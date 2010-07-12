NBA Trade Rumor: 3-Team Deal With Bobcats, Raptors & Suns

Earlier today we told you that Hedo Turkoglu was headed to Phoenix with Leandro Barbosa landing back in Toronto, but apparently it’s shaping out to be much for involved than just that. According to numerous sources, the Bobcats are close to sending Boris Diaw and possibly Tyson Chandler to the Raptors in the three-team deal, that would net them Jose Calderon and at least one other player.
While it was initially believed that the Raptors would have to use their $14.5 million trade exception acquired last week in the Chris Bosh sign-and-trade, apparently now they won’t.
Source: Charlotte Observer & Toronto Star
Raptors getting barbosa, dose and chandler? I ain’t mad at that! The only thing I’m scared of is messing around and ending up having a higher pick than expected in next years draft.
this changes everything
I meant Diaw, damn auto spelling on the phone
everything’s turning around in raptor land, i like it.
at year end pressers jose was pretty confident he was staying in toronto because, in his words, ‘i am with contract’. i think he liked toronto and he had his moments, worked well with amir, so i’ll miss him a bit. hedo though…good riddance.
toronto for 9th place in the east again, woooo
Raptors starting 5?
Chandler
Bargnani
Diaw
Derozan/Bellineli
Barbosa
Time for Bargnani to really break out. Derozan and Bellineli have some potential. And I could see Barbosa getting a lot of buckets in Canada.
Suns 5
Lopez
Warrick/Frye
Turkeglu/Hill
Richardson/Childress
Nash/Dragic
I think I like this team better than the one with STAT.
Bobcats
–
Tyrus Thomas
Crash
Captain Jack
Calderon
They just need a legit center
Bobcats looking like they ain’t making the playoffs. Same for Raptors…
Suns are looking like a solid “TEAM”
There’s a hint Miami
The Raptors look so much better today than we did yesterday.
Thank you for turning around the disaster you created colangelo.
New Starting 5
Jack
Derozen
Diaw
Barg
Chandler
Bench
Barbosa
Weems
Klieza
Davis
Amir
Thats a team that will play hard and I will cheer for.
On a side note we also have 14.5 million in trade exemptions lets try to turn this into Gilbert Arenas, Baron Davis, Tony Parker or Iggy.
Man what the hell are my Atlanta Hawks doin? All these trades goin down and players bein available through trades and they sittin back on they asses doin nothing? Do they not see that other teams in the East are getting better by making moves? I hate they signed and traded my boy J-Chill to Phoenix when we shoulda resigned him ourselves. He the kinda glue guy/team player that we need plus he would have added much needed depth. I feel like they happy with being stuck in mediocrity
The Raps just got better on defense. Barbosa should anchor the scoring on the second unit. Not a bad move if Chandler can stay healthy. I’m surprised Colangelo actually managed to flip Hedo and Jose (and their bloated contracts) into serviceable players. They’ll certainly help make the Raps competitive.
ATL isn’t makin any moves because they handcuffed themselves big time with Joe Johnson’s new contract. Unless he breaks out into a legit superstar, which he probably won’t, they aren’t going anywhere. This isn’t news to anyone.
BTW, I’m really glad Josh Childress is back. I’m a big fan of his game, and it’ll be pretty fun to see him playing for the Suns.
Rafer Alston’s reaction from his living room couch while watching “the Decision”:
“Fuck ME”
great trade for the Raptors
Sorry for being so specific, but I read something somewhere saying that Chandler had overcome some personal issues and was ready to play like the old Tyson Chandler from the Hornets days. I realize we don’t have a CP3 to make him look THAT good, but still. The rebounding and athleticism of teh legit 7-footer will be a nice addition. And anything that gets rid of those two contracts is a plus. Chandler has a year left, Diaw has 2, barbosa has 2. Couldn’t be a happier Raptor fan right now…all things considered.
As a Raptor fan, I’m like the moves. It’s like Colangelo is an NBA Live GM.
But, like DeeBee said. This is gonna make us decent but not great. Just rebuild already!!
This is a great move in the right direction for Phoenix and Toronto.
Toronto FINALLY has a Centre and Bargnani will be able to move to his natural position as a Power Forward. they have a versatile player in Diaw and a scorer in barbosa that can light it up if he gets it going.
Phoenix has someone who can handle the ball and distribute in turkoglu and will help take the pressure of Nash. We all know, as Nash goes so do the Suns.
I’m just happy Toronto won’t have an all european starting 5
“I’m just happy Toronto won’t have an all european starting 5”
Actually thinking that would be an upgrade.
Finally, Colangelo is realizing that in order to win we need some black players.
Any move that makes Bargniani play the 4 is a step int he right direction
Only problem is with drafting Davis and resigning Amir they have a logjam now in the frontcourt
as long a hedo is gone, im happy
Big fan of Childress as well. Hawks managements sux! But the Suns are my favorite team in the West so this is a good move for them.
Calderon and Larry Brown! This is a dream match, like the irresistible force meets the immovable object. The worst defensive player in the league teamed with arguably the best defensive coach. Will Larry Brown’s heart last the whole season?
Guess Colangelo ain’t a fool. Wow. How the hell did he steal a legit defensive center from a Charlotte team that needs a center?
Quiet as kept, the Raps added ridiculous depth and can bring Ed Davis along nice and slow as he gets stronger cuz they got enough insurance at the 4/5 spots with Bargnani, Diaw and Amir. They sign Kleiza and steal Barbosa for that scrub, Hedo. Damn, they got some depth. This is ridic. They actually gonna be better without Bosh and THEY STILL GOT THAT 14.5 MIL EXCEPTION.
I can’t believe I seen posts where “Raptor fans” are talkin about 9th in the east and “Rebuild already”. WTF?
Deepest team in the east and it ain’t even close. Boston loses Tony Allen and Sheed. Orlando loses JJ. Barbosa, Kleiza, Weems, Amir, Davis and Bellinelli off the bench is crazy. Can’t wait to see what BC does with that exception……sick
“a charlotte team that needs a center” huh? we have 3 others on the roster. I think we’ll live.
@ E
Really?
You’re ok with Mohammed, Ratliff, Diop and Ajinca as your centers?
Quantity doesn’t always equal quality
with that 14.5 mill trade exception there is a possibility that the raps can trade for arenas at the 1. im sure washington is dying to get rid off him as well. although im not sure if that would be a good trade for the raptors end.
but if that were to happen, the starting lineup would look somehting like this.
arenas/jack
barbosa/derozan/weems
diaw/kleiza
barg/davis/
chandler/amir johnson
this squad looks like a legit contender on paper..righ?
I’m still laughing at post #2! Lolol that was on point
@ boomshakalaka
LMAO….:)
@kdizzle
True, but if you think Chandler is a lot better than those guys, you are sadly mistaken.