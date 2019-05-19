Getty Image

The NBA’s free agent class this summer is expected to be loaded. Numerous players with the ability to hit the market are the types of guys who can change the direction of a number of franchises. While Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard are the two players most well-equipped to turn squads into championship contenders overnight, the most fascinating free agency might belong to Kyrie Irving.

Despite the fact that he made it sound like he intended to return to Boston before the season, Irving’s name has popped up as one that could be on the market this summer. The fun rumor has been that he’s destined to end up on the New York Knicks alongside Durant, but at this point, everything is speculation.

Regardless of where he goes, it might take some teams getting past where they are right now with Irving. Following an odd season in Boston in which the high-scoring guard went through incredible highs and breathtaking lows, some teams are becoming a bit leery about what adding Irving would require.