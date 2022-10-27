The conversation surrounding the 2023 NBA Draft focuses on one person: French big man Victor Wembanyama. While there are a number of other players who are viewed as potential All-Star prospects in the draft, Wembanyama is the kind of generational talent that has evaluators salivating about what he can accomplish from the moment he steps into the league.

Wembanyama’s talents were put on full display during a recent pair of games with the G League team, led by another top prospect in 2023, Scoot Henderson. Both of the games aired on ESPN2, but because Wembanyama plays his professional ball for Metropolitans 92 of France’s top league, it’s not always easy to check out his games.

But in a bit of news that dropped on Thursday morning, the NBA announced that every game Wembanyama plays for his club side will be aired on the NBA App for the remainder of the season for free. The arrangement will make the LNB Betclic ELITE the first league without ties to the NBA to have games streamed on the app — beyond just the times Wembanyama plays, the app will include other regular season games, postseason contests, and games in the Leaders Cup from Feb. 17-19. This will also feature the LNB All-Star Game, which takes place on Dec. 29.

Wembanyama’s first game on the app will take place on Oct. 29 against JL Bourg Basket, with coverage starting at 2 p.m. EST.