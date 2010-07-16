NBA Summer League Player 2 Watch: Sam Young

Sometimes, an impressive run during the NBA summer league can propel a young player to a solid career. Sometimes, it’s just something to talk about for a couple of weeks in July before dude goes back to balling in Poland.
Memphis Grizzlies’ second-year forward Sam Young has been one of the early standouts of the Vegas Summer League; he dropped 35 points (12-17 FG) in last night’s win over the D-League Select squad. And in his previous game, Young hit a game-winning three to beat the buzzer against Milwaukee. (Check out the video below.)
Back when Young coming off an All-American career at Pittsburgh and preparing for the ’09 NBA Draft, I predicted he’d be the next Josh Howard, somewhat because of their on-court styles, but mainly because Young would inevitably get drafted lower than he should have before using that chip on his shoulder to become a solid player in the League. So far it’s gone according to form: Young slipped into the second round of the draft, and as a rookie he put up a promising 7.4 points in 16 minutes a night.
With Rudy Gay having just signed an $81.6 million deal to be the Grizzlies’ franchise centerpiece, Young won’t be the starting small forward anytime soon in Memphis. But whether it’s there or with another team, he’s still got a bright future in front of him.
Jeremy Lin.
I’m all about Daye, from Detroit. That kids gonna be something special. Kinda similar to a poor mans KD.
@cal
I hope the KD you’re referring to is Kenyon Dooling because Daye is no where near Kevin Durant. The only thing Daye has proven so far in the NBA is that he can make the team. That does not warrant a reference as a poor man’s anybody.
No way, Keyon Dooling is way better :)
This kid Sam Young was a potential lottery pick, but for whatever reason he dropped a lot. He has a big body and can really ball. But we have to take summer league with a grain of salt.
And Daye is going to be a good player, but KD is a superstar. Keyon Dooling is a solid veteran, so maybe that is the comparison.
The thing I like about Daye is that be plays the 2 and the 3 but is like 6’11”, granted he is only about 190 lbs. If he can learn under Tay Prince, he has the talent to be a real good wing in the league.
Jeremy Lin was going heads up against John Wall and had the crowd going wild on a couple of nice plays he did.
Sams tough, i like his game.
I always thought Sam Youn had potential. I think he’ll be a solid player in the league.
Sam Young actually would have been a good replacement to Rudy Gay, both are scores that do little to nothing else. Actually Young has much more an NBA body than Gay does.