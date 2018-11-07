including LeBron James, were bummed out that the draft wasn’t televised. Some of the picks were obvious, like Kevin Durant going No. 1 to team LeBron and Steph Curry using his first pick on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The final two picks made sense as well. The problem was that basically everyone, save for Curry and Adam Silver, wanted to see the dang thing televised. Now that we’re into the 2018 season, the NBA is gearing up for the 2019 All-Star Game. According to Marc Stein and Kevin Draper of the New York Times, one thing the league has decided to do is make the All-Star draft a televised event. The draft was described by “playground-style” by the Times, and according to Stein and Draper, there are even projected dates for the event.The NBA introduced a new All-Star Game format last year, in which a pair of captains drafted their teams based on which players were voted to the game by fans. It created some fun rosters that wouldn’t have been possible if it followed the standard East vs. West format, but some people,
The NBA Will Reportedly Televise Its All-Star Game Draft In 2019
This. Such an unbelievably logical thing to do that everyone clamored for.