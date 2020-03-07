Getty Image
The NBA Reportedly Wants Teams To Start 'Developing' Coronavirus Contingency Plans

The NBA has reportedly released internal memos to its teams asking organizations to start “developing” contingency plans if the spread of coronavirus continues, including the concept of playing games with only “essential staff present.”

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the league has circulated memos warning teams to put contingency plans in place if the league is forced to ban spectators from NBA games.

The first known instance of a situation like one the league is preparing for happened on Friday, as a D-III men’s basketball NCAA Tournament game was played with no spectators when a student from one of the schools involved was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the week. That hasn’t happened in the NBA just yet, but as NBA cities see citizens diagnosed with or put into quarantine for coronavirus concerns, the possibility grows that similar rules will need to be put in place.

As Marc Stein of The New York Times pointed out on Friday, the teams were asked to “develop” plans, but canceling games or banning fans would largely be left up to the Association itself.

It’s good the NBA is being proactive about these circumstances, but the news will do little to quell any concerns people have about the spread of the disease and the extent to which everyday life will be interrupted by the battle with the virus in the coming weeks and months.

