These Are The Players That Can Shape The NBA’s Buyout Market This Season

02.06.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Every year, the NBA trade deadline comes and goes with varying impact. We’ve already seen one major deal this year and it’s entirely possible we see a few more prior to Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

That’s not, however, the last chance teams have to add talented players who can contribute to a playoff run. We saw just last year how the buyout market can help elevate a team when the Philadelphia 76ers picked up Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova.

This year’s buyout market carries similar potential. While the unexpected playoff contention of the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings has potentially removed players like DeMarre Carroll, Jared Dudley, Ed Davis, Iman Shumpert, and even Kosta Koufos from the market, the fortunes of other teams as well as the recent Kristaps Porzingis trade have brought some enticing new entries onto the scene. Let’s take a look at some of the players who, logically, make sense as potential buyout candidates who can help a playoff team become a contender.

TAGSDEANDRE JORDANDewayne DedmonEnes KanterGarrett Templejeremy linROBIN LOPEZWesley Matthews

