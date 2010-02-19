Another trading deadline past, another batch of winners and losers. The names may change, but the contrast stays the same: For every superstar who’s pleased that his team just improved his chances of winning a championship, there’s a role player facing the realization that his PT just went up in smoke. For every GM elated with pulling a fast one, one of his colleagues is feeling the sting of getting burned. (Unless he doesn’t know it yet.) And for every fan base who has grown to like their team a little more since last week, another fan base has lost another bit of their will.
Here are Dime’s NBA trade deadline winners:
1. Amar’e Stoudemire — So he’s not gonna win a ‘chip with LeBron or tear down rims with D-Wade. But by not going anywhere, Amar’e gets to keep playing in the system that best fits his game, with the point guard (Steve Nash) who makes him look his best. STAT has been eating up rebounds like Oreo Cakesters — pulling down 11.7 boards per game since that embarrassing 1-rebound effort on national TV last month — and is scoring 26.5 ppg in the same stretch. If he keeps playing like this, he can write his own ticket as one of the A-level free agents of the summer.
2. Kevin Martin — Just when his tenure as head of the pride in Sacramento was running out, K-Mart upgraded to a better team, a better supporting cast, and a bigger market. When he’s healthy, K-Mart should drop 18-24 points a night and will thrive playing alongside Aaron Brooks, Luis Scola, Shane Battier, Trevor Ariza and (maybe) Yao Ming. And even when he’s not healthy, Martin will challenge Kobe, Chris Paul and Nash for an All-Star starting spot every year he’s in Houston. Meet the new T-Mac.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers —Antawn Jamison makes them better, they’re most likely going to get Big Z back before the playoffs, and they’re that much closer to gaining LeBron’s trust that they’ll do right by him if he sticks around.
4. Tracy McGrady — Whether he sinks or swims in New York, at least T-Mac will get a chance to show what he can do. That wasn’t gonna happen in Houston, who had definitively moved on and had no use for their former franchise player.
5. Washington Wizards — It doesn’t look like it right now, but Washington did the right thing by gutting its roster and starting from scratch. Moving forward, they have a talented young foundation in Andray Blatche, JaVale McGee, Randy Foye, Al Thornton and Nick Young. All of them except Foye are signed through at least next season, and the Wizards didn’t give up their 2010 Lottery pick. The rest of this season will be marked by half-empty arenas and 25-point blowout losses, but it’s going to pay dividends in the future. Now if they can find a way out from under Gilbert Arenas’ contract …
6. Nate Robinson — Between now and whenever the Celtics’ postseason run ends, Nate has a chance to prove he isn’t just a product of Mike D’Antoni’s everybody-jacks system, and that he isn’t poison to a playoff team. Making a positive impact in Boston will erase the memory of his month-long benching and everything else that went wrong in New York and put Nate in position to get paid this summer.
7. Milwaukee Bucks — Brandon Jennings and Andrew Bogut are the foundation, but with Mike Redd down for the year, the Bucks needed a scorer on the wing especially as Jennings’ shooting percentages have steadily dropped since his hot start. John Salmons (12.7 ppg) has struggled with consistency this year with Chicago, but if he regains the form he had in the ’09 playoffs, he’ll take some of the defensive attention from Jennings. In exchange for Salmons, Milwaukee gave up Hakim Warrick, who became expendable as soon as Ersan Ilyasova decided to use this season as an audition for Universal Soldier 3, and Joe Alexander, whose NBA career highlight is that he almost made it into the dunk contest.
8. Charlotte Bobcats — Hitting rock-bottom during an ugly loss to the Nets coming off the All-Star break, the ‘Cats are one of those teams in danger of collapsing down the playoff stretch. They needed a shot in the arm, and Tyrus Thomas (who they got for Flip Murray, Acie Law and a pick) gives them that with his defense, dunks and energy. So long as he doesn’t sulk.
9. Drew Gooden — Going to his ninth team in eight seasons, Gooden is creeping up on two NBA records: Tony Massenburg, Jimmy Jackson and Chucky Brown’s record for having played on the most teams (12); and Chris Gatling’s record for being traded the most times (176). At this pace, Gooden has a chance to be remembered for something in an otherwise forgettable career.
You know your team better than we do. Tell us if your team was a trade deadline winner or loser (and why) and we’ll run some of the best analysis in a separate column.
COME BACK TO DIMEMAG.COM LATER THIS MORNING FOR PART 2, “THE LOSERS”
dang gatling was traded 176 times or is that a typo?
Ronnie Brewer – Loser, from being a starting two-guard on a top 4 West team(utah) to being a bench player on a team that’ll barely make it to the postseason(memphis).
Biggest loser? The fans of teams dumping all their players. Chicago has like 54 guards on the roster and no bigs. Who the hell will we roll out night after night to play with Rose? Paging Dwayne Jones of the austin toros. dude is beastly now.
thought Drew Gooden was gonna be the next Timmy D comin out of Kansas…smh.
K-Mart with Houston is gonna dangerous!
Biggest loser..MIAMI. We need Amare or Chris Bosh in MIA this summer or DWade is gone point blank period.
damn
kmart will start the next 10 allstar games fuck you yao
Portland was a winner… Getting Camby for Blake that should have been our third PG and Travis that would just have taken PT from future stars like Webster, Batum and Cunningham when he would have returned!
So even though the Nets didn’t do anything signifacant during the trade deadline (why would they). I think they’re set up to become really good really quick. Think of the starting lineup of
1. John Wall or Evan Turner
2. Devin Harris
3. 2 of the 4 cuz they have enough money (Lebron, Dwade, Amare, Boozer)
4. Brook Lopez
add in the fact that they have some really good young talent that are very legitimate role players (given the fact that they had to start every game this season because of the terrible roster).
For some reason I also like the knicks. They too have a lot of cap space to sign 2 max players. I like the fact that they still have Wilson Chandler and Gallinari to develop this season and next. Tmac is only an added bonus because if he does well he’ll probably resign for a veterans min to play for a championship (if the knicks get 2 max players). If the knicks aren’t able to land 2 big names then it’ll be a complete lost (meaning they’ll probably end up giving away huge amounts of money to a medicore player for 5 years). Also, they’ll be without a pick in the draft for a couple of years.
Also, think of a starting line up for the clippers.
1. Baron Davis
2. Eric Gordon
3. Lebron
4. Blake Griffin
5. Chris Kaman
All I know is Lebron fans better never complain about him not having a supporting cast. No excuses.
Somehow I get the feeling excuses will still come up
“they’re that much closer to gaining LeBron’s trust that they’ll do right by him if he sticks around”.
No, they didnt. They got a guy who’s old in NBA terms and LBJ wants more than just 1 chip. Jamison may help them now, but they arent beating Orlando or the Lakers in 7. If they wanted to show LBJ they wre commited to him then they should of offerd what ever it took to get Amare. Since they got Jamison and NY cleared all that cap space, The Cavs just bought his ticket out of town.
@Rockets – I doubt Lebron will go to the Clips, but damn, that would be one helluva starting lineup. You can add a lottery pick to that group as well.
Lebron and Kobe in LA would a media fantasy. Clipshow!
I don’t consider Martin the reason the Rockets are winners. I think in looking long term in the using of those picks will probably be the best thing to come from this.
Some truths:
Yao is likely to get hurt again, come lets be honest so you can’t really depend on him (personally I would have traded dude).
Kevin Martin is good but while he will give you 20 to 25 a night, I still don’t see him as being that can carry a squad. Hopefully he will be and time will tell, but let us not call him the new T-Mac yet. Possible fool’s gold.
Then to you must consider all that Houston lost.
Landry was solid, consistent and the type of player all championship teams usually have somewhere on there squad. Dorsey possibly could have become a player in the Dejuan Blair type of fashion and we still don’t know what could have been with T-Mac. While Kevin can give you 20 – 25 we all know Mac was putting 30 up Durant style before Durant came in. I mean he kinda had to many times but still.
I will say as a whole the Rockets are winners, but barely and they are right on the edge of going to loser-ville. This Martin guy better be what people claim.
Oh yea and ain’t T-Mac like the next highest in a game after Kobe with the 81?
Dang.
The Indiana Pacers have to be one of the biggest losers of the deadline, yet again. Failing to get either Murphy, or Dunleavy’s horrible contracts off of the books in exchange for expiring contracts or young talent. Especially Murphy’s after the number of possibilities they could’ve gone with, anything would’ve been fine. Also, not getting T.J. Ford dealt is a failure, mainly because with Ford still in the rotation it could take away from the development of A.J. Price, who seems to have some potential to develop into a decent point guard in the future. So now we’re stuck with Murphy and Dunleavy until next offseason, each of them taking up about 11-12 million of cap space (I think) so we probably can’t even make a run at some of the guys who would normally be top free agents but will be overshadowed this offseason, and not to mention, Larry will probably end up taking another white dude with out lottery pick. All in all, failing to get any kind of deal done is ridiculous, and assures that next year, much like the past 5 will be another slow step in this so-called “rebuilding process,” which can’t even be called that since we’ve not done anything to change the team or get DG some superstar help that he desperately needs.
The cavs are way better now that they have jamison instead of amare. Heres why:
1. Amare doesnt like shaq
2. Amare wants to be the unequivocal MAN on his team (not happening with the cleveland Lebrons)
3. He would just clog up the middle more (and keep Bron jacking up threes)
4. Jamison is probably so happy to get the hell out of washington that he’ll do whatever Mike Brown and Lebron ask of him.
5. Jamison is a perimeter oriented forward. He’ll just sit in the corner spotting up waiting for the kick out from LBJ. Which is what the cavs needed.
Overall, while Amare may be the better player, Jamison is a way better fit for the cavs. Im way more scared of the cavs with Jamison than with Amare. And have you seen Hickson ballin’ lately? You think Amare is getting up there to block a D-Wade dunk? Hell no.
“a talented young foundation in Andray Blatche, JaVale McGee, Randy Foye, Al Thornton and Nick Young.” HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!
Check out realgm.com for the scoop behind the Howard for Butler trade- evidentley Howard was hungover from a party so they benched him then traded him
Biggest winners Toronto!
For not pulling the trigger on a terrible trade just to get something in return for Bosh.
Keep hope alive Bosh will resign!
[www.onthenet.biz]
LOL. Josh Howard might be the second coming of Vin Baker.
And damn, Drew Gooden is the new king of trade deadline throw-ins. Signed, traded and bought out… signed, traded and bought out… its now an annual practice for him. Same time next year man
so the Cavs just got Donyell Marshall… that seemed to work well for them a couple years ago…
I was hoping the Suns would move Amare…
i don’t think it’ll happen, but i’d love to see Lebron in a Clips uniform next year. Imagine the LA Showdowns. That would be awesome…