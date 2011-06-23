NBA Trade: Kings, Bobcats, Bucks 3-Team Deal for Players and Picks

And the 2011 NBA Draft trade madness has begun! According to multiple reports, a three-team trade involving the Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Bobcats and Milwaukee Bucks has just been finalized.
The deal looks like this: Sacramento gets John Salmons and moves back three spots to the 10th pick. The Bobcats move up to pick seven and acquire Corey Maggette from Milwaukee. The Bucks move all the way back to pick 19 and acquire Stephen Jackson, Beno Udrih and Shaun Livingston.
Quick analysis of what this means for all teams: Sacramento looks to be the early winners in this one, only moving back three spots while bringing in a veteran and proven scorer in John Salmons.
Charlotte gives up a lot in this deal along with taking on Maggette’s enormous contract, but did manage to move up a few stops, apparently taking no chances on the risk of missing “their guy” – maybe MJ wants Kemba?? Plus they keep the 9th pick.
Milwaukee’s role in this deal tells us their in “win now” mode – bringing in two starters in Jackson and Udrith with Livingston as a nice backup for Brandon Jennings. There’s also the outside chance they’re not done dealing and might be thinking of moving Jennings for a top pick in tonight’s draft.
first!
So Salmons back to Sac town I guess is a good fit. He def played better there. Bad Porn to Char doesnt really hurt them. Jackson to Bucks could def help them in scoring. So kinda of a win for everyone I guess.
I think SacTown did this with the intention of getting Jimmer at 10th.
I never thought I’d say this but… The Bobcats made a good move, they’ve got 2 high 1st rounders now and Maggette isn’t too much of a downgrade from Jackson.
Bobcats need to get 2 starters from this, which considering their history might not be possible.
Beno Udrih finds himself in yet another situation where he will often appear as productive, if not more, than the starting PG. Not necessarily as capable, in terms of having a lot of potential and a high ceiling, but definitely productive.
I think the Bucks won, they unloaded two bad contracts in Maggette and John Salmons and got back scoring to replace both in Stephen Jackson. Can the Bobcats Roster get anymore disgusting, MJ might be taking over for Kahn in the “what the fuck are you doing” category. Two picks in a week (er) draft, not to sure about that one.
Wow, Milwaukee wins this hands down. Who were they going to get that is better than Stephen Jackson? Nobody. In the process they get rid of a guy in Salmons who they overpaid, pick up Udrih, and now as has been speculated they have a chance to move Jennings and the #19 for a top pick, although I really think they should try and acquire a top pick in NEXT YEAR’S draft.
I think Shaun Livingston can also help the Bucks…he will end up being much more than a throw in in this deal when its all said and done!