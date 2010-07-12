NBA Trade Rumor: 3-Team Deal With Bobcats, Raptors & Suns

Earlier today we told you that Hedo Turkoglu was headed to Phoenix with Leandro Barbosa landing back in Toronto, but apparently it’s shaping out to be much for involved than just that. According to numerous sources, the Bobcats are close to sending Boris Diaw and possibly Tyson Chandler to the Raptors in the three-team deal, that would net them Jose Calderon and at least one other player.

While it was initially believed that the Raptors would have to use their $14.5 million trade exception acquired last week in the Chris Bosh sign-and-trade, apparently now they won’t.

Source: Charlotte Observer & Toronto Star

