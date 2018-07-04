Getty Image

For the first time in the history of the event, all 30 NBA teams will gather in Las Vegas for Summer League beginning on July 6. There are other Summer League events in Salt Lake City and Sacramento to wet the collective appetite for “Sin City” but the headline event features virtually all of the top prospects from the incoming rookie class and a few sophomores (and even third-year players) for good measure.

Naturally, most of the hype and attention will be on the lottery picks from 2018, headlined by Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton, Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley, Atlanta’s Trae Young and many others. However, Summer League is as much about prospects jockeying for position on NBA rosters as anything and that leads us to a handful of 2018 second round picks that should be interesting to monitor in this space.

The list features a few guys almost assured of playing time (and a roster spot) in the near future, while others have a lot more to prove in this setting after mixed college production. Regardless, here are a few names to keep in mind along the way, coming to you in alphabetical order.