comeback against the Bucks, and then in a road back-to-back in Orlando and Miami, with outright wins on the court. Now they head to Canada to test that streak against a Raptors team that’s covered two in a row after getting backdoored by one point in the opener by the Cavs. Kawhi Leonard is back in the lineup, hence the near 10-point line here.

Like just about everyone else in the NBA early in this season, the Over has hit more often than not in both teams games. The Hornets are 2-1 on Overs, while the Raptors have gone Over the total in all three games.

Orlando Magic (+11.5) at Boston Celtics, O/U 210 (OPEN: Boston -12, O/U 212)

The Magic have shown us a little bit of everything this season. They’ve covered and won as a ‘dog (against Miami in the opener). They’ve covered in a close loss on the road as a big dog (to Philadelphia). And they’ve gotten absolutely blown out as a home ‘dog to the Hornets. Now, they’re in that big road ‘dog position again in Boston against a Celtics team that’s 1-2 ATS this season, failing to cover in their last two games in a lopsided loss to Toronto and a narrow win over the Knicks. Best of luck pinning down either team on the side here.

The Magic and Celtics are two of eight teams with a better record on Unders than Overs this season, with both of them staying Under in two of three games (with the opener as the exception for each). At 210, this is the lowest total of the night, which makes sense given the way these teams have played to this point.