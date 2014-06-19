NBA Team Asks Nik Stauskas Odd Justin Bieber Question

When an NBA team is thinking of using a first-round pick on you, be prepared for an extensive interview process with all manner of mind games aimed at getting to know how you’ll perform and practice on the highest court in the land. Even by those standards, one NBA team asked a rather odd question of Michigan prospect Nik Stauskas relating to a possible Justin Bieber tour.

Stauskas, a 6-6 sharpshooting sophomore guard is a native of Mississauga, Ontario and is projected to go in the top 10 by our own draft expert as well as Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.com, sent this out earlier tonight:

If the 20-year-old Stauskas were being honest he’d totally answer the Biebs, since Bieber’s tour bus has — after a squeaky-clean beginning — turned into a bacchanalia Keith Richards could love. Plus, Stauskas is Canadian, so you gotta support your countrymen boy. Stauskas (probably) went with Rookie of Year.

Still, it makes us feel old Biebs was the hypothetical musician they used. In our day, it would have been Dr. Dre and Snoop‘s “Up In Smoke” tour.

