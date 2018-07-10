Some NBA Teams Are Allegedly Skeptical About Kawhi Leonard’s Health

Getty Image

The Kawhi Leonard saga continues. When the Spurs’ disgruntled superstar reportedly demanded a trade earlier this summer and cited the Lakers as his preferred destination, many of us assumed he’d be the first shoe to drop in the coming mega-team everyone anticipated forming in Los Angeles this offseason.

But while LeBron James has already signed and Paul George has opted to remain in Oklahoma City for the long-term, Kawhi’s future is still very much up in the air. That’s at least partially because the Lakers and Spurs can’t seem to settle on a deal that is amenable to both parties. The specific details about what’s holding things up remain unclear, however.

Some front office execs apparently believe it’s because his prospective suitors have lingering reservations about his long-term health outlook and that the lack of communication from his camp throughout his season-long ordeal up to now has muddied the waters even more.