The Must-Watch Matchups For The First Weekend Of NBA Summer League In Vegas

#NBA Summer League 2018 #Atlanta Hawks
07.05.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

NBA Summer League tipped off on Monday as the Utah Summer League and California Classic in Sacramento opened with eight teams combined in action. Those two are a precursor for the main event in Las Vegas, where for the first time ever all 30 teams will participate.

Vegas Summer League has become a legitimate event, growing from a scattering of fans and media in Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack to a massive gathering of the NBA world, with hundreds of thousands of people passing through the doors at UNLV. The basketball itself is, well, not great, to be generous. These are mostly players that won’t be on an NBA roster next season and the lack of continuity between these thrown together teams that have practiced for maybe one week is noticeable.

Still, there are things to be learned from Summer League and things to enjoy watching. There is the opportunity to, briefly, watch last year’s mid-tier rookies dominate until they are sent packing by their teams to avoid any silly injuries. There are also the star attractions, which are the top draft picks from this past June. NBA Summer League knows the people want to see the top picks go at it, and they oblige by creating plenty of tantalizing matchups in the opening weekend prior to tournament play.

Below you’ll find the best matchups of the first five days of Summer League, including when they’ll play and where to watch in person and on TV (all times Pacific).

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Summer League 2018#Atlanta Hawks
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSdallas mavericksMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESNBA Summer League 2018PHOENIX SUNSSACRAMENTO KINGS

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 11 hours ago 9 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 2 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP