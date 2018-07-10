Some NBA Teams Are Allegedly Skeptical About Kawhi Leonard’s Health

#2018 NBA Free Agency #San Antonio Spurs #LA Lakers
07.10.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Kawhi Leonard saga continues. When the Spurs’ disgruntled superstar reportedly demanded a trade earlier this summer and cited the Lakers as his preferred destination, many of us assumed he’d be the first shoe to drop in the coming mega-team everyone anticipated forming in Los Angeles this offseason.

But while LeBron James has already signed and Paul George has opted to remain in Oklahoma City for the long-term, Kawhi’s future is still very much up in the air. That’s at least partially because the Lakers and Spurs can’t seem to settle on a deal that is amenable to both parties. The specific details about what’s holding things up remain unclear, however.

Some front office execs apparently believe it’s because his prospective suitors have lingering reservations about his long-term health outlook and that the lack of communication from his camp throughout his season-long ordeal up to now has muddied the waters even more.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#San Antonio Spurs#LA Lakers
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyKAWHI LEONARDLA LAKERSsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 9 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 4 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 6 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP