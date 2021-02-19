NBA Stock Watch: The Nets And Trail Blazers Make Their Run

Defense is still optional for most teams in the NBA right now, but that makes for some outrageous scoring nights, and has also allowed the more balanced two-way teams to make a run around the midway point in the season. And while All-Star teams are dominating discussion, our focus this week is on which teams can make the most of a bizarre season and continue to build toward a championship.

Here’s who’s up and who’s down this week in the NBA:

Stock Up: Damian Lillard and Portland’s moxie

There’s been a lot of MVP talk lately for Lillard, and rightly so. Every year, it basically seems preordained that Lillard won’t be considered, which in turn creates this conversation cycle at some point during the season where Lillard’s outstanding play forces us to reconsider.

I think we can put an end to the “Dame deserves to be in the MVP” chatter. You’re not talking about the league’s most valuable players if you aren’t mentioning him. — Mike Richman (@mikegrich) February 18, 2021

The Trail Blazers are 14.6 points per 100 possessions better when Lillard is on the floor versus when he’s on the bench, per Cleaning the Glass, and the team has gone 9-5 since C.J. McCollum’s injury. As our own Robby Kalland broke down, it’s been Dame Time for nearly all of February. It continued on Wednesday with a gigantic 43-point, 16-assist game against the Pelicans:

Highlights for your viewing pleasure pic.twitter.com/agIqbm9Kdo — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 18, 2021

Much of what Lillard is doing now is the same as it’s been the past few seasons. There is effectively no way to guard him using any traditional scheme in the pick and roll, and Portland has finally stockpiled enough shooting talent to give him some release valves that work. And though you wouldn’t expect it from the fact that the team is starting Enes Kanter, they are hovering in the top half of the NBA in defensive efficiency over the past two weeks. The infrastructure here remains sound.

The makeup of the team is also a reason for optimism. As The Ringer’s Jonathan Tjarks highlighted recently, Lillard has consistently run into flexible big men in the playoffs who break him down, but prior to his injury, McCollum had been on the best scoring run of his career, upping his three-point frequency and thus his overall efficiency. Newly acquired forward Robert Covington has been immensely valuable and is shooting better of late, as well as playing some backup center to give Portland more versatility. Role players like Gary Trent Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr. give this team a more modern look than it’s had in a while, and the coaching staff remains among the best regular season floor-raisers in the league. This has a chance to be the best Portland team in the Lillard era.

Everything is going right, and Portland could even nab a top-four seed if they keep playing well. They are a team for whom everything gets judged in the context of playoff success and rightly so, but that doesn’t mean we can’t sometimes take a step back and appreciate the development of its two stars, the smart team-building, and the way they keep getting better.

Stock Down: The way we talk about the Celtics

Staying on the topic of how we talk about good teams, let’s head to the northeast. General manager Danny Ainge made news this week when he stated he did not think these Celtics were a championship team and that the roster was “not good.” To his credit, Ainge took the blame upon himself.