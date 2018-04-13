Getty Image

The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery won’t take place until mid-May, but in the meantime, the final regular season standings prompted several tiebreaker drawings, and on Friday afternoon, they were completed. While many teams were affected directly by the proceedings, the Milwaukee Bucks arguably had the best afternoon, managing to hold on to their first-round selection.

By virtue of pick protections from a previous trade, Milwaukee was forced to hope that its pick did not fall between No. 11 and No. 16, and heading into the tiebreaker, the Bucks and Suns (via Heat) were drawing for the two spots. Though Phoenix had a chance to own back-to-back selections (with one coming from Milwaukee), Giannis Antetokounmpo and company won the drawing and will pick at No. 17 in the upcoming draft.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs benefited from a win over the Atlanta Hawks (who owned the first round pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves), and Gregg Popovich’s team will select at No. 18, with the Hawks grabbing the No. 19 pick for the second straight year. The wildest tiebreaker scenario of the day featured a four-way tie for picks 20 through 23, but in the end, the order fell with Minnesota (via Oklahoma City) at No. 20, Utah at No. 21, Chicago (via New Orleans) at No. 22 and Indiana at No. 23 overall.