NBA Summer League Player 2 Watch: Sam Young

07.16.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

Sometimes, an impressive run during the NBA summer league can propel a young player to a solid career. Sometimes, it’s just something to talk about for a couple of weeks in July before dude goes back to balling in Poland.

Memphis Grizzlies’ second-year forward Sam Young has been one of the early standouts of the Vegas Summer League; he dropped 35 points (12-17 FG) in last night’s win over the D-League Select squad. And in his previous game, Young hit a game-winning three to beat the buzzer against Milwaukee. (Check out the video below.)

Back when Young coming off an All-American career at Pittsburgh and preparing for the ’09 NBA Draft, I predicted he’d be the next Josh Howard, somewhat because of their on-court styles, but mainly because Young would inevitably get drafted lower than he should have before using that chip on his shoulder to become a solid player in the League. So far it’s gone according to form: Young slipped into the second round of the draft, and as a rookie he put up a promising 7.4 points in 16 minutes a night.

With Rudy Gay having just signed an $81.6 million deal to be the Grizzlies’ franchise centerpiece, Young won’t be the starting small forward anytime soon in Memphis. But whether it’s there or with another team, he’s still got a bright future in front of him.

TAGSDimeMagJOSH HOWARDRudy GaySam Young

