NBA Superstars: Undervalued & Underpaid

Could it be that someone who makes nearly $25 million a year to play a game is underpaid? Yes, at least according to some people in the business. In a Yahoo! Sports piece, Jerry Buss admits that Kobe Bryant is probably worth $70 million to his franchise, despite being paid nearly a third of that. If there were bidding wars on the top NBA players, who knows how far owners would push the price up to either attract, or keep, their real moneymakers.
Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports writes:
For everything they do to drive TV ratings and gate receipts, the global advancement and relentless news coverage, it’s a farce that the elite of the elite have to listen to so many sorry, sloppy owners tell them they deserve rollbacks on present contracts and deserve future ones to be slashed. These stars are the NBA. They’re everything.
Nowhere in sports is the superstar more vital than basketball, because the ball’s forever in the star’s hands and a singular talent has the most transformational impact. Let owners bid on the true value the elite stars bring to a franchise, to the league, and Wade was asked where he believes the bidding would rise per season?
“I’m sure it would get to $50 million,” Wade told Yahoo! Sports on Wednesday afternoon.
Not only that, D-Wade compared it to baseball, where without salary cap constraints, NBA stars could sign the absolutely mammoth deals that a few certain baseball players have received. Still, google “most underpaid jobs” and what do you come up with? Police officers. Teachers. Hospital workers. All of these people are underpaid (and quite frankly nowadays, doesn’t it feel like everyone is underpaid?), and all of these people hold jobs that are exponentially more important.
Interesting that these talks should come up on a day like this, when some believe the NBA and the players are meeting to save a season. The power the superstars wield is enormous, and while most of the players doing the representing in these lockout meetings are average, middle-of-the-road types, it’s the game’s stars that hold the keys. They tip the scales. They’re the ones who make the owners squirm. Do you think it’s a coincidence that this Kobe Bryant deal in Italy was reported this morning? I don’t. It’s his way of saying “F U Stern if you don’t get this deal done.” Because he’s Kobe and because he’s perhaps the game’s largest international star, he can do that. Roger Mason Jr. could not.
Wojnarowski continues:
Nevertheless, the league’s proposal to curb salary includes a combination of cutting into future deals and rolling back current ones. The league doesn’t want max contracts that go beyond $20 million a year anymore, but privately owners and executives know those superstar deals are the biggest bargain in the NBA. The owners are chasing the salaries on everyone else, and that’s why the union exists. That’s why Bryant and James and, yes, Dwyane Wade understand that the fight has to be bigger than themselves.
In the end, the NBA is a one-man, one-vote labor membership. Why are Roger Mason and Maurice Evans such important voices on the Players Associations’ executive committee? Because they’re mostly representative of the everyman in the union. They’re forever fighting to keep guaranteed contracts, to keep some semblance of security. They need the stars to get them there, to hold the line on the powerful owners.
Power is money, and while the most popular All-Stars may never make the money they might deserve, they’re in a unique position to help bring back the NBA.
Are they undervalued? Yes. Should Wade have said some of this? Probably not. During an NBA lockout where billions of dollars are being fought over as many fans struggle to survive, no one is going to feel sorry.
The players and the owners and the agents, they’re all such douche-bags.
They only give a shit about themselves, although they pretend to be fighting for their ‘union’.
Lebron James and Carmelo Anthony sold out their arenas in Cleveland and Denver.
Dwayne Wade and Amare Stoudemire were busy selling out their arenas in Miami and NY.
Cleveland no longer has a full arena. Denver will no longer have a full arena. Miami and New York have not made their arenas any bigger. Is everyone going out and buying two jerseys now? Probably not.
But WAH WAH WAH I want to win a championship, shut up, Lebron, you would have won a championship eventually. Carmelo, maybe if you played better defense your team could actually build something special around you.
I WANT TO PLAY WITH MY FRIENDS. MOM! CMON! I HATE YOU.
“Are they undervalued?”
For every good contract there are 5 bad ones. No they are not undervalued. Is Lebron worth his contract? Probably. Is Bosh worth the same as Lebron? Probably not.
@Sam
rant on buddy, even though half of what your talking about makes no sense. Lebron winning in cleveland? Melos bad defense stopping the knicks from building around him? i wanna play with my friends? whats this got to do with the price of rice?
Lebron would have won a championship in Cleveland. Maybe not in the next 2 years but once they got the right pieces around him they would have been a constant title threat.
Melo’s bad defense stopped the NUGGETS from building around him. They tried to build a championship contender and brought in a lot of good pieces but he held himself back.
So these two forced their way to teams that already have superstars. I’m arguing that it’s a giant waste, no matter how exciting everyone thinks it is.
@ Sam shut up and look at the history of the league… How many stars have won it all by themselves??? These players wanna win and were smart enough to put themselves in a position to do so…
@ B – if all of the stars play in 10 cities, the NBA’s exposure/ability to make money/pay big salaries goes down.
The top 10 players in the league are underpaid. Then again, there are about 100 that are overpaid. The difference between the 15th guy making 800,000 and the last guy cut making 0 isn’t that much, but the last guy cut makes nothing?! Cmon. Owners aren’t the only ones talking shit.
Great write up Sweeny
I am the first to complain about Boozer, Noah, and DEng being over paid. Hell nearly all of my post this past season had something to do with one of those assholes not playing up to their money.
BUT, my complaints about their salary is relative to the salary cap and the players we could’ve had instead of them.
I am well aware that the NBA had one of its most profitable seasons in league history. So in that sense, the owners have been getting over very well on players. Not all of them of course, but most of them. The probably seems to be revenue sharing AMONGST TEAMS, not the players. If Chicago and Miami would share their revenues with Sacramento and New Orleans then we wouldnt be having this lockout at all.
The Salaray cap is a good thing, but with out sharing the revenue it only seems to help out the teams in big markets. Teams who have great GMs or coaches may be able to get around it (Spurs for example) and still produce while not being a major market team and competing in a state with 2 other teams. But teams like the Kings, and Hornets are in trouble because of bad management.
Im tired of talking/posting about this shit honestly. this shit needs to be handled soon. nothing worse than seeing a billionaire cry about money and then try to stick up the millionaire.
Maybe it’s Lebrons fault. All that talk about wanting to be the first billionaire athlete. He probably scared the owners. Made them think other players would be on that same shit too.
The players need the owners more than the owners need the players. The owners can always hype and promote another ‘star’ basketball player, while the players would be doing what without the NBA?
Most of the star hype is just that, media-created frenzy that the braindead masses thoughtlessly consume.
Think about it, the players are the employees, they work for the owners. It’s not the other way around.
Shut the season down and while the owners would lose money, I don’t think they would starve. How many players would be struggling without a check?
I wish there were just a really harsh soft cap. For every dollar over the cap, you give 3 to a pool of money that’s shared out amongst the non-cap-hitting teams. Or 5. Or 10.
Ok, so you’re the Lakers. You have Kobe and Pau already, and players always want to go play for you simply because you’re in L.A. You have good coaches, good management, a weak division, lots of girls, Jack Nicholson, a Kardashian…you’re never going to hurt for money, even if your team only wins 40 games a year.
So you want to go get another superstar. Ok, as an owner, Mr. Buss has done plenty to “deserve” the right do go get him, and pay top dollar for him. But you can’t just go and have 3 of the top players in the game (cough) and have the other teams suffer as a result. Competition and interest in the other teams would wane, hurting the league.
This is especially true when you look at teams like the Knicks, who don’t have Kobe, Pau, good coaches or management (historically), or even a Kardashian. They attract players SIMPLY BECAUSE OF THEIR LOCATION. Well run franchises shouldn’t be made to suffer SIMPLY BECAUSE they aren’t in a glamorous city.
Well said, dagwaller
@Dag
I like the idea of the over the salary cap money being kicked back to the less fortunate teams. I would think that they already do that.
@joe
You may be right that the NBA over-hypes their players for money purposes, but these dudes ain’t bums. You can’t just replace them.
Essentially what you’re saying is, it takes nothing to find a 6’8 260lb guy who has 4.4 speed and a 40 inch vert and passes like a pg?
Or a 7fter who has the shoulders, strength, and leaping ability of the incredible Hulk?
Or a 6’6 guy who has a million and one moves and could score from anywhere on the court?
Or a 6’3 guard who is an exact replica of the previously mentioned 6’8 guy athletically?
Or a 6’10 guy who is built like Optimus Prime and falls from the sky for dunks?
Point is, no matter how many AND 1 mixtape guys or college guys you can find, there is a reason the players are considered the best in the world.
Is the value of players being overpaid or underpaid that important?
It’s entertainment. Get what you can get. That is American capitalism.
Where is the furor over the difference between the average CEO pay and that of the average worker? Or their anti-unionist efforts that have kept wages stagnant for almost two decades.
Relax, the NBA will figure it out, too much money to be had
This article was heart-wrenching and profoundly moving. I’m sick of watching these poor, underprivileged, exploited young men be abused and taken advantage of, while they and their families suffer. Shame on you, John and Jane Public, for enjoying your refined quality of life while victims like LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony toil thanklessly under the thumb of some iron-fisted slavedriver.
For shame.
In the scheme of things they get paid for playing Basketball. They earn millions of dollars for playing and sponsorship, not underpaid or undervalued.
With the current financial situation in the world, they are overpaid and overvalued. For Joe Blogs who works 60 hours a week to pay there mortgage and feed his family that’s underpaid.
Ha ha – awesome stuff #14 @MadSammyboy….
That said, I suggest they just cap what the owners and the players earn. Anything over the $2 billion dollar mark, goes back into school education, so the players who don’t make the NBA have a chance at an education and can contribute elsewhere in the world.
If the NBA really “cares”, then they should look at the non-LeBrons of the world. The kids who didn’t make the cut and and now have to go it without support from the NBA.
This article made me want to puke….especially this line…WOW!! “During an NBA lockout where billions of dollars are being fought over as many fans struggle to survive, no one is going to feel sorry.”….trust me..I will survive quite fine.
what a fucked up world we live in…when $5 million a year is “not enough to live a comfortable life”…
there is no excuse for being exploited, no one is seeing the big picture, yes the NBA players get paid alot of money but so do the owners. if you have a viable comodity then you invest in it, if having brand name players fills the seats and your pockets then you should pay for the privillage, the same goes for colleage football, the NCAA making boo hoo bucks off the backs of students, its wrong to exploit others make millions and not invest or give back to the person or persons bringing in the money.
as for the teams not making money because of location or roster, there should be a way for the other teams to help out or have a cap or some sort but not at the expense of the players, if your an owner you have money, if you choose not to invest in your franchise but would rather sit and wait for handouts form fellow owners then thats bad business. there has to be a limit to the madness on both sides but if youre going to cap salaries lets start with how much the owners can make in profit, make it some how reflect via some percentage on how much the play can or will make.
“ARE THEY UNDERVALUED?”
Are you kidding?… NO their not undervalued. NBA players get paid, and I mean GET PAID. These are guys getting payed millions of dollars to play a sport. They are not docters in medicine who are working tirelessly to cure life threatening diseases in some far away country. They are not expert engineers who are working to develop technologies that can help people in poverty striken countries. I think what they get paid now is more than enough. And same goes for these owners who also get paid millions of dollars for running their franchise.
Lets also remember that a basketball game is played by five players, NOT one superstar. You need four other guys out there with the star player who complete a team. And you can’t go out and just throw a 30 million dallar contract at some superstar NBA player and just line up a few average players around to help him out. The revenue of a franchise only goes so far, and that money comes from who… yeup that money comes from the FANS.
Yea thats right owners and players, you all think you are the most important but the reality is that it’s the FANS who fill you pockets with money. IT’S ALL BUSINESS, money making is the game.
How bout the fans have a lockout on the players and owners. How about we all just STOP buying NBA gear, stop buying tickets, stop buying NIKE ball shoes, stop throwing money at the NBA. Lets see how they like.
Just a thought.
Besides, would owners really continue to pay their superstar even if the team never reached the post season. The goal in the NBA is to win a championship. If your superstar isn’t generating wins and get your team the the finals after many seasons trying, then there needs to be a change.