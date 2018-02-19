NBA Players Are Reportedly Offended By Refs Using A ‘Stop Hand’ To Diffuse Arguments

#NBA
02.18.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

If you’ve been watching the NBA this season, you’ve probably noticed that the tension between players and refs appears to have reached a tipping point. The only problem is that perception doesn’t always equal reality.

When you look at the raw data, the number of technical fouls and ejections up to this point is right on par with where it was last year. So what’s accounting for the notion that the relationship between the two sides has deteriorated to the point where they’ve had to sit down and hash things out, with the league offices even stepping in to implement a five-point plan to mitigate things?

One reason is that it’s involved high-profile players such as Kevin Durant and LeBron James. So over All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, representatives from both sides got together to discuss strategies for improving communication on court in the heat of battle, and there were some interesting ideas batted around.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSNBAnba officials

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP