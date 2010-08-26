NBA Trade Pitch: Carmelo Anthony to Houston for Kevin Martin

Since I’m guessing the Denver Nuggets won’t take my advice and keep Carmelo Anthony this season, and the list of rumored destinations for ‘Melo grows by the week, it’s time to explore what the Nuggets can do trade-wise to get something close to equal value in return for the man who’s been their franchise centerpiece for the last seven years.
Although I still believe ‘Melo ultimately ends up in New York, recent rumors have gained momentum that he has the Houston Rockets at or near the top of his wish list of teams with which he’d sign a long-term extension following a trade. How exactly would ‘Melo end up in Houston, though? I tinkered around with some possible trades, and this one works out best for both sides on the court and with the salary cap:
Houston gets: Carmelo Anthony, J.R. Smith
Denver gets: Kevin Martin, Shane Battier, Jared Jeffries
Actually, a ‘Melo-for-Martin and Battier deal would have worked, but if I’m the Nuggets and I know teams want ‘Melo, I’m making them take the problematic J.R. Smith back in the deal.
Denver now rolls out a lineup of Chauncey Billups, Kevin Martin, Battier, Kenyon Martin and Nene, with Arron Afflalo, Birdman and Ty Lawson off the bench. That’s a playoff team. K-Mart2 replaces all but a couple of buckets of Carmelo’s scoring, Battier makes the team stronger defensively, and the two of them make Denver a smarter team automatically. Billups and Battier’s mature leadership would even out the hotheads like K-Mart1 and Birdman. For at least one season, before Battier, K-Mart1 and Afflalo become free agents in 2011, the Nuggets are a strong team in the West.
As for the Rockets, they become a legit championship contender if Yao Ming can stay healthy (of course). If you take the best offensive center in the game, who also gets you 9-10 rebounds a night and blocks a couple of shots, and surround him with ‘Melo (arguably the best scorer in the League), Aaron Brooks at point guard, Courtney Lee and J.R. splitting time at the two, and Luis Scola at power forward, that’s a team with elite talent.
Could that version of the Rockets knock off the two-time defending champion Lakers?
Breaking down the matchups, Houston would have the edge at center (Yao over Andrew Bynum), point guard (Brooks over Derek Fisher) and small forward (‘Melo over Ron Artest). Scola isn’t that far behind Pau Gasol at power forward, and the combo of Courtney Lee’s defense and J.R.’s offense would at least make Kobe Bryant work hard. The Rockets’ bench — J.R. or Lee, Kyle Lowry, Brad Miller, Jordan Hill, Patrick Patterson and Chase Budinger — can compete with L.A.’s backups. And Houston coach Rick Adelman has been going head-to-head with Phil Jackson since the early-’90s. Granted, Adelman has been mostly losing to Phil in that time, but he at least knows Phil’s game.
Two years ago, the injury-racked Rockets gave the Lakers a battle in a seven-game playoff series. And that Houston squad wasn’t as good as this hypothetical Houston squad. If Carmelo winds up with the Rockets, Hakeem and Clyde could well get some new company in the franchise pantheon of champions.
C’mon man you know this would never happen. The Nugs aren’t THAT dumb. And I also want to point out that Kevin Martin is over-rated.
not digging this trade . . carmelo is a franchise player . and kev. mart is not there yet . . his unorthodox shot and shooting tendencies don’t seem to add up in value to melo. . looks like another kwame brown pau gasol deal
Damn. That is a scary thought… Seems like it is a reasonable trade….
I’m sure that I’ll see worse trade scenarios. Let’s get this out there early – “A team never gets back equal value in a superstar trade” – but KMart II is a legit player, and I’m sure that there’s some kind of salary cap bonuses that Battier and JJ contribute.
This is a terrible trade for Denver.
JR Smith is just as good as kmart 1, so your basically trading Battier and Jeffries for Melo. Absolutely terrible trade if your the nuggets. They move from a legit 3-4 seed to an at best 8 seed. It’s a great trade for the Rockets though. A top 10 player for an aging 3 and a top 15-20 2 at best.
C’mon now, Scola would have to be included in the deal, with Battier and kmart.
I’d rather take Chandler, Gallinari, Azuibuike, And Turiaf for some mix of nuggets players than this houston idea.
Theres no way Im trading Melo to the West if im Den.
The East is stacked now and if anything happens to Kobe/gasol/Odom the West is wide open. Why make a western conf team stronger when you have a legit shot at the finals?
If this trade happened, as a Rockets fan I’d be elated. But it isn’t going to happen because surely the Nuggets GM isn’t that stupid.
The only legit player you’d be getting is Kevin Martin (who’s better than JR Smith, imo). Battier is passed his prime and Jeffries is never going to reach supposed potential.
This would be a win-win for the Rockets, getting Melo and another offensive punch off the bench (we already have Budinger who can deliver that) while sacrificing Battier’s somewhat over-rated defense.
I’d happily take this trade over those involving the likes of Aaron Brooks and Luis Scola.
if not trade, Nugget may lose the star for nothing. so this trade is not bad for Nuggets.
this makes NO sense for the Denver Nuggets. do they even have a GM to pull off a trade?..LOL
why the hell would the Nuggs take back Jared Jefferies? At least should want Scola or Jordan Hill.
and how would Denver score points without Melo AND JR Smith? are you counting on Kevin Martin and Shane to combine for 45pts a game?
As for Houston, why trade for Carmelo and JR Smith on (potentially) 1yr rentals.
..and what would their team payroll look like for 2011-2012 if they had to re-sign Carmelo, Yao and maybe even JR Smith?!!? remember, they just signed Scola to damn near $50mil (not to mention the $25mil they committed to Lowry). the team would go bankrupt and belly up financially….
Melo for VC and Gortat.
If i’m Denver I would get him out the West and into the East… I even think Denver might be able to get:
Michael Redd
Carlos Delfino
Llyasova
and future 1st round pick
for
Carmelo and JR
Redd could provide some needed outside scoring and Delfino plus Llyasova make championship pieces if used properly
That’s all good, but y’all forget one thing….
If Melo says he wants to play for Houston then we dictate the terms of the trade. We tell Denver either take what we want to give them or we sign Melo outright at the end of the season with our expirings off the books.
If he says Houston is theonly team I will sign an extension with, other teams will pull way back on their offers. Then we win by default. We don’t have to give them a franchise player in return they can take what we offer or come up empty handed.
We give battier, Jeffries, Jordan hill, and the Knicks 1st round pick for melo.
If a trade has to happen, I kind of like this for both teams. If ‘Melo doesn’t sign an extension, this might be better than losing him for nothing. I do think the Nuggets could get a better than this, but I agree with Austin: They’ll want to include J.R. in any deal they do make.
@Steve Nash post #9
Dam that is one terrible trade scenario for Denver. “Redd could provide some needed scoring”. Sorry it’s not 2005. Redd is done. Delfino is a borderline NBA player and Llyasova is unproven. Besides there’s no way Melo re-signs with Milwaukee.
Melo for LBJ straight up jajajajajaja
That is actually a pretty good trade. Denver comes out way ahead. The only problem is I could see this easily blowing up in Houston’s face, sure they stand to be a contender, but Yao is probably going to get injured and then the whole project goes down the drain as Melo bolts in free agency the following year.
Melo to Clipps for Kaman and Rasual Butler LMAO there have been rumblings about it here in L.A.
Rockets need to offer what ever Denver wants if they want to have any chance at signing Melo, because if they wait and let Melo become a free agent thinking they will sign him out right next year. They will be dissapointed because New York will have the edge by than, and than he will wait for 2012 for Paul to come and form there own big 3. The West is going to be Durants Kingdom to rule pretty soon and the East coast will be how the West was the past few years with power house teams. If the Rockets do this trade they will compete with the Lakers in the western conference finals which might persuade Melo to resign, but if they wait until the summer like i said earlier. He going to New York for sure but this 1 hit wonder and going all in to become an instant Contender could pay off big time and either way they will have a lot of cap space if it does not resign…
What? A more terrible trade would be Carmelo, JR Smith for Eddy Curry’s expiring contract, Gallo, and Isiah Thomas’s personal thumbs up.
Rockets would never take J.R. Smith. The team is all about high character players and it’s already a bit of a reach with Carmelo, although he makes it up with talent. Trading Shane Battier (the team captain last year) for J.R would be an identity change for the Rockets. I just hope Rockets don’t throw in Chase Budinger…
Rockets are also smart enough to not trade for Carmelo unless he signs an extension first.
Larry Coon suggested trading Melo to the Clippers on his Twitter account. LC proposed Melo for Chris Kaman + Al Farouq Aminu + Minnestota 2012 first round pick (unprotected. That trumps whatever the Rockets can offer
What team can offer more than the Rockets? The combination of young talent, expiring contracts, and picks Morey has built up is amazing. He’s sitting in his office waiting to pounce on a deal like this to come along.
Hill (young talent), Battier and Jeffries (expiring contracts) and 2012 1st from Knicks.
***Interestingly enough, 3 of these assets came from the KNICKS! All because they were willing to take Jeffries “horrible” contract in return for McGrady.***
Thats a dumb trade. melo alone is worth more than that
Whoever is saying this trade is dumb, has to remember, that if they dont do a trade at all, they will lose Melo in offseason for nothing. NY has nothing to offer the nuggets, and i doubt NJ will give up Harris or Lopez, both positions are filled in Denver right now anyway. Houston hands down has the best offer. 2 big time expiring contracts for Denver to bank on in FA next season, a star player in Kmart, and a great all around player in Battier.
Denver wont get fair value for ‘Melo. If he comes out and says he wants to go to Houston, it’s pretty much a done deal (see: Toronto, Cleveland). Their GM’s played hard ball for a while, then realized they better take whatever they could get so they wouldnt lose them for nothing.
Look, the Denver Nuggets can not dictate where or who they want to trade with. If Melo say he wants to play for Rockets, then they must trade with Rockets or risk of losing him for nothing.
So if i am a Rocket, i am giving you Martin and that’s it….i am not going to throw in Battier. Take it or leave it and risk of losing Anthony for nothing. You’re not going to get equal value in return. And hell no, we don’t want J.R. (troublesome) Smith. Our team roster from 1 to 12 are built with great character, i will be shocked if we want JR Smith especially when we have Budinger already.
The commenters here that are calling this trade unfair or bad seem to be forgetting one very small, but equally important detail here. If Melo wants out and wants to go to Houston, Denver loses a ton of leverage in what it can demand from a trade. If you were the GM for Nuggets and Melo wants to leave, would you take whatever you can get or just let him walk for nothing?
Also, when was the last time a team gave up a franchise player and received the same value back? Grizzlies gave up Gasol for Kwame Brown. Wolves shipped off KG for Al Jefferson. When a superstar wants to leave and to a specific team, their present team will simply try to bargain as much as they can as oppose to risk losing from absolutely nothing and dealing with all the negative media surrounding the disgruntled star.
You guys have to understand that no other team Melo supposedly wants to play for have the assets to trade and still remain competitive. Battier would help fill the spot at 3 as a spot up shooter with good team and one on one D. Jeffries can finally give Denver a consistent defensive big. Martin is a borderline All-Star if selected to go and AB is a legitimate scorer and at worst, an offensive spark that can be used at the one or two.
Great trade! Just a straight up great trade for both teams. Rox would prolly have to throw in a draft pick but this is a no brainer for both sides. Anyone who dislikes this trade is simply a Denver fan or lacks NBA knowledge.
trade melo but not for that. trade him to philly for Brand and A.I
@deez nutz
Denver can’t just rare him to Philly just cuz they don’t line houston’s deal. Do you HONESTLY think Philly is going to give up A.I. without melo signing an extension? If they do and he walks anyway at the end of the season, they are left with nothing to show for giving up A.I.
Finally, Denver can’t MAKE melo sign an extension with Philly. If he says will only sign with Houston, and Houston knows that…. Checkmate!
trade him to orlando for vince and Rashard
@Htown
Philly been wanting to trade A.I. for the longest. phillys a big market east coast team just waiting for a star like melo. He could be what allen iverson was for that city. melo in houston would be the same team as denver. Iguodala aint that good of a player but him and Brand in denver playin with billups and being coached by George Karl could do them good
Here is what one of our bloggers posted in response to this article:
Burton is leap-frogging a few key concerns for the Rockets in his proposed swap.
1. The Rockets’ $6.3 million trade exception exists in all places except for this article. It allows the Rockets to keep larger contracts like Kevin Martin’s and instead send less talented players like Chase Budinger or Jordan Hill to Denver. I’m here to render Martin untradeable, only because the asking price would be too high. The Rockets appear to value him more than many teams. As crazy as it sounds, I’m not convinced that the Rockets would make a straight Martin-for-Melo swap.
Of course, if Denver falls in love with a potential talent haul from New Jersey, the trade exception suddenly loses a bit of leverage. But New Jersey doesn’t have a whole lot more to offer Denver than the Rockets do. If each team gave up one of their three best players in a trade, there’s a good chance Anthony would take a pass on the deal.
2. No way J.R. Smith wears a Rocket uniform. No way, no chance, not going to happen. Les Alexander doesn’t mess with people of Smith’s questionable character and track record. And to send away a team leader in Battier for a notorious badboy? What kind of message does that send to the club? Oh, and by the way, as exciting and thrilling as Smith can be at times on the court, he can go on shooting slumps that would make Von Wafer look consistent. Sorry, but no thanks. There is a reason why Denver is shopping him, after all.
@deez nutz
A rockets team without melo right now is better than a Philly team with melo and without A.I. A rockets team with Brooks, Martin, Melo, Scola, and Yao is a contender. Melo with some Philly scrubs is NOT a contender. Sorry.
if denver wanted this trade, i’d be asking for new york’s pick too… and another one from houston…. if houston can keep yao healthy, contender definately. don’t know why denver would do this though, i’d say they go to the lottery after this trade… unless chauncy carries them to the playoffs which he’s capable of doing. he’d be running around with a player similar to rip hamilton again too
battier gets released and resigns with houston.. if kevin martin and jr smith are equal in talent, then martin is the less childish, smarter player and not the bone head thug that smith is..
martin>smith
@b
Denver would do this trade because if they don’t Melo can just walk away free and clear at the end of the season. Therefore, Denver can ask for all the picks and players and men in the moon that they wanna ask for, but they would be at the rockets mercy.
there is more money in houston than in new york and it’s because of that yao fella. I think it should be houston or denver. orlando has a ball hogging point and new york is new york and besisdes amare their team sucks
yao hasnt played for almost 2 years. hes coming off surgery hes even mention retiring. i wouldnt put my hopes on yao its just a matter of time before he gets hurt again. NY has money and can get another good player. orlando is already a contender imagine adding melo to that squad. if he wants to contend, it doesnt make sense leaving denver for houston there gonna be basically the same team
Look, Houston doesn’t need Melo. If Denver wants to lose him for nothing that isn’t Houston’s problem. But if Denver wants some sort of value in return, Houston might be of some assistance. Houston is already in contention, why do you think Melo is even considering Houston?
Guys…Kevin Martin is not going to be a aprt of any Carmelo Anthony deal. Part of the appeal to Houston is having them BOTH on the wings together.
Houston could offer as little as Battier, Jeffries, and the $6 million trade exception they got in the Ariza/Leee trade to get Melo.
Yeah, it would be that simple. Houston has uber trade resources.
Houston is not the same team as Denver. The rockets are a high character team, that played hard every night and finished a few games out of the 8th seed. That was with $40 million dollars of their payroll injured. Thats not to mention the huge chinese market they recieve from yao.
Houston could offer as little as Battier, Jeffries and the trade exception … but why would Denver accept that? If they’re trading Melo and they know Houston wants Melo, they do have some leverage to get more talent back in the deal.
It’s not like they’re desperate (yet). Melo never said he’s gonna pull a Darrelle Revis and sit out this season. If they don’t trade him they’re still a strong contending squad. Matter of fact Houston should be just as urgent to do this trade as the Nuggets because they don’t know when Yao is gonna get hurt again.
the nugs arnt going to get a player whos as gd as martin..in the short time he has been wit the rox hes made me a beleiver..he is very underrated..wut makes him special is his uncanny knack to get to the free throw line..the prob wit him is hes mostly hurt..if the nugs are going to lose melo they betr jump on this deal!!!
The only thing the nuggents want is to start over and the houston rockets have the draft picks thanks to new york knicks lol the rockets have to many assests and carmelo would thrive in houston the whole houston squad is stacked with good players even the bench with young and old great players or players that new york knicks gave up on the them
Melo isn’t worth it but if we trade barrier Jeffries and maybe hill and even throw in a some picks
Good lord, there are some basketball fans commening here that have absolutely no idea how NBA business and politics work. If you think this is a bad trade for Denver, you clearly need have no idea how valuable expiring contracts and draft picks are.
Think about it, if Denver cock blocks NY from getting Melo, they could use the NY draft picks (currently owned by Houston) to grab a high pick.
Furthermore, Martin is an amazing talent when used correctly. He is a 23ppg talent (maybe 25) in the right system.
One more thing, Denver with Melo is NOTHING like Houston with Melo. Houston have a championship set of role players just waiting for a Superstar to join them. Melo is one of the few smarter players that knows this (Clearly Bosh didn’t have the intelligence to comprehend this.)
If Denver want a player who can make 23 to 25 ppg a game that’s Kevin Martin! This trade will be the best deal they can make!
Dime This Has To Be The Most Stupidest Trade Ever. Y The Fuck Would Denver Give Up The Two Best Players On Their Team 4 Basically Nothing. WTF!!!!!!!!