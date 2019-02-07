The Winners And Losers Of The 2019 NBA Trade Deadline

02.07.19 51 mins ago

Getty Image

The 2019 NBA trade deadline has finally passed and, when it was all said and done, there was plenty of major movement around the league as teams took some big swings to improve their standing for this year.

While the focus was on Anthony Davis and the Lakers, it was the Eastern Conference’s best teams that all made significant moves ahead of the deadline in what is shaping up to be a very exciting and fun playoff race between the top four teams for the right to go to the Finals. As with every deadline, there were teams that looked for immediate improvement, while others made more future-facing moves.

Here, we’ll look at the winners and losers of the deadline, with the caveat that there are more winners than losers because I think a number of teams did well, while only a few truly fell short of their goals.

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Los Angeles Clippers#LA Lakers#Chicago Bulls#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCHICAGO BULLSLA LAKERSLos Angeles ClippersMILWAUKEE BUCKSPHILADELPHIA 76ERSTORONTO RAPTORS

